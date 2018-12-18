Assisted Living Locators Named a 2019 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Business Review released their "2019 Top Franchises Report" today and have named Assisted Living Locators a top franchise.

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost placement service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short-term and long-term care options including in-home care, assisted living, memory care and retirement apartments. It generates revenue from the referral fees paid by the communities.

In 2018, the company exceeded the 100 franchise mark. Assisted Living Locators broke into the triple digits after a decade of consecutive growth, after two years of unprecedented franchise recruitment. As the first senior placement and referral franchise business in the U.S., the company has pioneered its way to a national presence with 107 franchisees in 33 states and the District of Columbia.

Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm, surveyed over 30,000 franchisees from 310 of today's leading franchise brands to determine the best franchises of 2019 based 100 percent on franchisee satisfaction. Each survey participant was asked 33 benchmark questions about their franchisor that focused on areas such as leadership, training, and core values as well 16 more personal questions concerning their business lifestyle and overall enjoyment of running their franchise.

"There are thousands of different franchise opportunities available to prospective business owners today, with more popping up every day. It's a great time to 'be your own boss' but it's also important to do your homework to find the right fit," says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Our independent research of franchisee satisfaction helps entrepreneurs discover the top franchise opportunities in every industry category – including fitness, travel, food, services, and retail. This year's Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners truly are the best-of-the-best

"We are honored to be named a 2019 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review," said Angela Olea, RN, CEO of Assisted Living Locators. "Assisted Living Locators' business model of providing comprehensive training and support, as well as helping franchisees track and boost financial performance ensures that our owners are successful. We truly value the relationships we build with our franchisees and this award validates our commitment to franchisee satisfaction."

For more information on Assisted Living Locators, call 800-267-7816 or visit: www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

