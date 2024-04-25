Associated Banc-Corp Reports First Quarter 2024 Net Income Available to Common Equity of $78 Million, or $0.52 per Common Share USA - Deutsch

Results driven by balance sheet growth, margin expansion and continued execution of strategic initiatives

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today reported net income available to common equity ("earnings") of $78 million, or $0.52 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These amounts compare to a loss of $94 million, or $(0.62) per common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and earnings of $100 million, or $0.66 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"During the first quarter, we continued to make strong progress against our strategic plan," said President and CEO Andy Harmening. "We added talent in key areas, enhanced operational efficiency, and improved the customer experience through product and service enhancements. Here in April, our collective efforts were recognized when we were named #1 for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in the Upper Midwest Region by J.D. Power.1 Importantly, these efforts also contributed to the bottom line through balanced loan and deposit growth, net household growth, and expanding margins."

"As we look forward, macroeconomic question marks remain, but we feel well-positioned thanks to the stability of our markets, the resilience of our customer base, and the quarterly momentum from our initiatives. We're excited to share our progress over the remainder of the year."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights (all comparisons to Fourth Quarter 2023)

  • Total period end commercial & business lending loans increased $161 million to $11.0 billion
  • Total period end commercial real estate loans decreased $73 million to $7.3 billion
  • Total period end consumer loans increased $190 million to $11.2 billion
  • Total period end deposits increased $267 million to $33.7 billion
  • Total period end core customer deposits2 increased $557 million to $28.0 billion
  • Net interest income increased $4 million to $258 million
  • Quarterly net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 2.79%
  • Noninterest income increased $196 million to $65 million (increase primarily driven by one time items impacting 4Q 2023 results)
  • Noninterest expense decreased $42 million to $198 million (decrease primarily driven by one time items impacting 4Q 2023 results)
  • Provision for credit losses on loans increased $3 million to $24 million
  • Net income available to common equity increased $172 million to $78 million (increase primarily driven by one time items impacting 4Q 2023 results)

1 For J.D. Power 2024 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.
2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Loans

First quarter 2024 average total loans of $29.4 billion decreased 2%, or $583 million, from the prior quarter and increased 2%, or $523 million, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2024 average balances by loan category:

  • Commercial and business lending decreased $4 million from the prior quarter and increased $200 million from the same period last year to $10.8 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending decreased $8 million from the prior quarter and increased $139 million from the same period last year to $7.4 billion.
  • Consumer lending decreased $572 million from the prior quarter and increased $184 million from the same period last year to $11.2 billion.

First quarter 2024 period end total loans of $29.5 billion increased 1%, or $278 million, from the prior quarter and increased 1%, or $287 million, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2024 period end balances by loan category:

  • Commercial and business lending increased $161 million from the prior quarter and increased $34 million from the same period last year to $11.0 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending decreased $73 million from the prior quarter and increased $81 million from the same period last year to $7.3 billion.
  • Consumer lending increased $190 million from the prior quarter and increased $172 million from the same period last year to $11.2 billion.

In 2024, we continue to expect total loan growth of 4% to 6% on an end of period basis as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Deposits

First quarter 2024 average deposits of $33.3 billion increased 3%, or $1.1 billion, from the prior quarter and increased 11%, or $3.4 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2024 average balances by deposit category:

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $289 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.5 billion from the same period last year to $5.9 billion.
  • Savings increased $66 million from the prior quarter and increased $263 million from the same period last year to $4.9 billion.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $334 million from the prior quarter and increased $676 million from the same period last year to $7.5 billion.
  • Money market deposits decreased $5 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.4 billion from the same period last year to $6.1 billion.
  • Total time deposits increased $934 million from the prior quarter and increased $4.8 billion from the same period last year to $7.2 billion.
  • Network transaction deposits increased $35 million from the prior quarter and increased $505 million from the same period last year to $1.7 billion.

First quarter 2024 period end deposits of $33.7 billion increased 1%, or $267 million, from the prior quarter and increased 11%, or $3.4 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2024 period end balances by deposit category:

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $134 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.1 billion from the same period last year to $6.3 billion.
  • Savings increased $289 million from the prior quarter and increased $394 million from the same period last year to $5.1 billion.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $97 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 billion from the same period last year to $8.7 billion.
  • Money market deposits increased $391 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.6 billion from the same period last year to $6.7 billion.
  • Total time deposits decreased $450 million from the prior quarter and increased $3.9 billion from the same period last year to $6.9 billion.
  • Network transaction deposits (included in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits) increased $227 million from the prior quarter and increased $519 million from the same period last year to $1.8 billion.

In 2024, we continue to expect core customer deposit growth of 3% to 5% on an end of period basis as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First quarter 2024 net interest income of $258 million increased $4 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter and decreased $16 million, or 6%, from the same period last year. The net interest margin increased to 2.79%, reflecting a 10 basis point increase from the prior quarter and a 28 basis point decrease from the same period last year.

  • The average yield on total loans for the first quarter of 2024 increased 14 basis points from the prior quarter and increased 73 basis points from the same period last year to 6.22%.
  • The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2024 remained flat compared to the prior quarter and increased 107 basis points from the same period last year to 3.55%.
  • The net free funds benefit for the first quarter of 2024 decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter and increased 9 basis points from the same period last year to 0.70%.

We continue to expect total net interest income growth of 2% to 4% in 2024.

Noninterest Income

First quarter 2024 total noninterest income of $65 million increased $196 million from the prior quarter (with the increase driven primarily by one time items impacting prior quarter results) and increased $3 million, or 5%, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2024 noninterest income line items:

  • Wealth management fees increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.
  • Service charges and deposit account fees increased $2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1 million from the same period last year.
  • Capital markets, net decreased $5 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1 million from the same period last year.
  • Investment securities gains (losses), net increased $63 million from the prior quarter and increased $4 million from the same period last year, driven primarily by a $65 million net loss on a sale of investments associated with a balance sheet repositioning recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a $4 million gain on sale of Visa B shares recognized in the first quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2024, we had no Visa B shares remaining.

