Assisted Living Locators Launches "#PlacementMatters" Campaign to Spotlight Personalized Senior‑Living Guidance During World Alzheimer's Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leader in no‑cost senior placement services and the first network with system‑wide Dementia Care Certification, today announced #PlacementMatters, a World Alzheimer's Month campaign showcasing how expert guidance preserves dignity, safety, and family memories at every stage of the disease.

"With dementia cases projected to triple by 2050, families can't afford trial‑and‑error placement," said Felicia Sanders, Brand President/Leader of Assisted Living Locators. "Our advisors combine local insight, dementia‑care certification, and two decades of problem‑solving to ensure every placement decision truly matters."

Throughout September, Certified Dementia Care Advisors at Assisted Living Locators' 150+ franchise locations will release short videos on their social channels and a dedicated section of AssistedLivingLocators.com, recounting real experiences guiding families to the right solutions—whether aging in place, transitioning to assisted living, coordinating financial/legal resources, or arranging hospice.

"Every placement decision is personal; our advisors are Care Sherpas who walk the journey with families," added Sanders. "By sharing these stories, we aim to reach families who may not know where to turn."

Visit AssistedLivingLocators.com/PlacementMatters or follow #PlacementMatters on social media for stories and resources throughout World Alzheimer's Month. If you have questions about senior living options, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 800-267-7816 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

About Assisted Living Locators

Founded in 2003, Assisted Living Locators is one of the nation's largest senior‑placement and referral services. Advisors provide no‑cost guidance on in‑home care, independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Assisted Living Locators is a member of the Evive Brands family.

