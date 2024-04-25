Results driven by balance sheet growth, margin expansion and continued execution of strategic initiatives

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today reported net income available to common equity ("earnings") of $78 million, or $0.52 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These amounts compare to a loss of $94 million, or $(0.62) per common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and earnings of $100 million, or $0.66 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"During the first quarter, we continued to make strong progress against our strategic plan," said President and CEO Andy Harmening. "We added talent in key areas, enhanced operational efficiency, and improved the customer experience through product and service enhancements. Here in April, our collective efforts were recognized when we were named #1 for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in the Upper Midwest Region by J.D. Power.1 Importantly, these efforts also contributed to the bottom line through balanced loan and deposit growth, net household growth, and expanding margins."

"As we look forward, macroeconomic question marks remain, but we feel well-positioned thanks to the stability of our markets, the resilience of our customer base, and the quarterly momentum from our initiatives. We're excited to share our progress over the remainder of the year."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights (all comparisons to Fourth Quarter 2023)

Total period end commercial & business lending loans increased $161 million to $11.0 billion

to Total period end commercial real estate loans decreased $73 million to $7.3 billion

to Total period end consumer loans increased $190 million to $11.2 billion

to Total period end deposits increased $267 million to $33.7 billion

to Total period end core customer deposits 2 increased $557 million to $28.0 billion

increased to Net interest income increased $4 million to $258 million

to Quarterly net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 2.79%

Noninterest income increased $196 million to $65 million (increase primarily driven by one time items impacting 4Q 2023 results)

to (increase primarily driven by one time items impacting 4Q 2023 results) Noninterest expense decreased $42 million to $198 million (decrease primarily driven by one time items impacting 4Q 2023 results)

to (decrease primarily driven by one time items impacting 4Q 2023 results) Provision for credit losses on loans increased $3 million to $24 million

to Net income available to common equity increased $172 million to $78 million (increase primarily driven by one time items impacting 4Q 2023 results)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Loans

First quarter 2024 average total loans of $29.4 billion decreased 2%, or $583 million, from the prior quarter and increased 2%, or $523 million, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2024 average balances by loan category:

Commercial and business lending decreased $4 million from the prior quarter and increased $200 million from the same period last year to $10.8 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Commercial real estate lending decreased $8 million from the prior quarter and increased $139 million from the same period last year to $7.4 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Consumer lending decreased $572 million from the prior quarter and increased $184 million from the same period last year to $11.2 billion .

First quarter 2024 period end total loans of $29.5 billion increased 1%, or $278 million, from the prior quarter and increased 1%, or $287 million, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2024 period end balances by loan category:

Commercial and business lending increased $161 million from the prior quarter and increased $34 million from the same period last year to $11.0 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Commercial real estate lending decreased $73 million from the prior quarter and increased $81 million from the same period last year to $7.3 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Consumer lending increased $190 million from the prior quarter and increased $172 million from the same period last year to $11.2 billion .

In 2024, we continue to expect total loan growth of 4% to 6% on an end of period basis as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Deposits

First quarter 2024 average deposits of $33.3 billion increased 3%, or $1.1 billion, from the prior quarter and increased 11%, or $3.4 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2024 average balances by deposit category:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $289 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.5 billion from the same period last year to $5.9 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Savings increased $66 million from the prior quarter and increased $263 million from the same period last year to $4.9 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $334 million from the prior quarter and increased $676 million from the same period last year to $7.5 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Money market deposits decreased $5 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.4 billion from the same period last year to $6.1 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Total time deposits increased $934 million from the prior quarter and increased $4.8 billion from the same period last year to $7.2 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Network transaction deposits increased $35 million from the prior quarter and increased $505 million from the same period last year to $1.7 billion .

First quarter 2024 period end deposits of $33.7 billion increased 1%, or $267 million, from the prior quarter and increased 11%, or $3.4 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2024 period end balances by deposit category:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $134 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.1 billion from the same period last year to $6.3 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Savings increased $289 million from the prior quarter and increased $394 million from the same period last year to $5.1 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $97 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 billion from the same period last year to $8.7 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Money market deposits increased $391 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.6 billion from the same period last year to $6.7 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Total time deposits decreased $450 million from the prior quarter and increased $3.9 billion from the same period last year to $6.9 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Network transaction deposits (included in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits) increased $227 million from the prior quarter and increased $519 million from the same period last year to $1.8 billion .

In 2024, we continue to expect core customer deposit growth of 3% to 5% on an end of period basis as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First quarter 2024 net interest income of $258 million increased $4 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter and decreased $16 million, or 6%, from the same period last year. The net interest margin increased to 2.79%, reflecting a 10 basis point increase from the prior quarter and a 28 basis point decrease from the same period last year.

The average yield on total loans for the first quarter of 2024 increased 14 basis points from the prior quarter and increased 73 basis points from the same period last year to 6.22%.

The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2024 remained flat compared to the prior quarter and increased 107 basis points from the same period last year to 3.55%.

The net free funds benefit for the first quarter of 2024 decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter and increased 9 basis points from the same period last year to 0.70%.

We continue to expect total net interest income growth of 2% to 4% in 2024.

Noninterest Income

First quarter 2024 total noninterest income of $65 million increased $196 million from the prior quarter (with the increase driven primarily by one time items impacting prior quarter results) and increased $3 million, or 5%, from the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2024 noninterest income line items:

Wealth management fees increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year. Service charges and deposit account fees increased $2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1 million from the same period last year.

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year. Capital markets, net decreased $5 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1 million from the same period last year.