After adjusting to exclude the impact of the mortgage and investment securities sales announced during the fourth quarter of 2023, we continue to expect total noninterest income to decrease by 0% to 2% in 2024.

Noninterest Expense

First quarter 2024 total noninterest expense of $198 million decreased $42 million, or 17%, from the prior quarter  (with the decrease driven primarily by one time items impacting prior quarter results) and increased $10 million, or 5%, from the same period last year as we continued to invest in our strategic initiatives. With respect to first quarter 2024 noninterest expense line items:

  • Personnel expense decreased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.
  • Technology expense decreased $2 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.
  • FDIC assessment expense decreased $28 million from the prior quarter and increased $7 million from the same period last year. These results were driven primarily by a $31 million special assessment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an $8 million special assessment recognized in the first quarter of 2024.

After adjusting to exclude the impact of the $31 million FDIC special assessment finalized during the fourth quarter of 2023 and the $8 million FDIC special assessment finalized during the first quarter of 2024, we expect total noninterest expense to grow by 2% to 3% in 2024.

Taxes

The first quarter 2024 tax expense was $20 million compared to $47 million of tax benefit in the prior quarter and $27 million of tax expense in the same period last year. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 19.8% compared to an effective tax rate of 20.9% in the same period last year.

In 2024, we continue to expect the annual effective tax rate to be between 19% and 21%, assuming no change in the corporate tax rate.

Credit

The first quarter 2024 provision for credit losses on loans was $24 million, compared to a provision of $21 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $18 million in the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2024 credit quality:

  • Nonaccrual loans of $178 million increased $29 million from the prior quarter and increased $61 million from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.60% in the first quarter, up from 0.51% in the prior quarter and up from 0.40% in the same period last year.
  • First quarter 2024 net charge offs of $22 million increased compared to net charge offs of $16 million in the prior quarter and increased compared to net charge offs of $3 million in the same period last year.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) of $388 million increased $2 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $22 million compared to the same period last year. The ACLL to total loans ratio was 1.31% in the first quarter, down from 1.32% in the prior quarter and up from 1.25% in the same period last year.

In 2024, we continue to expect to adjust provision to reflect changes to risk grades, economic conditions, loan volumes, and other indications of credit quality.

Capital

The Company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 9.43% at March 31, 2024. The Company's capital ratios continue to be in excess of the Basel III "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks on a fully phased in basis.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) today, April 25, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.associatedbank.com. Parties may also dial into the call at 877-407-8037 (domestic) or 201-689-8037 (international) and request the Associated Banc-Corp first quarter 2024 earnings call. The first quarter 2024 financial tables with an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company's website just prior to the call. An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately fifteen minutes after the call is over.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Associated Banc-Corp

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)






($ in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Seql Qtr $ Change

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Comp Qtr $ Change

Assets






Cash and due from banks

$      429,859

$        484,384

$      (54,525)

$        388,694

$     407,620

$      311,269

$      118,590

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

420,114

425,089

(4,975)

323,130

190,881

511,116

(91,002)

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell

1,610

14,350

(12,740)

965

31,160

455

1,155

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

3,724,148

3,600,892

123,256

3,491,679

3,504,777

3,381,607

342,541

Investment securities held to maturity, net, at amortized cost

3,832,967

3,860,160

(27,193)

3,900,415

3,938,877

3,967,058

(134,091)

Equity securities

19,571

41,651

(22,080)

35,937

30,883

30,514

(10,943)

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

173,968

229,171

(55,203)

268,698

271,637

331,420

(157,452)

Residential loans held for sale

52,414

33,011

19,403

54,790

38,083

35,742

16,672

Commercial loans held for sale

90,303

(90,303)

15,000

33,490

(33,490)

Loans

29,494,263

29,216,218

278,045

30,193,187

29,848,904

29,207,072

287,191

Allowance for loan losses

(356,006)

(351,094)

(4,912)

(345,795)

(338,750)

(326,432)

(29,574)

Loans, net

29,138,257

28,865,124

273,133

29,847,392

29,510,153

28,880,640

257,617

Tax credit and other investments

255,252

258,067

(2,815)

256,905

263,583

269,269

(14,017)

Premises and equipment, net

367,618

372,978

(5,360)

373,017

374,866

375,540

(7,922)

Bank and corporate owned life insurance

685,089

682,649

2,440

679,775

678,578

677,328

7,761

Goodwill

1,104,992

1,104,992

1,104,992

1,104,992

1,104,992

Other intangible assets, net

38,268

40,471

(2,203)

42,674

44,877

47,079

(8,811)

Mortgage servicing rights, net

85,226

84,390

836

89,131

80,449

74,479

10,747

Interest receivable

167,092

169,569

(2,477)

171,119

159,185

152,404

14,688

Other assets

640,638

658,604

(17,966)

608,068

573,870

518,115

122,523

Total assets

$ 41,137,084

$    41,015,855

$     121,229

$   41,637,381

$ 41,219,473

$ 40,702,519

$      434,565

Liabilities and stockholders' equity






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$   6,254,135

$      6,119,956

$     134,179

$     6,422,994

$  6,565,666

$   7,328,689

$  (1,074,554)

Interest-bearing deposits

27,459,023

27,326,093

132,930

25,700,332

25,448,743

23,003,134

4,455,889

Total deposits

33,713,158

33,446,049

267,109

32,123,326

32,014,409

30,331,824

3,381,334

Short-term funding

765,671

326,780

438,891

451,644

341,253

226,608

539,063

FHLB advances

1,333,411

1,940,194

(606,783)

