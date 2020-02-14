Associated Banc-Corp closes acquisition of First Staunton Bancshares, Inc.

GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today announced it has closed its acquisition of First Staunton Bancshares, Inc. ("First Staunton") having merged First Staunton into Associated.

"Associated Bank is pleased to welcome the customers and employees of First Staunton to our company," said Philip B. Flynn, Associated President and CEO. "Our teams will continue to collaborate to ensure First Staunton customers enjoy the added conveniences, products and services available to them. This merger further enables us to invest in the Southern Illinois market and provide increased value for our customers and shareholders."

All First Staunton branches and ATMs have been closed for business as of 3 p.m. on Friday, February 14. Those scheduled to convert to Associated Bank will reopen as branches and ATMs of Associated Bank on February 17.

About Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $32 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "outlook" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

Media Contact: Jennifer Kaminski, 920-491-7576

Investor Contact: Robb Timme, 920-491-7059

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

Related Links

www.associatedbank.com

