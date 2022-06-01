Assisted Living Locators Goes Purple To Support Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

Franchisees Nationwide Take Purple Pledge, Participate As Walk To End Alzheimer's National Team

PHOENIX, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, annually "goes purple" to support Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. The company 140 franchisees across the U.S. join the movement by taking the Purple Pledge and participate as a Walk To End Alzheimer's National Team to raise funds to fight Alzheimer's.

The color purple has been chosen to help raise Alzheimer's awareness as The Alzheimer's Association encourages people to "Go Purple with a Purpose" throughout June. Fundraising efforts take place on the longest day of the year, June 21. The event shines light on the 5.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease and the more than 16 million family members and friends providing care and support.

"In support of the Alzheimer's care and research, Assisted Living Locators franchisees are recruiting community members to participate in their upcoming local Walk days and expect to raise thousands of dollars in their fundraising events," said Angela Olea, RN Assisted Living Locators CEO. "Our senior care advisors are on the front lines, providing much-needed support services to individuals living with Alzheimer's and educating their caregivers. We see the impact this disease has on families and are dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research."

Olea noted that her company is the first nationwide senior placement service to achieve system-wide dementia care-certification to help families affected by Alzheimer's find at no cost, assisted living, and memory care options. "We are making a positive difference every day by finding facilities that are best suited for these individuals," she added.

During Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, Assisted Living Locators will also show the power of purple by changing its company logo to purple on its corporate website and franchisee social media channels to show solidarity for those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. The company's senior care advisors wear purple and share photos on social media, as well as participate in Longest Day fund-raising and dementia care education events.

To join Assisted Living Locators' Walk to End Alzheimer's team, visit www.alz.org/assistedlivinglocators. If have questions about dementia care, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