3,733,041

3,630,747

4,986,138

(3,652,727)

Other long-term funding

536,055

541,269

(5,214)

529,459

534,273

544,103

(8,048)

Allowance for unfunded commitments

31,776

34,776

(3,000)

34,776

38,276

39,776

(8,000)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

588,341

552,814

35,527

637,491

537,640

448,407

139,934

Total liabilities

36,968,412

36,841,882

126,530

37,509,738

37,096,599

36,576,856

391,556

Stockholders' equity






Preferred equity

194,112

194,112

194,112

194,112

194,112

Common equity

3,974,561

3,979,861

(5,300)

3,933,531

3,928,762

3,931,551

43,010

Total stockholders' equity

4,168,673

4,173,973

(5,300)

4,127,643

4,122,874

4,125,663

43,010

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 41,137,084

$    41,015,855

$     121,229

$   41,637,381

$ 41,219,473

$ 40,702,519

$      434,565

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Quarterly Trend

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Seql Qtr


Comp Qtr

1Q24

4Q23

$ Change

% Change

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

$ Change

% Change

Interest income








Interest and fees on loans

$  454,472

$  457,868

$    (3,396)

(1) %

$  447,912

$  423,307

$  391,320

$    63,152

16 %

Interest and dividends on investment securities








Taxable

46,548

41,809

4,739

11 %

38,210

35,845

30,142

16,406

54 %

Tax-exempt

14,774

15,273

(499)

(3) %

15,941

15,994

16,025

(1,251)

(8) %

Other interest

7,595

10,418

(2,823)

(27) %

6,575

6,086

5,329

2,266

43 %

Total interest income

523,388

525,367

(1,979)

— %

508,637

481,231

442,817

80,571

18 %

Interest expense








Interest on deposits

226,231

208,875

17,356

8 %

193,131

162,196

109,422

116,809

107 %

Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

2,863

3,734

(871)

(23) %

3,100

2,261

3,143

(280)

(9) %

Interest on other short-term funding

4,708

4,708

N/M

4,708

N/M

Interest on FHLB advances

21,671

49,171

(27,500)

(56) %

48,143

49,261

49,960

(28,289)

(57) %

Interest on long-term funding

10,058

10,185

(127)

(1) %

10,019

9,596

6,281

3,777

60 %

Total interest expense

265,530

271,965

(6,435)

(2) %

254,394

223,314

168,807

96,723

57 %

Net interest income

257,858

253,403

4,455

2 %

254,244

257,917

274,010

(16,152)

(6) %

Provision for credit losses

24,001

21,007

2,994

14 %

21,943

22,100

17,971

6,030

34 %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

233,857

232,395

1,462

1 %

232,301

235,817

256,039

(22,182)

(9) %

Noninterest income








Wealth management fees

21,694

21,003

691

3 %

20,828

20,483

20,189

1,505

7 %

Service charges and deposit account fees

12,439

10,815

1,624

15 %

12,864

12,372

12,994

(555)

(4) %

Card-based fees

11,267

11,528

(261)

(2) %

11,510

11,396

10,586

681

6 %

Other fee-based revenue

4,402

4,019

383

10 %

4,509

4,465

4,276

126

3 %

Capital markets, net

4,050

9,106

(5,056)

(56) %

5,368

5,093

5,083

(1,033)

(20) %

Mortgage banking, net

2,662

1,615

1,047

65 %

6,501

7,768

3,545

(883)

(25) %

Loss on mortgage portfolio sale

(136,239)

136,239

(100) %

N/M

Bank and corporate owned life insurance

2,570

3,383

(813)

(24) %

2,047

2,172

2,664

(94)

(4) %

Asset gains (losses), net

(306)

(136)

(170)

125 %

625

(299)

263

(569)

N/M

Investment securities gains (losses), net

3,879

(58,958)

62,837

N/M

(11)

14

51

3,828

N/M

Other

2,327

2,850

(523)

(18) %

2,339

2,080

2,422

(95)

(4) %

Total noninterest income (loss)

64,985

(131,013)

195,998

N/M

66,579

65,543

62,073

2,912

5 %

Noninterest expense








Personnel

119,395

120,686

(1,291)

(1) %

117,159

114,089

116,420

2,975

3 %

Technology

26,200

28,027

(1,827)

(7) %

26,172

24,220

23,598

2,602

11 %

Occupancy

13,633

14,429

(796)

(6) %

14,125

13,587

15,063

(1,430)

(9) %

Business development and advertising

6,517

8,350

(1,833)

(22) %

7,100

7,106

5,849

668

11 %

Equipment

4,599

4,742

(143)

(3) %

5,016

4,975

4,930

(331)

(7) %

Legal and professional

4,672

6,762

(2,090)

(31) %

4,461

4,831

3,857

815

21 %

Loan and foreclosure costs

1,979

585

1,394

N/M

2,049

1,635

1,138

841

74 %

FDIC assessment

13,946

41,497

(27,551)

(66) %

9,150

9,550

6,875

7,071

103 %

Other intangible amortization

2,203

2,203

— %

2,203

2,203

2,203

— %

Other

4,513

12,110

(7,597)

(63) %

8,771

8,476

7,479

(2,966)

(40) %

Total noninterest expense

197,657

239,391

(41,734)

(17) %

196,205

190,673

187,412

10,245

5 %

Income (loss) before income taxes

101,185

(138,009)

239,194

N/M

102,674

110,687

130,700

(29,515)

(23) %

Income tax expense (benefit)

20,016

(47,202)

67,218

N/M

19,426

23,533

27,340

(7,324)

(27) %

Net income (loss)

81,169

(90,806)

171,975

N/M

83,248

87,154

103,360

(22,191)

