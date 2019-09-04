Assisted Living Locators Partners With Senior Providers Network To Provide Personalized Service, Customized Tours To Employee Benefit Online Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior care referral and placement service, announced today it is partnering with Senior Providers Network, a leading eldercare employee benefit online platform, to provide families with a personalized service by offering customized tours of pre-screened facilities. This collaboration solidifies both companies' commitment to transform the way caregivers navigate senior care options.

Through this partnership, Senior Providers Network will connect families with Assisted Living Locators senior living advisors. These local experts will provide families a personalized experience with tours of vetted facilities, as well as share insider-knowledge on short- and long-term care options.

Originally created as an employee benefit eldercare resource, Senior Providers Network recently launched a Family Caregiver Plan that offers the general public access to experts like doctors, counselors, lawyers and elder care resources coupled with discounted professional services to people who are responsible for caring for aging loved ones. Available to everyone, the plan has a monthly subscription rate of only $5.99 per month which gives the user access to a "virtual" gerontologist through an app on their phone.

"There is a dramatic rise in people quitting their jobs to care for an aging loved one and they need access to the same services that were available through their employers," said Scot Cheben, Senior Providers Network founder. "We are dedicated to providing valuable, resourceful information to caregivers and are thrilled to offer Assisted Living Locators' personal dimension through both our employee and family caregiver benefit plans. We can provide an even better experience for families once they are ready to tour and narrow their list of the right options for their loved one."

The collaboration between the two companies transforms how employee caregivers navigate senior care options and challenges the status quo of today's employee assistance programs, according to Assisted Living Locators CEO RN Angela Olea.

"This partnership combines Assisted Living Locators' local placement expertise with Senior Providers Network's extensive database of vetted providers to reinvent a new service that has never been provided in the employee assistance eldercare resource arena," said Olea. "Families want more engagement and personalized service from online senior resource platforms. With our alliance, we are bringing a new physical reality to today's digital employee assistance programs. Families will find our new service an appealing alternative to the limited offerings of online platforms."

To learn more about Assisted Living Locators no cost, nationwide senior referral and placement service, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

For more information on Senior Providers Network eldercare resources for caregivers, visit www.SeniorProviders.com

