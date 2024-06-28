Associated Banc-Corp announces retirement of Controller and appointment of Successor

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") announced today that Tammy C. Stadler, 58, Executive Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, will retire from those positions effective July 15, 2024. Stadler will remain with Associated in a consultative capacity until September 1, 2024, to assure a successful transition of her duties. Stadler will be succeeded as Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer by Ryan Beld, 35.

Beld, currently the Assistant Controller, joined Associated in 2020. Prior to joining Associated, Beld was a senior financial analyst with Northwestern Mutual. Beld is a CPA and was employed by KPMG LLP from 2012-2018. Beld will report to Chief Financial Officer, Derek S. Meyer. "We are pleased to promote Ryan to Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer," said Meyer. "His experience and ability make him a perfect fit for the position."

Stadler retires after a 28 year career at Associated. Andrew Harmening, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "On behalf of Associated Bank, I thank Tammy for her contributions over her long and successful career. Tammy has been an instrumental member of our leadership team, and we appreciate her support through the transition to Ryan."