(21) %

Preferred stock dividends

2,875

2,875

— %

2,875

2,875

2,875

— %

Net income (loss) available to common equity

$    78,294

$  (93,681)

$  171,975

N/M

$    80,373

$    84,279

$  100,485

$  (22,191)

(22) %

Earnings (loss) per common share








Basic

$       0.52

$      (0.63)

$       1.15

N/M

$       0.53

$       0.56

$       0.67

$      (0.15)

(22) %

Diluted

$       0.52

$      (0.62)

$       1.14

N/M

$       0.53

$       0.56

$       0.66

$      (0.14)

(21) %

Average common shares outstanding








Basic

149,855

150,085

(230)

— %

150,035

149,986

149,763

92

— %

Diluted

151,292

151,007

285

— %

151,014

150,870

151,128

164

— %

N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp

Selected Quarterly Information




($ in millions except per share data; shares repurchased and outstanding in thousands)

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Per common share data




Dividends

$      0.22

$      0.22

$      0.21

$      0.21

$      0.21

Market value:




High

22.00

21.79

19.21

18.45

24.18

Low

19.73

15.45

16.22

14.48

17.66

Close

21.51

21.39

17.11

16.23

17.98

Book value / share

26.37

26.35

26.06

26.03

26.06

Tangible book value / share

18.78

18.77

18.46

18.41

18.42

Performance ratios (annualized)




Return on average assets

0.80 %

(0.87) %

0.80 %

0.86 %

1.06 %

Noninterest expense / average assets

1.95 %

2.30 %

1.90 %

1.89 %

1.92 %

Effective tax rate

19.78 %

N/M

18.92 %

21.26 %

20.92 %

Dividend payout ratio(a)

42.31 %

N/M

39.62 %

37.50 %

31.34 %

Net interest margin

2.79 %

2.69 %

2.71 %

2.80 %

3.07 %

Selected trend information




Average full time equivalent employees(b)

4,070

4,130

4,220

4,227

4,219

Branch count

188

196

202

202

202

Assets under management, at market value(c)

$   14,171

$   13,545

$   12,543

$   12,995

$   12,412

Mortgage loans originated for sale during period

$       105

$       112

$       115

$         99

$         69

Mortgage loan settlements during period(d)

$         91

$       957

$       103

$         97

$         55

Mortgage portfolio loans transferred to held for sale during period(d)

$         —

$       969

$         —

$         —

$         —

Mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d)

$    6,349

$    7,364

$    6,452

$    6,525

$    6,612

Mortgage servicing rights, net / mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d)

1.34 %

1.15 %

1.38 %

1.23 %

1.13 %

Shares repurchased during period(e)

900

Shares outstanding, end of period

150,739

151,037

150,951

150,919

150,886

Selected quarterly ratios




Loans / deposits

87.49 %

87.35 %

93.99 %

93.24 %

96.29 %

Stockholders' equity / assets

10.13 %

10.18 %

9.91 %

10.00 %

10.14 %

Risk-based capital(f)(g)




Total risk-weighted assets

$   32,753

$   32,733

$   33,497

$   33,144

$   32,646

Common equity Tier 1

$    3,088

$    3,075

$    3,197

$    3,143

$    3,086

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

9.43 %

9.39 %

9.55 %

9.48 %

9.45 %

Tier 1 capital ratio

10.02 %

9.99 %

10.12 %

10.07 %

10.05 %

Total capital ratio

12.08 %

12.21 %

12.25 %

12.22 %

12.22 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.21 %

8.06 %

8.42 %

8.40 %

8.46 %

N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share.

(b)

Average full time equivalent employees without overtime.

(c)

Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts.

(d)

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation transferred $969 million of residential mortgages into held for sale and subsequently sold them for $844 million. After sale, the servicing was retained for a short period until full servicing was transferred to the purchaser in January 2024.

(e)

Does not include repurchases related to tax withholding on equity compensation.

(f) 

The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions.

(g)

March 31, 2024 data is estimated.

Associated Banc-Corp

Selected Asset Quality Information




($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Allowance for loan losses






Balance at beginning of period

$    351,094

$    345,795

2 %

$    338,750

$    326,432

$    312,720

12 %

Provision for loan losses

27,000

21,000

29 %

25,500

23,500

17,000

59 %

Charge offs

(24,018)

(17,878)

34 %

(20,535)

(14,855)

(5,501)

N/M

Recoveries

1,930

2,177

(11) %

2,079

3,674

2,212

(13) %

Net (charge offs) recoveries

(22,088)

(15,701)

41 %

(18,455)

(11,181)

(3,289)

N/M

Balance at end of period

$    356,006

$    351,094

1 %

$    345,795

$    338,750

$    326,432

9 %

Allowance for unfunded commitments






Balance at beginning of period

$      34,776

$      34,776

— %

$      38,276

$      39,776

$      38,776

(10) %

Provision for unfunded commitments

(3,000)

N/M

(3,500)

(1,500)

1,000

N/M

Balance at end of period

$      31,776

$      34,776

(9) %

$      34,776

$      38,276

$      39,776

(20) %

Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL)

$    387,782

$    385,870

— %

$    380,571

$    377,027

$    366,208

6 %

Provision for credit losses on loans

$      24,000

$      21,000

14 %

$      22,000

$      22,000

$      18,000

33 %

($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seql Qtr % Change

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %

Change

Net (charge offs) recoveries






Commercial and industrial

$    (18,638)

$    (13,178)

41 %

$    (16,558)

$    (11,177)

$      (1,759)

N/M

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

2

(22)

N/M

2

3

3

(33) %

Commercial and business lending

(18,636)

(13,200)

41 %

(16,556)

(11,174)

(1,756)

N/M

Commercial real estate—investor

216

(100) %

272

2,276

N/M

Real estate construction

30

38

(21) %

18

(18)

18

67 %

Commercial real estate lending

30

253

(88) %

290

2,257

18

67 %

Total commercial

(18,606)

(12,947)

44 %

(16,266)

(8,917)

(1,738)

N/M

Residential mortgage

(62)

(53)

17 %

(22)

(283)

(53)

17 %

Auto finance

(2,094)

(1,436)

46 %

(1,269)

(1,048)

(957)

119 %

Home equity

211

185

14 %

128

183

340

(38) %

Other consumer

(1,537)

(1,450)

6 %

(1,027)

(1,117)

(881)

74 %

Total consumer

(3,482)

(2,754)

26 %

(2,189)

(2,264)

(1,550)

125 %

Total net (charge offs) recoveries

$    (22,088)

$    (15,701)

41 %

$    (18,455)

$    (11,181)

$      (3,289)

N/M

(In basis points)

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans (annualized)








Commercial and industrial

(77)

(54)

(66)

(46)

(7)

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

(1)


Commercial and business lending

(69)

(48)

(60)

(41)

(7)

Commercial real estate—investor

2

2

18


Real estate construction

1

1


Commercial real estate lending

1

2

12


Total commercial

(41)

(28)

(35)

(20)

(4)

Residential mortgage


(1)


Auto finance

(35)

(27)

(27)

(25)

(26)

Home equity

14

12

8

12

22

Other consumer

(232)

(208)

(148)

(163)

(125)

Total consumer

(13)

(9)

(7)

(8)

(6)

Total net (charge offs) recoveries

(30)

(21)

(25)

(15)

(5)

($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seql Qtr %

Change

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %

Change

Credit quality






Nonaccrual loans

$    178,346

$    148,997

20 %

$    168,558

$    131,278

$    117,569

52 %

Other real estate owned (OREO)

8,437

10,506

(20) %

8,452

7,575

15,184

(44) %

Repossessed assets

$        1,241

$          919

35 %

$          658

$          348

$            92

N/M

Total nonperforming assets

$    188,025

$    160,421

17 %

$    177,668

$    139,201

$    132,845

42 %

Loans 90 or more days past due and still accruing

$        2,417

$      21,689

(89) %

$        2,156

$        1,726

$        1,703

42 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.31 %

1.32 %

1.26 %

1.26 %

1.25 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans

217.43 %

258.98 %

225.78 %

287.20 %

311.48 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.60 %

0.51 %

0.56 %

0.44 %

0.40 %

Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and repossessed assets

0.64 %

0.55 %

0.59 %

0.47 %

0.45 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.46 %

0.39 %

0.43 %

0.34 %

0.33 %

Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to year-to-date average loans

0.30 %

0.16 %

0.15 %

0.10 %

0.05 %

Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Asset Quality Information (continued)

($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Nonaccrual loans






Commercial and industrial

$         72,243

$         62,022

16 %

$         74,812

$         34,907

$         22,735

N/M

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

2,090

1,394

50 %

3,936

1,444

1,478

41 %

Commercial and business lending

74,333

63,416

17 %

78,748

36,352

24,213

N/M

Commercial real estate—investor

18,697

N/M

10,882

22,068

25,122

(26) %

Real estate construction

18

6

200 %

103

125

178

(90) %

Commercial real estate lending

18,715

6

N/M

10,985

22,193

25,300

(26) %

Total commercial

93,047

63,422

47 %

89,732

58,544

49,513

88 %

Residential mortgage

69,954

71,142

(2) %

66,153

61,718

58,274

20 %

Auto finance

7,158

5,797

23 %

4,533

3,065

2,436

194 %

Home equity

8,100

8,508

(5) %

7,917

7,788

7,246

12 %

Other consumer

87

128

(32) %

222

163

100

(13) %

Total consumer

85,299

85,574

— %

78,826

72,733

68,056

25 %

Total nonaccrual loans

$       178,346

$       148,997

20 %

$       168,558

$       131,278

$       117,569

52 %

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Restructured loans (accruing)(a)






Commercial and industrial

$             377

$             306

23 %

$             234

$             168

$               47

N/M

Commercial and business lending

377

306

23 %

234

168

47

N/M

Commercial real estate—investor

N/M

N/M

Real estate construction

N/M

N/M

Commercial real estate lending

N/M

N/M

Total commercial

377

306

23 %

234

168

47

N/M

Residential mortgage

345

405

(15) %

207

126

126

174 %

Auto finance

66

255

(74) %

169

80

61

8 %

Home equity

182

305

(40) %

236

78

31

N/M

Other consumer

1,487

1,449

3 %

1,243

988

498

199 %

Total consumer

2,080

2,414

(14) %

1,855

1,271

716

191 %

Total restructured loans (accruing)

$           2,457

$           2,719

(10) %

$           2,089

$           1,439

$             763

N/M

Nonaccrual restructured loans (included in nonaccrual loans)

$           1,141

$             805

42 %

$             961

$             796

$             341

N/M

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seql Qtr %
Change

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Accruing loans 30-89 days past due






Commercial and industrial

$             521

$           5,565

(91) %

$           1,507

$         12,005

$           4,239

(88) %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

358

(100) %

1,877

1,484

2,955

(100) %

Commercial and business lending

521

5,923

(91) %

3,384

13,489

7,195

(93) %

Commercial real estate—investor

19,164

18,697

2 %

10,121

N/M

Real estate construction

1,260

N/M

10

76

N/M

Commercial real estate lending

20,424

18,697

9 %

10,131

76

N/M

Total commercial

20,945

24,619

(15) %

13,515

13,565

7,195

191 %

Residential mortgage

9,903

13,446

(26) %

11,652

8,961

7,626

30 %

Auto finance

12,521

17,386

(28) %

16,688

11,429

8,640

45 %

Home equity

2,819

4,208

(33) %

3,687

4,030

4,113

(31) %

Other consumer

2,260

2,166

4 %

1,880

2,025

1,723

31 %

Total consumer

27,503

37,205

(26) %

33,908

26,444

22,102

24 %

Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due

$         48,448

$         61,825

(22) %

$         47,422

$         40,008

$         29,297

65 %

N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

Based on ASU 2022-02 which was adopted prospectively in 1Q23.

Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Sequential and Comparable Quarter



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /Expense

Average
Yield /Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /Expense

Average
Yield /Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /Expense

Average
Yield /Rate

Assets








Earning assets








Loans (a) (b) (c)








Commercial and business lending

$  10,816,255

$    194,090

7.22 %

$  10,820,214

$    193,808

7.11 %

$   10,616,026

$   167,174

6.39 %

Commercial real estate lending

7,389,962

138,850

7.56 %

7,397,809

138,437

7.42 %

7,251,193

119,087

6.66 %

Total commercial

18,206,217

332,940

7.35 %

18,218,024

332,245

7.24 %

17,867,219

286,262

6.50 %

Residential mortgage

7,896,956

68,787

3.48 %

8,691,258

76,035

3.50 %

8,584,528

70,711

3.30 %

Auto finance

2,373,720

32,603

5.52 %

2,138,536

29,221

5.42 %

1,490,115

16,458

4.48 %

Other retail

892,128

20,661

9.28 %

904,618

21,026

9.27 %

903,956

18,494

8.23 %

Total loans

29,369,022

454,991

6.22 %

29,952,435

458,527

6.08 %

28,845,818

391,925

5.49 %

Investment securities








Taxable

5,517,023

46,727

3.39 %

5,344,578

41,809

3.13 %

4,912,416

30,142

2.45 %

Tax-exempt(a)

2,133,352

18,024

3.38 %

2,209,662

19,244

3.48 %

2,329,519

20,192

3.47 %

Other short-term investments

576,782

8,311

5.80 %

767,256

10,418

5.39 %

493,061

5,329

4.37 %

Investments and other

8,227,158

73,062

3.55 %

8,321,495

71,471

3.43 %

7,734,996

55,664

2.88 %

Total earning assets

37,596,179

$    528,053

5.64 %

38,273,931

$    529,998

5.51 %

36,580,814

$   447,589

4.94 %

Other assets, net

3,173,027

3,056,772

3,026,251

Total assets

$  40,769,206

$  41,330,703

$   39,607,065

Liabilities and stockholders' equity








Interest-bearing liabilities








Interest-bearing deposits








Savings

$   4,928,031

$      21,747

1.77 %

$   4,861,913

$      20,334

1.66 %

$     4,664,624

$      9,859

0.86 %

Interest-bearing demand

7,490,119

49,990

2.68 %

7,156,151

47,277

2.62 %

6,814,487

29,918

1.78 %

Money market

6,116,604

47,306

3.11 %

6,121,105

47,110

3.05 %

7,536,393

41,637

2.24 %

Network transaction deposits

1,651,937

22,205

5.41 %

1,616,719

22,034

5.41 %

1,147,089

12,825

4.53 %

Time deposits

7,198,315

84,983

4.75 %

6,264,621

72,121

4.57 %

2,362,260

15,182

2.61 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

27,385,005

226,231

3.32 %

26,020,510

208,875

3.18 %

22,524,853

109,422

1.97 %

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

263,979

2,863

4.36 %

347,204

3,734

4.27 %

429,780

3,143

2.97 %

Other short-term funding

449,999

5,603

5.01 %

— %

17,339

0.01 %

FHLB advances

1,540,247

21,671

5.66 %

3,467,433

49,171

5.63 %

4,254,532

49,960

4.76 %

Long-term funding

539,106

10,058

7.46 %

531,155

10,185

7.67 %

408,175

6,281

6.16 %

Total short and long-term funding

2,793,331

40,194

5.78 %

4,345,793

63,090

5.77 %

5,109,826

59,384

4.71 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

30,178,337

$    266,425

3.55 %

30,366,302

$    271,965

3.55 %

27,634,679

$   168,807

2.48 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

5,882,052

6,171,240

7,340,219

Other liabilities

527,437

672,597

570,166

Stockholders' equity

4,181,381

4,120,564

4,062,001

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$  40,769,206

$  41,330,703

$   39,607,065

Interest rate spread

2.09 %

1.96 %

2.46 %

Net free funds

0.70 %

0.73 %

0.61 %

Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin

$    261,628

2.79 %

$    258,033

2.69 %

$   278,782

3.07 %

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

3,770

4,630

4,772

Net interest income

$    257,858

$    253,403

$   274,010

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% and is net of the effects of certain disallowed interest deductions.

(b)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

(c)

Interest income includes amortization of net deferred loan origination costs and net accreted purchase loan discount.