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year. Investment securities gains (losses), net increased $63 million from the prior quarter and increased $4 million from the same period last year, driven primarily by a $65 million net loss on a sale of investments associated with a balance sheet repositioning recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a $4 million gain on sale of Visa B shares recognized in the first quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2024 , we had no Visa B shares remaining.

After adjusting to exclude the impact of the mortgage and investment securities sales announced during the fourth quarter of 2023, we continue to expect total noninterest income to decrease by 0% to 2% in 2024.

Noninterest Expense

First quarter 2024 total noninterest expense of $198 million decreased $42 million, or 17%, from the prior quarter (with the decrease driven primarily by one time items impacting prior quarter results) and increased $10 million, or 5%, from the same period last year as we continued to invest in our strategic initiatives. With respect to first quarter 2024 noninterest expense line items:

Personnel expense decreased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year. Technology expense decreased $2 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year. FDIC assessment expense decreased $28 million from the prior quarter and increased $7 million from the same period last year. These results were driven primarily by a $31 million special assessment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an $8 million special assessment recognized in the first quarter of 2024.

After adjusting to exclude the impact of the $31 million FDIC special assessment finalized during the fourth quarter of 2023 and the $8 million FDIC special assessment finalized during the first quarter of 2024, we expect total noninterest expense to grow by 2% to 3% in 2024.

Taxes

The first quarter 2024 tax expense was $20 million compared to $47 million of tax benefit in the prior quarter and $27 million of tax expense in the same period last year. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 19.8% compared to an effective tax rate of 20.9% in the same period last year.

In 2024, we continue to expect the annual effective tax rate to be between 19% and 21%, assuming no change in the corporate tax rate.

Credit

The first quarter 2024 provision for credit losses on loans was $24 million, compared to a provision of $21 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $18 million in the same period last year. With respect to first quarter 2024 credit quality:

Nonaccrual loans of $178 million increased $29 million from the prior quarter and increased $61 million from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.60% in the first quarter, up from 0.51% in the prior quarter and up from 0.40% in the same period last year.

increased from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.60% in the first quarter, up from 0.51% in the prior quarter and up from 0.40% in the same period last year. First quarter 2024 net charge offs of $22 million increased compared to net charge offs of $16 million in the prior quarter and increased compared to net charge offs of $3 million in the same period last year.

increased compared to net charge offs of in the prior quarter and increased compared to net charge offs of in the same period last year. The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) of $388 million increased $2 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $22 million compared to the same period last year. The ACLL to total loans ratio was 1.31% in the first quarter, down from 1.32% in the prior quarter and up from 1.25% in the same period last year.

In 2024, we continue to expect to adjust provision to reflect changes to risk grades, economic conditions, loan volumes, and other indications of credit quality.

Capital

The Company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 9.43% at March 31, 2024. The Company's capital ratios continue to be in excess of the Basel III "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks on a fully phased in basis.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Associated Banc-Corp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













($ in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Seql Qtr $ Change September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Comp Qtr $ Change Assets













Cash and due from banks $ 429,859 $ 484,384 $ (54,525) $ 388,694 $ 407,620 $ 311,269 $ 118,590 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 420,114 425,089 (4,975) 323,130 190,881 511,116 (91,002) Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,610 14,350 (12,740) 965 31,160 455 1,155 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 3,724,148 3,600,892 123,256 3,491,679 3,504,777 3,381,607 342,541 Investment securities held to maturity, net, at amortized cost 3,832,967 3,860,160 (27,193) 3,900,415 3,938,877 3,967,058 (134,091) Equity securities 19,571 41,651 (22,080) 35,937 30,883 30,514 (10,943) Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 173,968 229,171 (55,203) 268,698 271,637 331,420 (157,452) Residential loans held for sale 52,414 33,011 19,403 54,790 38,083 35,742 16,672 Commercial loans held for sale — 90,303 (90,303) — 15,000 33,490 (33,490) Loans 29,494,263 29,216,218 278,045 30,193,187 29,848,904 29,207,072 287,191 Allowance for loan losses (356,006) (351,094) (4,912) (345,795) (338,750) (326,432) (29,574) Loans, net 29,138,257 28,865,124 273,133 29,847,392 29,510,153 28,880,640 257,617 Tax credit and other investments 255,252 258,067 (2,815) 256,905 263,583 269,269 (14,017) Premises and equipment, net 367,618 372,978 (5,360) 373,017 374,866 375,540 (7,922) Bank and corporate owned life insurance 685,089 682,649 2,440 679,775 678,578 677,328 7,761 Goodwill 1,104,992 1,104,992 — 1,104,992 1,104,992 1,104,992 — Other intangible assets, net 38,268 40,471 (2,203) 42,674 44,877 47,079 (8,811) Mortgage servicing rights, net 85,226 84,390 836 89,131 80,449 74,479 10,747 Interest receivable 167,092 169,569 (2,477) 171,119 159,185 152,404 14,688 Other assets 640,638 658,604 (17,966) 608,068 573,870 518,115 122,523 Total assets $ 41,137,084 $ 41,015,855 $ 121,229 $ 41,637,381 $ 41,219,473 $ 40,702,519 $ 434,565 Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,254,135 $ 6,119,956 $ 134,179 $ 6,422,994 $ 6,565,666 $ 7,328,689 $ (1,074,554) Interest-bearing deposits 27,459,023 27,326,093 132,930 25,700,332 25,448,743 23,003,134 4,455,889 Total deposits 33,713,158 33,446,049 267,109 32,123,326 32,014,409 30,331,824 3,381,334 Short-term funding 765,671 326,780 438,891 451,644 341,253 226,608 539,063 FHLB advances 1,333,411 1,940,194 (606,783) 3,733,041 3,630,747 4,986,138 (3,652,727) Other long-term funding 536,055 541,269 (5,214) 529,459 534,273 544,103 (8,048) Allowance for unfunded commitments 31,776 34,776 (3,000) 34,776 38,276 39,776 (8,000) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 588,341 552,814 35,527 637,491 537,640 448,407 139,934 Total liabilities 36,968,412 36,841,882 126,530 37,509,738 37,096,599 36,576,856 391,556 Stockholders' equity













Preferred equity 194,112 194,112 — 194,112 194,112 194,112 — Common equity 3,974,561 3,979,861 (5,300) 3,933,531 3,928,762 3,931,551 43,010 Total stockholders' equity 4,168,673 4,173,973 (5,300) 4,127,643 4,122,874 4,125,663 43,010 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 41,137,084 $ 41,015,855 $ 121,229 $ 41,637,381 $ 41,219,473 $ 40,702,519 $ 434,565

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Quarterly Trend ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Seql Qtr





Comp Qtr 1Q24 4Q23 $ Change % Change 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 $ Change % Change Interest income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 454,472 $ 457,868 $ (3,396) (1) % $ 447,912 $ 423,307 $ 391,320 $ 63,152 16 % Interest and dividends on investment securities

















Taxable 46,548 41,809 4,739 11 % 38,210 35,845 30,142 16,406 54 % Tax-exempt 14,774 15,273 (499) (3) % 15,941 15,994 16,025 (1,251) (8) % Other interest 7,595 10,418 (2,823) (27) % 6,575 6,086 5,329 2,266 43 % Total interest income 523,388 525,367 (1,979) — % 508,637 481,231 442,817 80,571 18 % Interest expense

















Interest on deposits 226,231 208,875 17,356 8 % 193,131 162,196 109,422 116,809 107 % Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,863 3,734 (871) (23) % 3,100 2,261 3,143 (280) (9) % Interest on other short-term funding 4,708 — 4,708 N/M — — — 4,708 N/M Interest on FHLB advances 21,671 49,171 (27,500) (56) % 48,143 49,261 49,960 (28,289) (57) % Interest on long-term funding 10,058 10,185 (127) (1) % 10,019 9,596 6,281 3,777 60 % Total interest expense 265,530 271,965 (6,435) (2) % 254,394 223,314 168,807 96,723 57 % Net interest income 257,858 253,403 4,455 2 % 254,244 257,917 274,010 (16,152) (6) % Provision for credit losses 24,001 21,007 2,994 14 % 21,943 22,100 17,971 6,030 34 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 233,857 232,395 1,462 1 % 232,301 235,817 256,039 (22,182) (9) % Noninterest income

















Wealth management fees 21,694 21,003 691 3 % 20,828 20,483 20,189 1,505 7 % Service charges and deposit account fees 12,439 10,815 1,624 15 % 12,864 12,372 12,994 (555) (4) % Card-based fees 11,267 11,528 (261) (2) % 11,510 11,396 10,586 681 6 % Other fee-based revenue 4,402 4,019 383 10 % 4,509 4,465 4,276 126 3 % Capital markets, net 4,050 9,106 (5,056) (56) % 5,368 5,093 5,083 (1,033) (20) % Mortgage banking, net 2,662 1,615 1,047 65 % 6,501 7,768 3,545 (883) (25) % Loss on mortgage portfolio sale — (136,239) 136,239 (100) % — — — — N/M Bank and corporate owned life insurance 2,570 3,383 (813) (24) % 2,047 2,172 2,664 (94) (4) % Asset gains (losses), net (306) (136) (170) 125 % 625 (299) 263 (569) N/M Investment securities gains (losses), net 3,879 (58,958) 62,837 N/M (11) 14 51 3,828 N/M Other 2,327 2,850 (523) (18) % 2,339 2,080 2,422 (95) (4) % Total noninterest income (loss) 64,985 (131,013) 195,998 N/M 66,579 65,543 62,073 2,912 5 % Noninterest expense

















Personnel 119,395 120,686 (1,291) (1) % 117,159 114,089 116,420 2,975 3 % Technology 26,200 28,027 (1,827) (7) % 26,172 24,220 23,598 2,602 11 % Occupancy 13,633 14,429 (796) (6) % 14,125 13,587 15,063 (1,430) (9) % Business development and advertising 6,517 8,350 (1,833) (22) % 7,100 7,106 5,849 668 11 % Equipment 4,599 4,742 (143) (3) % 5,016 4,975 4,930 (331) (7) % Legal and professional 4,672 6,762 (2,090) (31) % 4,461 4,831 3,857 815 21 % Loan and foreclosure costs 1,979 585 1,394 N/M 2,049 1,635 1,138 841 74 % FDIC assessment 13,946 41,497 (27,551) (66) % 9,150 9,550 6,875 7,071 103 % Other intangible amortization 2,203 2,203 — — % 2,203 2,203 2,203 — — % Other 4,513 12,110 (7,597) (63) % 8,771 8,476 7,479 (2,966) (40) % Total noninterest expense 197,657 239,391 (41,734) (17) % 196,205 190,673 187,412 10,245 5 % Income (loss) before income taxes 101,185 (138,009) 239,194 N/M 102,674 110,687 130,700 (29,515) (23) % Income tax expense (benefit) 20,016 (47,202) 67,218 N/M 19,426 23,533 27,340 (7,324) (27) % Net income (loss) 81,169 (90,806) 171,975 N/M 83,248 87,154 103,360 (22,191) (21) % Preferred stock dividends 2,875 2,875 — — % 2,875 2,875 2,875 — — % Net income (loss) available to common equity $ 78,294 $ (93,681) $ 171,975 N/M $ 80,373 $ 84,279 $ 100,485 $ (22,191) (22) % Earnings (loss) per common share

















Basic $ 0.52 $ (0.63) $ 1.15 N/M $ 0.53 $ 0.56 $ 0.67 $ (0.15) (22) % Diluted $ 0.52 $ (0.62) $ 1.14 N/M $ 0.53 $ 0.56 $ 0.66 $ (0.14) (21) % Average common shares outstanding

















Basic 149,855 150,085 (230) — % 150,035 149,986 149,763 92 — % Diluted 151,292 151,007 285 — % 151,014 150,870 151,128 164 — %

N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp Selected Quarterly Information









($ in millions except per share data; shares repurchased and outstanding in thousands) 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Per common share data









Dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Market value:









High 22.00 21.79 19.21 18.45 24.18 Low 19.73 15.45 16.22 14.48 17.66 Close 21.51 21.39 17.11 16.23 17.98 Book value / share 26.37 26.35 26.06 26.03 26.06 Tangible book value / share 18.78 18.77 18.46 18.41 18.42 Performance ratios (annualized)









Return on average assets 0.80 % (0.87) % 0.80 % 0.86 % 1.06 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.95 % 2.30 % 1.90 % 1.89 % 1.92 % Effective tax rate 19.78 % N/M 18.92 % 21.26 % 20.92 % Dividend payout ratio(a) 42.31 % N/M 39.62 % 37.50 % 31.34 % Net interest margin 2.79 % 2.69 % 2.71 % 2.80 % 3.07 % Selected trend information









Average full time equivalent employees(b) 4,070 4,130 4,220 4,227 4,219 Branch count 188 196 202 202 202 Assets under management, at market value(c) $ 14,171 $ 13,545 $ 12,543 $ 12,995 $ 12,412 Mortgage loans originated for sale during period $ 105 $ 112 $ 115 $ 99 $ 69 Mortgage loan settlements during period(d) $ 91 $ 957 $ 103 $ 97 $ 55 Mortgage portfolio loans transferred to held for sale during period(d) $ — $ 969 $ — $ — $ — Mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d) $ 6,349 $ 7,364 $ 6,452 $ 6,525 $ 6,612 Mortgage servicing rights, net / mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d) 1.34 % 1.15 % 1.38 % 1.23 % 1.13 % Shares repurchased during period(e) 900 — — — — Shares outstanding, end of period 150,739 151,037 150,951 150,919 150,886 Selected quarterly ratios









Loans / deposits 87.49 % 87.35 % 93.99 % 93.24 % 96.29 % Stockholders' equity / assets 10.13 % 10.18 % 9.91 % 10.00 % 10.14 % Risk-based capital(f)(g)









Total risk-weighted assets $ 32,753 $ 32,733 $ 33,497 $ 33,144 $ 32,646 Common equity Tier 1 $ 3,088 $ 3,075 $ 3,197 $ 3,143 $ 3,086 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 9.43 % 9.39 % 9.55 % 9.48 % 9.45 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.02 % 9.99 % 10.12 % 10.07 % 10.05 % Total capital ratio 12.08 % 12.21 % 12.25 % 12.22 % 12.22 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.21 % 8.06 % 8.42 % 8.40 % 8.46 %

N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share. (b) Average full time equivalent employees without overtime. (c) Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts. (d) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation transferred $969 million of residential mortgages into held for sale and subsequently sold them for $844 million. After sale, the servicing was retained for a short period until full servicing was transferred to the purchaser in January 2024. (e) Does not include repurchases related to tax withholding on equity compensation. (f) The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions. (g) March 31, 2024 data is estimated.

Associated Banc-Corp Selected Asset Quality Information









($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Comp Qtr %

Change Allowance for loan losses













Balance at beginning of period $ 351,094 $ 345,795 2 % $ 338,750 $ 326,432 $ 312,720 12 % Provision for loan losses 27,000 21,000 29 % 25,500 23,500 17,000 59 % Charge offs (24,018) (17,878) 34 % (20,535) (14,855) (5,501) N/M Recoveries 1,930 2,177 (11) % 2,079 3,674 2,212 (13) % Net (charge offs) recoveries (22,088) (15,701) 41 % (18,455) (11,181) (3,289) N/M Balance at end of period $ 356,006 $ 351,094 1 % $ 345,795 $ 338,750 $ 326,432 9 % Allowance for unfunded commitments













Balance at beginning of period $ 34,776 $ 34,776 — % $ 38,276 $ 39,776 $ 38,776 (10) % Provision for unfunded commitments (3,000) — N/M (3,500) (1,500) 1,000 N/M Balance at end of period $ 31,776 $ 34,776 (9) % $ 34,776 $ 38,276 $ 39,776 (20) % Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) $ 387,782 $ 385,870 — % $ 380,571 $ 377,027 $ 366,208 6 % Provision for credit losses on loans $ 24,000 $ 21,000 14 % $ 22,000 $ 22,000 $ 18,000 33 % ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Seql Qtr % Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Comp Qtr % Change Net (charge offs) recoveries













Commercial and industrial $ (18,638) $ (13,178) 41 % $ (16,558) $ (11,177) $ (1,759) N/M Commercial real estate—owner occupied 2 (22) N/M 2 3 3 (33) % Commercial and business lending (18,636) (13,200) 41 % (16,556) (11,174) (1,756) N/M Commercial real estate—investor — 216 (100) % 272 2,276 — N/M Real estate construction 30 38 (21) % 18 (18) 18 67 % Commercial real estate lending 30 253 (88) % 290 2,257 18 67 % Total commercial (18,606) (12,947) 44 % (16,266) (8,917) (1,738) N/M Residential mortgage (62) (53) 17 % (22) (283) (53) 17 % Auto finance (2,094) (1,436) 46 % (1,269) (1,048) (957) 119 % Home equity 211 185 14 % 128 183 340 (38) % Other consumer (1,537) (1,450) 6 % (1,027) (1,117) (881) 74 % Total consumer (3,482) (2,754) 26 % (2,189) (2,264) (1,550) 125 % Total net (charge offs) recoveries $ (22,088) $ (15,701) 41 % $ (18,455) $ (11,181) $ (3,289) N/M (In basis points) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023

Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans (annualized)













Commercial and industrial (77) (54)

(66) (46) (7)

Commercial real estate—owner occupied — (1)

— — —

Commercial and business lending (69) (48)

(60) (41) (7)

Commercial real estate—investor — 2

2 18 —

Real estate construction 1 1

— — —

Commercial real estate lending — 1

2 12 —

Total commercial (41) (28)

(35) (20) (4)

Residential mortgage — —

— (1) —

Auto finance (35) (27)

(27) (25) (26)

Home equity 14 12

8 12 22

Other consumer (232) (208)

(148) (163) (125)

Total consumer (13) (9)

(7) (8) (6)

Total net (charge offs) recoveries (30) (21)

(25) (15) (5)

($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Seql Qtr % Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Comp Qtr % Change Credit quality













Nonaccrual loans $ 178,346 $ 148,997 20 % $ 168,558 $ 131,278 $ 117,569 52 % Other real estate owned (OREO) 8,437 10,506 (20) % 8,452 7,575 15,184 (44) % Repossessed assets $ 1,241 $ 919 35 % $ 658 $ 348 $ 92 N/M Total nonperforming assets $ 188,025 $ 160,421 17 % $ 177,668 $ 139,201 $ 132,845 42 % Loans 90 or more days past due and still accruing $ 2,417 $ 21,689 (89) % $ 2,156 $ 1,726 $ 1,703 42 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.31 % 1.32 %

1.26 % 1.26 % 1.25 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 217.43 % 258.98 %

225.78 % 287.20 % 311.48 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.60 % 0.51 %

0.56 % 0.44 % 0.40 %

Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and repossessed assets 0.64 % 0.55 %

0.59 % 0.47 % 0.45 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.46 % 0.39 %

0.43 % 0.34 % 0.33 %

Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to year-to-date average loans 0.30 % 0.16 %

0.15 % 0.10 % 0.05 %



Associated Banc-Corp

Selected Asset Quality Information (continued) ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Comp Qtr %

Change Nonaccrual loans













Commercial and industrial $ 72,243 $ 62,022 16 % $ 74,812 $ 34,907 $ 22,735 N/M Commercial real estate—owner occupied 2,090 1,394 50 % 3,936 1,444 1,478 41 % Commercial and business lending 74,333 63,416 17 % 78,748 36,352 24,213 N/M Commercial real estate—investor 18,697 — N/M 10,882 22,068 25,122 (26) % Real estate construction 18 6 200 % 103 125 178 (90) % Commercial real estate lending 18,715 6 N/M 10,985 22,193 25,300 (26) % Total commercial 93,047 63,422 47 % 89,732 58,544 49,513 88 % Residential mortgage 69,954 71,142 (2) % 66,153 61,718 58,274 20 % Auto finance 7,158 5,797 23 % 4,533 3,065 2,436 194 % Home equity 8,100 8,508 (5) % 7,917 7,788 7,246 12 % Other consumer 87 128 (32) % 222 163 100 (13) % Total consumer 85,299 85,574 — % 78,826 72,733 68,056 25 % Total nonaccrual loans $ 178,346 $ 148,997 20 % $ 168,558 $ 131,278 $ 117,569 52 %

Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Comp Qtr %

Change Restructured loans (accruing)(a)













Commercial and industrial $ 377 $ 306 23 % $ 234 $ 168 $ 47 N/M Commercial and business lending 377 306 23 % 234 168 47 N/M Commercial real estate—investor — — N/M — — — N/M Real estate construction — — N/M — — — N/M Commercial real estate lending — — N/M — — — N/M Total commercial 377 306 23 % 234 168 47 N/M Residential mortgage 345 405 (15) % 207 126 126 174 % Auto finance 66 255 (74) % 169 80 61 8 % Home equity 182 305 (40) % 236 78 31 N/M Other consumer 1,487 1,449 3 % 1,243 988 498 199 % Total consumer 2,080 2,414 (14) % 1,855 1,271 716 191 % Total restructured loans (accruing) $ 2,457 $ 2,719 (10) % $ 2,089 $ 1,439 $ 763 N/M Nonaccrual restructured loans (included in nonaccrual loans) $ 1,141 $ 805 42 % $ 961 $ 796 $ 341 N/M

Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Comp Qtr %

Change Accruing loans 30-89 days past due













Commercial and industrial $ 521 $ 5,565 (91) % $ 1,507 $ 12,005 $ 4,239 (88) % Commercial real estate—owner occupied — 358 (100) % 1,877 1,484 2,955 (100) % Commercial and business lending 521 5,923 (91) % 3,384 13,489 7,195 (93) % Commercial real estate—investor 19,164 18,697 2 % 10,121 — — N/M Real estate construction 1,260 — N/M 10 76 — N/M Commercial real estate lending 20,424 18,697 9 % 10,131 76 — N/M Total commercial 20,945 24,619 (15) % 13,515 13,565 7,195 191 % Residential mortgage 9,903 13,446 (26) % 11,652 8,961 7,626 30 % Auto finance 12,521 17,386 (28) % 16,688 11,429 8,640 45 % Home equity 2,819 4,208 (33) % 3,687 4,030 4,113 (31) % Other consumer 2,260 2,166 4 % 1,880 2,025 1,723 31 % Total consumer 27,503 37,205 (26) % 33,908 26,444 22,102 24 % Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 48,448 $ 61,825 (22) % $ 47,422 $ 40,008 $ 29,297 65 %

N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) Based on ASU 2022-02 which was adopted prospectively in 1Q23.

Associated Banc-Corp

Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Sequential and Comparable Quarter







Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income /Expense Average

Yield /Rate Average Balance Interest Income /Expense Average

Yield /Rate Average Balance Interest Income /Expense Average

Yield /Rate Assets

















Earning assets

















Loans (a) (b) (c)

















Commercial and business lending $ 10,816,255 $ 194,090 7.22 % $ 10,820,214 $ 193,808 7.11 % $ 10,616,026 $ 167,174 6.39 % Commercial real estate lending 7,389,962 138,850 7.56 % 7,397,809 138,437 7.42 % 7,251,193 119,087 6.66 % Total commercial 18,206,217 332,940 7.35 % 18,218,024 332,245 7.24 % 17,867,219 286,262 6.50 % Residential mortgage 7,896,956 68,787 3.48 % 8,691,258 76,035 3.50 % 8,584,528 70,711 3.30 % Auto finance 2,373,720 32,603 5.52 % 2,138,536 29,221 5.42 % 1,490,115 16,458 4.48 % Other retail 892,128 20,661 9.28 % 904,618 21,026 9.27 % 903,956 18,494 8.23 % Total loans 29,369,022 454,991 6.22 % 29,952,435 458,527 6.08 % 28,845,818 391,925 5.49 % Investment securities

















Taxable 5,517,023 46,727 3.39 % 5,344,578 41,809 3.13 % 4,912,416 30,142 2.45 % Tax-exempt(a) 2,133,352 18,024 3.38 % 2,209,662 19,244 3.48 % 2,329,519 20,192 3.47 % Other short-term investments 576,782 8,311 5.80 % 767,256 10,418 5.39 % 493,061 5,329 4.37 % Investments and other 8,227,158 73,062 3.55 % 8,321,495 71,471 3.43 % 7,734,996 55,664 2.88 % Total earning assets 37,596,179 $ 528,053 5.64 % 38,273,931 $ 529,998 5.51 % 36,580,814 $ 447,589 4.94 % Other assets, net 3,173,027



3,056,772



3,026,251



Total assets $ 40,769,206



$ 41,330,703



$ 39,607,065



Liabilities and stockholders' equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities

















Interest-bearing deposits

















Savings $ 4,928,031 $ 21,747 1.77 % $ 4,861,913 $ 20,334 1.66 % $ 4,664,624 $ 9,859 0.86 % Interest-bearing demand 7,490,119 49,990 2.68 % 7,156,151 47,277 2.62 % 6,814,487 29,918 1.78 % Money market 6,116,604 47,306 3.11 % 6,121,105 47,110 3.05 % 7,536,393 41,637 2.24 % Network transaction deposits 1,651,937 22,205 5.41 % 1,616,719 22,034 5.41 % 1,147,089 12,825 4.53 % Time deposits 7,198,315 84,983 4.75 % 6,264,621 72,121 4.57 % 2,362,260 15,182 2.61 % Total interest-bearing deposits 27,385,005 226,231 3.32 % 26,020,510 208,875 3.18 % 22,524,853 109,422 1.97 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 263,979 2,863 4.36 % 347,204 3,734 4.27 % 429,780 3,143 2.97 % Other short-term funding 449,999 5,603 5.01 % — — — % 17,339 — 0.01 % FHLB advances 1,540,247 21,671 5.66 % 3,467,433 49,171 5.63 % 4,254,532 49,960 4.76 % Long-term funding 539,106 10,058 7.46 % 531,155 10,185 7.67 % 408,175 6,281 6.16 % Total short and long-term funding 2,793,331 40,194 5.78 % 4,345,793 63,090 5.77 % 5,109,826 59,384 4.71 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,178,337 $ 266,425 3.55 % 30,366,302 $ 271,965 3.55 % 27,634,679 $ 168,807 2.48 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 5,882,052



6,171,240



7,340,219



Other liabilities 527,437



672,597



570,166



Stockholders' equity 4,181,381



4,120,564



4,062,001



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 40,769,206



$ 41,330,703



$ 39,607,065



Interest rate spread



2.09 %



1.96 %



2.46 % Net free funds



0.70 %



0.73 %



0.61 % Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin

$ 261,628 2.79 %

$ 258,033 2.69 %

$ 278,782 3.07 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

3,770



4,630



4,772

Net interest income

$ 257,858



$ 253,403



$ 274,010



Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% and is net of the effects of certain disallowed interest deductions. (b) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances. (c) Interest income includes amortization of net deferred loan origination costs and net accreted purchase loan discount.

Associated Banc-Corp Loan and Deposit Composition













($ in thousands)













Period end loan composition Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Seql Qtr % Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Comp Qtr % Change Commercial and industrial $ 9,858,329 $ 9,731,555 1 % $ 10,099,068 $ 10,055,487 $ 9,869,781 — % Commercial real estate—owner occupied 1,095,894 1,061,700 3 % 1,054,969 1,058,237 1,050,236 4 % Commercial and business lending 10,954,223 10,793,255 1 % 11,154,037 11,113,724 10,920,017 — % Commercial real estate—investor 5,035,195 5,124,245 (2) % 5,218,980 5,312,928 5,094,249 (1) % Real estate construction 2,287,041 2,271,398 1 % 2,130,719 2,009,060 2,147,070 7 % Commercial real estate lending 7,322,237 7,395,644 (1) % 7,349,699 7,321,988 7,241,318 1 % Total commercial 18,276,460 18,188,898 — % 18,503,736 18,435,711 18,161,335 1 % Residential mortgage 7,868,180 7,864,891 — % 8,782,645 8,746,345 8,605,164 (9) % Auto finance 2,471,257 2,256,162 10 % 2,007,164 1,777,974 1,551,538 59 % Home equity 619,764 628,526 (1) % 623,650 615,506 609,787 2 % Other consumer 258,603 277,740 (7) % 275,993 273,367 279,248 (7) % Total consumer 11,217,802 11,027,319 2 % 11,689,451 11,413,193 11,045,737 2 % Total loans $ 29,494,263 $ 29,216,218 1 % $ 30,193,187 $ 29,848,904 $ 29,207,072 1 % Period end deposit and customer funding composition Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Seql Qtr % Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Comp Qtr % Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,254,135 $ 6,119,956 2 % $ 6,422,994 $ 6,565,666 $ 7,328,689 (15) % Savings 5,124,639 4,835,701 6 % 4,836,735 4,777,415 4,730,472 8 % Interest-bearing demand 8,747,127 8,843,967 (1) % 7,528,154 7,037,959 6,977,121 25 % Money market 6,721,674 6,330,453 6 % 7,268,506 7,521,930 8,357,625 (20) % Brokered CDs 3,931,230 4,447,479 (12) % 3,351,399 3,818,325 1,185,565 N/M Other time deposits 2,934,352 2,868,494 2 % 2,715,538 2,293,114 1,752,351 67 % Total deposits 33,713,158 33,446,049 1 % 32,123,326 32,014,409 30,331,824 11 % Other customer funding(a) 90,536 106,620 (15) % 151,644 170,873 226,258 (60) % Total deposits and other customer funding $ 33,803,694 $ 33,552,669 1 % $ 32,274,971 $ 32,185,282 $ 30,558,081 11 % Network transaction deposits(b) $ 1,792,820 $ 1,566,139 14 % $ 1,649,389 $ 1,600,619 $ 1,273,420 41 % Net deposits and other customer funding(c) $ 28,079,644 $ 27,539,051 2 % $ 27,274,183 $ 26,766,338 $ 28,099,096 — % Quarter average loan composition Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Seql Qtr % Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Comp Qtr % Change Commercial and industrial $ 9,729,718 $ 9,768,803 — % $ 9,927,271 $ 9,831,956 $ 9,600,838 1 % Commercial real estate—owner occupied 1,086,537 1,051,412 3 % 1,058,313 1,067,381 1,015,187 7 % Commercial and business lending 10,816,255 10,820,214 — % 10,985,584 10,899,337 10,616,026 2 % Commercial real estate—investor 5,041,518 5,156,528 (2) % 5,205,626 5,206,430 5,093,122 (1) % Real estate construction 2,348,444 2,241,281 5 % 2,107,018 2,088,937 2,158,072 9 % Commercial real estate lending 7,389,962 7,397,809 — % 7,312,645 7,295,367 7,251,193 2 % Total commercial 18,206,217 18,218,024 — % 18,298,229 18,194,703 17,867,219 2 % Residential mortgage 7,896,956 8,691,258 (9) % 8,807,157 8,701,496 8,584,528 (8) % Auto finance 2,373,720 2,138,536 11 % 1,884,540 1,654,523 1,490,115 59 % Home equity 625,686 627,736 — % 619,423 612,045 618,724 1 % Other consumer 266,443 276,881 (4) % 275,262 275,530 285,232 (7) % Total consumer 11,162,805 11,734,412 (5) % 11,586,382 11,243,594 10,978,599 2 % Total loans(d) $ 29,369,022 $ 29,952,435 (2) % $ 29,884,611 $ 29,438,297 $ 28,845,818 2 % Quarter average deposit composition Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Seql Qtr % Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Comp Qtr % Change Noninterest-bearing demand 5,882,052 $ 6,171,240 (5) % $ 6,318,781 $ 6,669,787 $ 7,340,219 (20) % Savings 4,928,031 4,861,913 1 % 4,814,499 4,749,808 4,664,624 6 % Interest-bearing demand 7,490,119 7,156,151 5 % 6,979,071 6,663,775 6,814,487 10 % Money market 6,116,604 6,121,105 — % 6,294,083 6,743,810 7,536,393 (19) % Network transaction deposits 1,651,937 1,616,719 2 % 1,639,619 1,468,006 1,147,089 44 % Brokered CDs 4,268,881 3,470,516 23 % 3,428,711 3,001,775 810,889 N/M Other time deposits 2,929,434 2,794,105 5 % 2,527,030 1,984,174 1,551,371 89 % Total deposits 33,267,057 32,191,750 3 % 32,001,794 31,281,134 29,865,072 11 % Other customer funding(a) 101,483 127,252 (20) % 164,289 196,051 245,349 (59) % Total deposits and other customer funding $ 33,368,540 $ 32,319,002 3 % $ 32,166,082 $ 31,477,186 $ 30,110,421 11 % Net deposits and other customer funding(c) $ 27,447,723 $ 27,231,767 1 % $ 27,097,752 $ 27,007,405 $ 28,152,443 (3) %

N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) Includes repurchase agreements and commercial paper. (b) Included above in interest-bearing demand and money market. (c) Total deposits and other customer funding, excluding brokered CDs and network transaction deposits. (d) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

Associated Banc-Corp Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation









($ in millions, except per share data) 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Selected equity and performance ratios(a)(b)(c)









