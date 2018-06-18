Assisted Living Locators Partners With Paragon Home Resources To Provide Senior Clients With Home Transition Services

According to Angela Olea CEO RN, Assisted Living Locators is the first U.S. senior care referral and placement agency to add this comprehensive senior care transition solution to its services. "The challenge families with aging parents face today is finding a single source for reliable assistance with this life decision, ranging from navigating care options to the logistical details of the loved one's move," she explained. "Our partnership with real estate industry leader Paragon Home Resources allows our counselors to give greater care to the senior and their family, ensuring an easy transition."

Assisted Living Locators offers a NO COST service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short- and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living and memory care, and retirement apartments.

With the new partnership, Olea stated Paragon's role will be to provide Assisted Living Locators clients with valuable relocating and real estate services that will help with all aspects of the senior's transition. With two decades of experience, Paragon offers a suite of services that includes arranging necessary home repairs, assistance with home loans, sorting and moving household belongings, managing an estate sale, selling the home and moving into assisted living.

"We're excited to partner with Assisted Living Locators and their team of eldercare advisors," said Paragon Home Resources CEO Joseph Morabito. "Our alliance offers seniors and their families a broad portfolio of coordinated services that will set a new standard for senior care transition in the industry."

"Communication and coordination for various home-related services is one of the biggest challenges that families can face, explained Olea, which is why Paragon Home Resources' approach to assign every family a dedicated, personal Home Resources Coordinator to serve as the single point of contact throughout all facets of the move fits so well with our approach to make the senior's transition as smooth as possible."