Associated Banc-Corp        

Loan and Deposit Composition






($ in thousands)






Period end loan composition

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seql Qtr % Change

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Comp Qtr % Change

Commercial and industrial

$    9,858,329

$     9,731,555

1 %

$   10,099,068

$   10,055,487

$    9,869,781

— %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

1,095,894

1,061,700

3 %

1,054,969

1,058,237

1,050,236

4 %

Commercial and business lending

10,954,223

10,793,255

1 %

11,154,037

11,113,724

10,920,017

— %

Commercial real estate—investor

5,035,195

5,124,245

(2) %

5,218,980

5,312,928

5,094,249

(1) %

Real estate construction

2,287,041

2,271,398

1 %

2,130,719

2,009,060

2,147,070

7 %

Commercial real estate lending

7,322,237

7,395,644

(1) %

7,349,699

7,321,988

7,241,318

1 %

Total commercial

18,276,460

18,188,898

— %

18,503,736

18,435,711

18,161,335

1 %

Residential mortgage

7,868,180

7,864,891

— %

8,782,645

8,746,345

8,605,164

(9) %

Auto finance

2,471,257

2,256,162

10 %

2,007,164

1,777,974

1,551,538

59 %

Home equity

619,764

628,526

(1) %

623,650

615,506

609,787

2 %

Other consumer

258,603

277,740

(7) %

275,993

273,367

279,248

(7) %

Total consumer

11,217,802

11,027,319

2 %

11,689,451

11,413,193

11,045,737

2 %

Total loans

$   29,494,263

$   29,216,218

1 %

$   30,193,187

$   29,848,904

$   29,207,072

1 %

Period end deposit and customer funding composition

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seql Qtr % Change

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Comp Qtr % Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$    6,254,135

$     6,119,956

2 %

$     6,422,994

$    6,565,666

$    7,328,689

(15) %

Savings

5,124,639

4,835,701

6 %

4,836,735

4,777,415

4,730,472

8 %

Interest-bearing demand

8,747,127

8,843,967

(1) %

7,528,154

7,037,959

6,977,121

25 %

Money market

6,721,674

6,330,453

6 %

7,268,506

7,521,930

8,357,625

(20) %

Brokered CDs

3,931,230

4,447,479

(12) %

3,351,399

3,818,325

1,185,565

N/M

Other time deposits

2,934,352

2,868,494

2 %

2,715,538

2,293,114

1,752,351

67 %

Total deposits

33,713,158

33,446,049

1 %

32,123,326

32,014,409

30,331,824

11 %

Other customer funding(a)

90,536

106,620

(15) %

151,644

170,873

226,258

(60) %

Total deposits and other customer funding

$   33,803,694

$   33,552,669

1 %

$   32,274,971

$   32,185,282

$   30,558,081

11 %

Network transaction deposits(b)

$    1,792,820

$     1,566,139

14 %

$     1,649,389

$    1,600,619

$    1,273,420

41 %

Net deposits and other customer funding(c)

$   28,079,644

$   27,539,051

2 %

$   27,274,183

$   26,766,338

$   28,099,096

— %

Quarter average loan composition

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seql Qtr % Change

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Comp Qtr % Change

Commercial and industrial

$    9,729,718

$     9,768,803

— %

$     9,927,271

$    9,831,956

$    9,600,838

1 %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

1,086,537

1,051,412

3 %

1,058,313

1,067,381

1,015,187

7 %

Commercial and business lending

10,816,255

10,820,214

— %

10,985,584

10,899,337

10,616,026

2 %

Commercial real estate—investor

5,041,518

5,156,528

(2) %

5,205,626

5,206,430

5,093,122

(1) %

Real estate construction

2,348,444

2,241,281

5 %

2,107,018

2,088,937

2,158,072

9 %

Commercial real estate lending

7,389,962

7,397,809

— %

7,312,645

7,295,367

7,251,193

2 %

Total commercial

18,206,217

18,218,024

— %

18,298,229

18,194,703

17,867,219

2 %

Residential mortgage

7,896,956

8,691,258

(9) %

8,807,157

8,701,496

8,584,528

(8) %

Auto finance

2,373,720

2,138,536

11 %

1,884,540

1,654,523

1,490,115

59 %

Home equity

625,686

627,736

— %

619,423

612,045

618,724

1 %

Other consumer

266,443

276,881

(4) %

275,262

275,530

285,232

(7) %

Total consumer

11,162,805

11,734,412

(5) %

11,586,382

11,243,594

10,978,599

2 %

Total loans(d)

$   29,369,022

$   29,952,435

(2) %

$   29,884,611

$   29,438,297

$   28,845,818

2 %

Quarter average deposit composition

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Seql Qtr % Change

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Comp Qtr % Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

5,882,052

$     6,171,240

(5) %

$     6,318,781

$    6,669,787

$    7,340,219

(20) %

Savings

4,928,031

4,861,913

1 %

4,814,499

4,749,808

4,664,624

6 %

Interest-bearing demand

7,490,119

7,156,151

5 %

6,979,071

6,663,775

6,814,487

10 %

Money market

6,116,604

6,121,105

— %

6,294,083

6,743,810

7,536,393

(19) %

Network transaction deposits

1,651,937

1,616,719

2 %

1,639,619

1,468,006

1,147,089

44 %

Brokered CDs

4,268,881

3,470,516

23 %

3,428,711

3,001,775

810,889

N/M

Other time deposits

2,929,434

2,794,105

5 %

2,527,030

1,984,174

1,551,371

89 %

Total deposits

33,267,057

32,191,750

3 %

32,001,794

31,281,134

29,865,072

11 %

Other customer funding(a)

101,483

127,252

(20) %

164,289

196,051

245,349

(59) %

Total deposits and other customer funding

$   33,368,540

$   32,319,002

3 %

$   32,166,082

$   31,477,186

$   30,110,421

11 %

Net deposits and other customer funding(c)

$   27,447,723

$   27,231,767

1 %

$   27,097,752

$   27,007,405

$   28,152,443

(3) %

N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

Includes repurchase agreements and commercial paper.

(b)

Included above in interest-bearing demand and money market.

(c)

Total deposits and other customer funding, excluding brokered CDs and network transaction deposits.

