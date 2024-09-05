Assisted Living Locators Celebrates National Assisted Living Week, Highlights Franchise Opportunities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Assisted Living Week approaches (Sept. 8-14), Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, is marking the occasion by spotlighting its franchise opportunities. The company aims to expand its network of care advisors to meet the surging demand for senior living solutions.

The assisted living industry is experiencing unprecedented growth. According to the National Center for Assisted Living, approximately 1 million Americans live in assisted living facilities. The U.S. Census Bureau projects the 65-and-older population will nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060.

"National Assisted Living Week reminds us of the critical role assisted living communities play in caring for our aging population," said Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators. "As the demand for these services grows, so does the need for compassionate, knowledgeable advisors to guide seniors and their families through the complex process of finding the right care solution."

Assisted Living Locators offers a unique franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the booming senior care industry. Franchisees receive comprehensive training, ongoing support, and access to an extensive network of senior care providers nationwide to help them succeed.

"Our franchisees are more than business owners; they're vital community resources," Olea added. "They combine their local knowledge with our national network to provide personalized, expert guidance to families during a often stressful time."

The company's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity has recently been recognized, with Assisted Living Locators being named to Entrepreneur's 2024 Top Franchises in Diversity, Inclusion & Equity list. This accolade underscores the company's dedication to fostering an inclusive environment for franchisees and clients alike.

With its established brand recognition, Assisted Living Locators provides franchisees a solid foundation for success. The company's home-based business model offers the perfect balance of independence and support, allowing franchisees to manage their own schedules while benefiting from a proven system and ongoing corporate assistance. This flexible structure enables franchisees to build their business while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Assisted Living Locators, a member of Evive Brands with 150 franchises across 39 states and Washington, D.C., offers no-cost senior placement and referral services for in-home care, independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators