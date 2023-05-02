Assisted Living Locators Simplifies Senior Care Placement for Families

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the right senior care community for a loved one is an important decision. Unfortunately, industry statistics show that less than 50% of seniors and their families use a placement agent to help navigate this process.

Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide no-cost senior placement and referral service, is raising awareness about the complexities of the senior care industry and helping families find the perfect home for their loved ones. The company's senior care advisors help find quality, top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities and memory care.

Assisted Living Locators Founder & Brand President Angela Olea, RN emphasizes the importance of working with a placement agent. "You wouldn't buy a house without a real estate agent," she noted. "Why would you entrust your loved one to a 'home' that hasn't been fully vetted? Our senior care advisors have the knowledge to guide families through this important decision-making process."

Families must deal with understanding costs, community performance, services offered, and care levels that their loved one might require now, and, in the future, said Olea. "Understanding the world of senior care can be a daunting task for families," she explained. "We simplify this process by providing personalized attention and expertise to each family."

Olea gives three reasons why placement agents like Assisted Living Locators can help find the right senior care community:

Expertise: Our expert team has years of experience in the senior care industry. We take the time to understand each family's unique needs and use that information to guide them to the best options for their loved ones.

Cost Savings: Working with a placement agent can actually save families money in the long run. We know about monthly specials and incentives and work with senior care communities to often negotiate better deals for families.

Peace of Mind: Families can feel confident in their decision when working with a placement agent like Assisted Living Locators. We take the time to fully vet each community we recommend ensuring they meet the highest quality of care.

"Finding the right senior care community requires careful consideration," said Olea. "With our guidance, families can trust that their loved ones will receive the best possible care."

For more information on Assisted Living Locators senior placement and referral service, call 800-267-7816 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators