Assisted Living Locators Shares Tools, Knowledge at National Convention, Honors Top Performing Franchisees

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a national senior referral and placement service franchisor, hosted over 100 of its franchisees from around the country for the company's annual convention, held Oct. 3-4 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN. Leading experts in sales building and networking shared their insight and top performing franchisees were also honored at the event.

"Our national convention provides a forum for our franchisees to exchange information, discuss challenges and learn from one another," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators Founder/CEO. "This robust networking event not only reinforces our company culture of unity and collaboration, but also helps our franchisees better manage their business, providing them with important training and tools to ensure their success."

Assisted Living Locators was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and is a top performing franchise organization ranked in Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500® and Franchise Business Review's 2019 Top Franchises Report.

Global sales performance firm Southwestern Consulting provided speakers at the Assisted Living Locators national convention where franchisees received training and education designed to grow their business. Regional franchise teams shared best practices and strategies to help improve business processes and service to clients.

Assisted Living Locators announced the honorees of the company's annual awards of distinction based on revenue and placement performance. Chandler, AZ franchisee Dustin Baker came away with top honors as Franchisee of the Year. This is the second consecutive year Baker has received this award and was recently selected as one of Franchise Business Review's 2019 Rock Star Franchise Owners. Omaha, NE franchisee Nikki Wulff earned the Rising Star award and Inland Empire, CA franchisee Vince Bonnemere received the Most Improved Franchisee award.

The company also gave awards to franchisees recognizing their commitment to the Assisted Living Locators culture. These franchisees demonstrated outstanding service to families, leadership skills and exemplary brand representation. Honorees included: Detroit, MI franchisee Carolyn Marengere; Santa Clarita, CA franchisee Shannon Avazian; Los Angeles, CA franchisee Sarah Ordover, as well as Franchisee of the Year Dustin Baker and Most Improved Franchisee Vince Bonnemere.

"Each of the leaders recognized this year are integral, entrepreneurial members of the Assisted Living Locators family who inspire fellow franchisees and are involved in the brand," said Olea. "Our outstanding franchisees have been paramount in our company's growth and success. We're proud of their hard work and dedication to their business and the people of their community."

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior referral and placement service for in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities and memory care. The company has 120 franchisees in 34 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

