Assistive Technology Market to grow by USD 6,300.03 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders to boost the growth in healthcare industry- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The assistive technology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,300.03 million, according to Technavio. Growing demand for rehabilitation centers is a key factor driving the market growth. The demand for advanced medical services after treatment is rapidly rising in the case of accidents and surgeries, which is increasing the number of rehabilitation centers. In addition, the presence of robotic rehabilitation centers is increasing the demand for assistive technology. For example, Birmingham Community Healthcare in Europe provides high-quality community and specialist services for patients. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Vendor Landscape - The assistive technology market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer assistive technology in the market are Boundless Assistive Technology LLC, Demant AS, Drive Medical GmbH and Co. KG, GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medline Industries LP, NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Persona Medical, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Roma Medical, Sonova AG, and Sunrise Medical LLC and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Demant AS - The company offers assistive technology solutions that help people with hearing loss connect and communicate with the world around them.

The company offers assistive technology solutions that help people with hearing loss connect and communicate with the world around them. GN Store Nord AS - The company offers assistive technology solutions by developing AI-enhanced intelligent audio systems which help people to communicate and listen to people around them.

The company offers assistive technology solutions by developing AI-enhanced intelligent audio systems which help people to communicate and listen to people around them. Hoveround Corp - The company offers assistive technology solutions with products such as wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, stairs lifts, and wheelchair ramps which are dedicated to helping in moving from one place to another.

Technavio has segmented the market based on device (sensory aids, mobility aids, and others), and end-user (hospitals, homecare settings, and others)

The market share growth in the sensory aids segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is due to the increase in the number of people with hearing impairment and related disorders, resulting from aging, noise pollution, and genetics. Many vendors in the market are focusing on manufacturing products in compliance with industrial standards while adding advanced technologies. Furthermore, behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids are getting popular as compared to the other types. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

The global assistive technology market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global assistive technology market.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth in the region is due to several factors, such as the growth of advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government organizations such as Medicaid. In addition, significant funding in the region is leading to improved healthcare facilities which ensure the availability of advanced products such as wheelchairs, mobility devices, and hearing devices to patients. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The increase in the development of new products is a major trend in the market. Many vendors in the market are investing heavily in R&D to increase their product portfolios by launching new products. This is done to attract more consumers to their brands. Furthermore, such product developments in the market will lead to an increase in the demand for assistive technology. For example, GN Group announced the introduction of the Jabra enhanced Pro, which is a new premium hearing aid line-up. Hence, these developments are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of mobility products is a major challenge restricting market growth. The most used mobility aids in hospital-based and home-based patient care services are wheelchairs. The rising price influences the purchase decision of many consumers. For example, in many developing countries, people are preferring to purchase walkers in comparison to wheelchairs. Furthermore, in many countries, governments are not providing reimbursements for these products, which is restricting the adoption of advanced technologies. Hence, these factors are expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the assistive technology market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the assistive technology market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the assistive technology market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of assistive technology market vendors.

Assistive Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,300.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Key companies profiled Boundless Assistive Technology LLC, Demant AS, Drive Medical GmbH and Co. KG, GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medline Industries LP, NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Persona Medical, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Roma Medical, Sonova AG, and Sunrise Medical LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global assistive technology market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Device

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Device

6.3 Sensory aids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Mobility aids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Device

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Homecare settings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Demant AS

12.4 Drive Medical GmbH and Co. KG

12.5 GF Health Products Inc.

12.6 GN Store Nord AS

12.7 Hoveround Corp.

12.8 Invacare Corp.

12.9 Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.

12.10 MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

12.11 Medline Industries LP

12.12 NOVA Medical Products

12.13 Ossenberg GmbH

12.14 Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

12.15 Permobil AB

12.16 Sonova AG

12.17 Sunrise Medical LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

