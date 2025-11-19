Associated Bank Promotes Jay Sodey to Madison Market President

Sodey will replace Dave Stein, who previously announced his intent to retire at the end of 2025

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") announced that effective January 1, 2026, Jay Sodey, regional executive – Consumer & Business Banking, will succeed Dave Stein, former head of Consumer & Business Banking, as Madison market president. Stein previously announced his plan to retire at the end of 2025.

With 22 years of banking experience, Sodey joined Associated Bank in 2005 to oversee its retail banking in the Greater Madison market. He will continue to report to Director of Branch Banking, John Halechko.

Jay Sodey, Associated Bank, Madison market president

"It's been an incredible honor to lead Associated's retail bank and serve as market president in Madison for nearly 21 years," said Stein. "Jay has been a long-term partner throughout this journey—his leadership of our branch network and strategic initiatives have been instrumental to our success, and I'm confident Jay is exceptionally prepared to take on this expanded role and continue driving our market forward."

As market president, Sodey will provide leadership for the region, which includes approximately 370 colleagues across 32 locations. He will champion initiatives that emphasize sales growth, marketing strategies, community giving, volunteer engagement and cultural development within the market and work closely with the Madison Engage Local Regional Leadership Team (RLT). The Engage Local initiative has local colleagues developing and aligning new charitable, volunteer and marketing and sales efforts in the market to foster bank growth alongside community needs.

"Our dedication to meaningful connections and tailored solutions continues to distinguish us in the Madison market, and I look forward to advancing strategies that empower colleagues and customers to succeed in this vibrant market," said Sodey. "I also want to express my gratitude to Dave for his years of guidance and leadership, which have been instrumental in shaping our market's success."

Sodey holds a degree in business management/finance from Central College in Pella, Iowa, and a Certificate of Executive Leadership from the Graduate School of Banking, University of Wisconsin – Madison. He lives in Verona, Wisconsin.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $44 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com

Associated Bank Contact: Andrea Kozek

VP/Senior Manager, Public Relations

920-491-7518

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp