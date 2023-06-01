Assisted Living Locators Goes Purple To Support Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

News provided by

Assisted Living Locators

01 Jun, 2023, 09:09 ET

Franchisees Nationwide Take Purple Pledge, Participate As Walk To End Alzheimer's National Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior placement and referral service, is going purple for the third annual year this June in support of Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. The company's 140 franchisees across the U.S. are joining the movement by taking the Purple Pledge and participating as a Walk To End Alzheimer's National Team to raise funds to fight Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer's Association has designated the color purple to raise awareness of the disease and encourages people to "Go Purple with a Purpose" throughout June. Fundraising efforts take place on the longest day of the year, June 21, to shine a light on the 5.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease and the more than 16 million family members and friends providing care and support.

"In support of Alzheimer's care and research, Assisted Living Locators franchisees are recruiting community members to participate in their local Walk days and expect to raise thousands of dollars through their fundraising events," said Angela Olea, RN, Assisted Living Locators Founder and Brand President. "Our senior care advisors are on the front lines, providing essential support services to individuals living with Alzheimer's and educating their caregivers. We see the impact this disease has on families and are committed to Alzheimer's care, support, and research."

Olea emphasized that Assisted Living Locators is the first nationwide senior placement service to achieve system-wide dementia care certification, helping families affected by Alzheimer's find assisted living and memory care options at no cost. "We make a positive difference every day by finding facilities that are best suited for these individuals," she added.

Throughout Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, Assisted Living Locators will demonstrate the power of purple by changing its company logo to purple on its corporate website and franchisee social media channels, showing solidarity for those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. The company's senior care advisors will wear purple, share photos on social media, and participate in Longest Day fundraising and dementia care education events.

To join Assisted Living Locators' Walk to End Alzheimer's team, visit www.alz.org/assistedlivinglocators. If you have questions about dementia care, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 800-267-7816 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

Also from this source

Assisted Living Locators Champions Assisted Living Model in Nationwide Efforts to Combat Loneliness Epidemic

Assisted Living Locators Simplifies Senior Care Placement for Families

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.