(d)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

Associated Banc-Corp

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation




($ in millions, except per share data)

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Selected equity and performance ratios(a)(b)(c)




Tangible common equity / tangible assets

7.08 %

7.11 %

6.88 %

6.94 %

7.03 %

Return on average equity

7.81 %

(8.74) %

7.99 %

8.47 %

10.32 %

Return on average tangible common equity

11.31 %

(13.13) %

11.67 %

12.38 %

15.26 %

Return on average common equity Tier 1

10.27 %

(11.85) %

10.08 %

10.88 %

13.38 %

Return on average tangible assets

0.84 %

(0.88) %

0.84 %

0.90 %

1.11 %

Average stockholders' equity / average assets

10.26 %

9.97 %

10.06 %

10.18 %

10.26 %

Tangible common equity reconciliation(a)




Common equity

$    3,975

$    3,980

$    3,934

$    3,929

$    3,932

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,143)

(1,145)

(1,148)

(1,150)

(1,152)

Tangible common equity

$    2,831

$    2,834

$    2,786

$    2,779

$    2,779

Tangible assets reconciliation(a)




Total assets

$   41,137

$   41,016

$   41,637

$   41,219

$   40,703

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,143)

(1,145)

(1,148)

(1,150)

(1,152)

Tangible assets

$   39,994

$   39,870

$   40,490

$   40,070

$   39,550

Average tangible common equity and average common equity Tier 1 reconciliation(a)




Common equity

$    3,987

$    3,926

$    3,938

$    3,935

$    3,868

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,145)

(1,147)

(1,149)

(1,151)

(1,153)

Tangible common equity

2,843

2,780

2,789

2,784

2,715

   Modified CECL transitional amount

22

45

45

45

45

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

188

286

302

252

259

Deferred tax assets, net

12

27

28

28

28

Average common equity Tier 1

$    3,065

$    3,138

$    3,164

$    3,108

$    3,047

Average tangible assets reconciliation(a)




Total assets

$   40,769

$   41,331

$   41,076

$   40,558

$   39,607

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,145)

(1,147)

(1,149)

(1,151)

(1,153)

Tangible assets

$   39,625

$   40,184

$   39,927

$   39,407

$   38,454

Adjusted net income reconciliation(b)




Net income

$         81

$       (91)

$         83

$         87

$       103

Other intangible amortization, net of tax

2

2

2

2

2

Adjusted net income

$         83

$       (89)

$         85

$         89

$       105

Adjusted net income available to common equity reconciliation(b)




Net income available to common equity

$         78

$       (94)

$         80

$         84

$       100

Other intangible amortization, net of tax

2

2

2

2

2

Adjusted net income available to common equity

$         80

$       (92)

$         82

$         86

$       102

Selected trend information(d)






Wealth management fees

$         22

$         21

$         21

$         20

$         20

Service charges and deposit account fees

12

11

13

12

13

Card-based fees

11

12

12

11

11

Other fee-based revenue

4

4

5

4

4

Fee-based revenue

50

47

50

49

48

Other

15

(178)

17

17

14

Total noninterest income

$         65

$     (131)

$         67

$         66

$         62

Pre-tax pre-provision income(e)




Income before income taxes

$       101

$     (138)

$       103

$       111

$       131

Provision for credit losses

24

21

22

22

18

Pre-tax pre-provision income

$       125

$     (117)

$       125

$       133

$       149

End of period core customer deposits reconciliation




Total deposits

$   33,713

$   33,446

$   32,123

$   32,014

$   30,332

Network transaction deposits

(1,793)

(1,566)

(1,649)

(1,601)

(1,273)

Brokered CDs

(3,931)

(4,447)

(3,351)

(3,818)

(1,186)

Core customer deposits

$   27,989

$   27,432

$   27,123

$   26,595

$   27,873

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

Tangible common equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net.

(b)

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income available to common equity, which are used in the calculation of return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, respectively, add back other intangible amortization, net of tax.

(c)

These capital measurements are used by management, regulators, investors, and analysts to assess, monitor, and compare the quality and composition of our capital with the capital of other financial services companies.

(d)

These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations.

(e)

Management believes this measure is meaningful because it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Associated Banc-Corp

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Efficiency ratio reconciliation(a)




Federal Reserve efficiency ratio

61.03 %

132.01 %

60.06 %

58.49 %

56.07 %

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

(0.71) %

(3.29) %

(0.89) %

(0.85) %

(0.79) %

Other intangible amortization

(0.69) %

(1.21) %

(0.69) %

(0.68) %

(0.66) %

Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio

59.63 %

127.54 %

58.50 %

56.96 %

54.64 %

FDIC special assessment

(2.38) %

(9.50) %

— %

— %

— %

Announced initiatives

— %

(53.92) %

— %

— %

— %

Adjusted efficiency ratio

57.25 %

64.12 %

58.50 %

56.96 %

54.64 %

One Time Item Noninterest Income Reconciliation

YTD

($ in thousands)

4Q23

Dec 2023

GAAP noninterest income

$                                                     (131,013)

$                                                          63,182

Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(b)

136,239

136,239

Net loss on sale of investments(b)

64,940

64,940

Noninterest income, excluding one time items

$                                                          70,166

$                                                       264,361




One Time Item Noninterest Expense Reconciliation

YTD

($ in thousands)

1Q24

4Q23

Dec 2023

GAAP noninterest expense

$                                                       197,657

$                                                       239,391

$                                                       813,682

FDIC special assessment

(7,696)

(30,597)

(30,597)

Noninterest expense, excluding one time items

$                                                       189,961

$                                                       208,795

$                                                       783,085

(a)

The efficiency ratio as defined by the Federal Reserve guidance is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments) divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, FDIC special assessment costs, and announced initiatives, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net and announced initiatives. Management believes the adjusted efficiency ratio is a meaningful measure as it enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources and provides a better measure as to how the Corporation is managing its expenses by adjusting for one time costs like the FDIC special assessment and announced initiatives.

(b)

The mortgage portfolio sale and investments sold that are classified as one time items are the result of a balance sheet repositioning that the Corporation announced in fourth quarter of 2023.

