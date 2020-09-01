Assisted Living Locators Offers Free Virtual Dementia Care Consultations To Support World Alzheimer's Month

PHOENIX, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, announced today it is offering free virtual dementia care consultations to support World Alzheimer's Month, an international campaign to raise dementia awareness and challenge stigma. This year's campaign theme, 'Let's Talk About Dementia,' encourages people to find out more about the disease and seek help, advice, and support for it.

Throughout September, Assisted Living Locators' 140 franchise offices across the U.S. are hosting free virtual dementia care consultations, Alzheimer's fundraising events and engaging social media wearing purple to get people to talk about Alzheimer's and dementia. The company will also change its company logo to purple on the corporate website and social media channels to show solidarity for those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

"With system-wide dementia care certification, we are in a unique position to help families across the country," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "Our dementia care training enables us to provide much-needed support to families, educating them about the disease and what facilities are best suited for their loved ones."

Olea noted that 2020 is such a crucial year for raising awareness about a group who are most susceptible to facing severe symptoms of COVID-19 as well as social isolation. "People with dementia at home may find it more difficult to do protective measures against the virus and need extra support during this difficult time," she explained. "Our senior care advisors are providing a variety of in-home care resources to senior and their families to meet these challenges and ensure they have the support they need. And when home care is not adequate, we help families find, at no cost, independent living, assisted living, and memory care options."

Olea says the first step to learning about dementia is having a conversation. "The #Let'sTalkAbout Dementia initiative is an opportunity to raise awareness and promote a greater understanding of dementia. We are proud to be an advocate of this movement that can help change the trajectory of this disease."

If you have questions about your loved one's cognitive health and care and would like a free virtual dementia care consultation, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