Tangible common equity / tangible assets 7.08 % 7.11 % 6.88 % 6.94 % 7.03 % Return on average equity 7.81 % (8.74) % 7.99 % 8.47 % 10.32 % Return on average tangible common equity 11.31 % (13.13) % 11.67 % 12.38 % 15.26 % Return on average common equity Tier 1 10.27 % (11.85) % 10.08 % 10.88 % 13.38 % Return on average tangible assets 0.84 % (0.88) % 0.84 % 0.90 % 1.11 % Average stockholders' equity / average assets 10.26 % 9.97 % 10.06 % 10.18 % 10.26 % Tangible common equity reconciliation(a)









Common equity $ 3,975 $ 3,980 $ 3,934 $ 3,929 $ 3,932 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (1,143) (1,145) (1,148) (1,150) (1,152) Tangible common equity $ 2,831 $ 2,834 $ 2,786 $ 2,779 $ 2,779 Tangible assets reconciliation(a)









Total assets $ 41,137 $ 41,016 $ 41,637 $ 41,219 $ 40,703 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (1,143) (1,145) (1,148) (1,150) (1,152) Tangible assets $ 39,994 $ 39,870 $ 40,490 $ 40,070 $ 39,550 Average tangible common equity and average common equity Tier 1 reconciliation(a)









Common equity $ 3,987 $ 3,926 $ 3,938 $ 3,935 $ 3,868 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (1,145) (1,147) (1,149) (1,151) (1,153) Tangible common equity 2,843 2,780 2,789 2,784 2,715 Modified CECL transitional amount 22 45 45 45 45 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 188 286 302 252 259 Deferred tax assets, net 12 27 28 28 28 Average common equity Tier 1 $ 3,065 $ 3,138 $ 3,164 $ 3,108 $ 3,047 Average tangible assets reconciliation(a)









Total assets $ 40,769 $ 41,331 $ 41,076 $ 40,558 $ 39,607 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (1,145) (1,147) (1,149) (1,151) (1,153) Tangible assets $ 39,625 $ 40,184 $ 39,927 $ 39,407 $ 38,454 Adjusted net income reconciliation(b)









Net income $ 81 $ (91) $ 83 $ 87 $ 103 Other intangible amortization, net of tax 2 2 2 2 2 Adjusted net income $ 83 $ (89) $ 85 $ 89 $ 105 Adjusted net income available to common equity reconciliation(b)









Net income available to common equity $ 78 $ (94) $ 80 $ 84 $ 100 Other intangible amortization, net of tax 2 2 2 2 2 Adjusted net income available to common equity $ 80 $ (92) $ 82 $ 86 $ 102 Selected trend information(d)









Wealth management fees $ 22 $ 21 $ 21 $ 20 $ 20 Service charges and deposit account fees 12 11 13 12 13 Card-based fees 11 12 12 11 11 Other fee-based revenue 4 4 5 4 4 Fee-based revenue 50 47 50 49 48 Other 15 (178) 17 17 14 Total noninterest income $ 65 $ (131) $ 67 $ 66 $ 62 Pre-tax pre-provision income(e)









Income before income taxes $ 101 $ (138) $ 103 $ 111 $ 131 Provision for credit losses 24 21 22 22 18 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 125 $ (117) $ 125 $ 133 $ 149 End of period core customer deposits reconciliation









Total deposits $ 33,713 $ 33,446 $ 32,123 $ 32,014 $ 30,332 Network transaction deposits (1,793) (1,566) (1,649) (1,601) (1,273) Brokered CDs (3,931) (4,447) (3,351) (3,818) (1,186) Core customer deposits $ 27,989 $ 27,432 $ 27,123 $ 26,595 $ 27,873

Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) Tangible common equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net. (b) Adjusted net income and adjusted net income available to common equity, which are used in the calculation of return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, respectively, add back other intangible amortization, net of tax. (c) These capital measurements are used by management, regulators, investors, and analysts to assess, monitor, and compare the quality and composition of our capital with the capital of other financial services companies. (d) These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. (e) Management believes this measure is meaningful because it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Associated Banc-Corp Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Efficiency ratio reconciliation(a)









Federal Reserve efficiency ratio 61.03 % 132.01 % 60.06 % 58.49 % 56.07 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (0.71) % (3.29) % (0.89) % (0.85) % (0.79) % Other intangible amortization (0.69) % (1.21) % (0.69) % (0.68) % (0.66) % Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio 59.63 % 127.54 % 58.50 % 56.96 % 54.64 % FDIC special assessment (2.38) % (9.50) % — % — % — % Announced initiatives — % (53.92) % — % — % — % Adjusted efficiency ratio 57.25 % 64.12 % 58.50 % 56.96 % 54.64 %

One Time Item Noninterest Income Reconciliation



YTD ($ in thousands)

4Q23 Dec 2023 GAAP noninterest income

$ (131,013) $ 63,182 Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(b)

136,239 136,239 Net loss on sale of investments(b)

64,940 64,940 Noninterest income, excluding one time items

$ 70,166 $ 264,361







One Time Item Noninterest Expense Reconciliation



YTD ($ in thousands) 1Q24 4Q23 Dec 2023 GAAP noninterest expense $ 197,657 $ 239,391 $ 813,682 FDIC special assessment (7,696) (30,597) (30,597) Noninterest expense, excluding one time items $ 189,961 $ 208,795 $ 783,085

(a) The efficiency ratio as defined by the Federal Reserve guidance is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments) divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, FDIC special assessment costs, and announced initiatives, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net and announced initiatives. Management believes the adjusted efficiency ratio is a meaningful measure as it enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources and provides a better measure as to how the Corporation is managing its expenses by adjusting for one time costs like the FDIC special assessment and announced initiatives. (b) The mortgage portfolio sale and investments sold that are classified as one time items are the result of a balance sheet repositioning that the Corporation announced in fourth quarter of 2023.

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp