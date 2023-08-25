Associated Banc-Corp appoints Jayne C. Hladio as President of Private Wealth

Highly regarded, Fortune 500 banking leader brings 25 years of financial services expertise including consumer banking, business

GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today announced changes involving its executive leadership team. Jayne Hladio will join Associated as the Company's next Executive Vice President, President of Private Wealth on October 2, 2023. She will succeed John Thayer, who will continue with the company, retaining his roles as Executive Vice President, CEO of Associated Trust Company, N.A. and Chair of the Board for Associated Investment Services, Inc.

Jayne C. Hladio

Andrew Harmening, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are delighted to welcome Jayne to our company. She brings a comprehensive background of strategic leadership, planning and executive management that will help drive our private wealth business, and an incredible, people-centered approach to her work. She's a great fit for our company and our culture."

As president of private wealth, Hladio will have footprint-wide responsibility for Associated's wealth management business including private banking, financial planning, asset management, generational wealth transfer, investment and fiduciary services and trust. She will also play an influential role in advancing the company's mass affluent and digital banking strategies.

A Midwest banking leader, Hladio brings more than 25 years of market expertise to Associated. She most recently served as President of Midland Wealth Management and Midland Trust Co. for U.S. markets where she led a group focused on investment and advisory, trust administration and retirement plan services. Hladio has also held leadership roles with U.S. Bank, Charter One (Citizens) Royal Bank of Scotland and Fifth Third Bank. She earned her MBA and Management Consulting Certification from Benedictine University and Bachelor of Arts in Finance from the University of Northern Iowa. She will be based in Milwaukee.

Commenting on her appointment, Hladio said, "I am truly honored to lead the innovative growth ambitions of Associated Bank's private wealth business and such an impressive group of professionals. I look forward to working with the team as we evolve our value proposition and customer experience."

Under Thayer's guidance, Associated advanced its private wealth services and brand. At the same time, the company developed additional products and services to attract new customers who will serve as a pipeline for the ongoing expansion of its private wealth business.

Harmening added, "I want to thank John for his ongoing leadership. An advocate for our customers and ambassador for our company, his involvement will continue to elevate our efforts and the value we deliver to all our stakeholders."

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Kaminski

Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager | 920-491-7576 | [email protected]

Investor Contact: Ben McCarville

Vice President | Director of Investor Relations | 920-491-7059 | [email protected]

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp