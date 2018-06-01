Associated Banc-Corp completes purchase of Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc.

Anderson will be part of ABRC, a multi-line insurance and Midwest-based consulting firm with 400 employees. Based on 2017 financials, and the March 1, 2018, acquisition of Diversified Insurance Solutions, the company believes the addition of Anderson will solidify ABRC's position among the United States' top 45 insurance brokerage firms. Anderson, which was founded in 1927, adds a range of complementary services and significant expertise in workers' compensation and executive risk management services.

The Anderson team will gain access to Associated's comprehensive banking and financial services and can further help business owners and executives manage their daily business, take care of employees and achieve all of their financial goals.

"These two strong teams will together provide customers with even more options and resources in financial and risk management services to ensure their businesses are as strong and successful as possible," said Dean Hildebrandt, CEO, ABRC.

Key Anderson executives will continue in leadership roles and work with ABRC senior leadership to ensure the thoughtful integration and expansion of the business going forward.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 270 banking locations serving more than 110 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "outlook," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Media Contact: Jennifer Kaminski

920-491-7576, Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

Investor Contact: Robb Timme

920-491-7059, Robb.Timme@associatedbank.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-banc-corp-completes-purchase-of-anderson-insurance--investment-agency-inc-300658365.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

Related Links

https://www.associatedbank.com

