Associated Banc-Corp Reports Full Year 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Common Share, or $2.38 Per Common Share Excluding Nonrecurring Items Recognized During the Fourth Quarter(1)

News provided by

Associated Banc-Corp

Jan 23, 2025, 16:15 ET

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today reported net income available to common equity ("earnings") of $112 million, or $0.72 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2024. These amounts compare to earnings of $171 million, or $1.13 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported a loss of $164 million, or $1.03 per common share. These amounts compare to a loss of $94 million, or $0.62 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and earnings of $85 million, or $0.56 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The Company's results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2024 were impacted by several nonrecurring items associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of these nonrecurring items, the Company reported adjusted earnings of $367 million, or $2.38 per common share1 for the year, and $91 million, or $0.57 per common share1 for the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter nonrecurring items consisted of a $130 million loss on a mortgage portfolio sale, a $148 million net loss on a sale of investments, a $14 million loss on prepayments of FHLB advances, a $1 million increase in provision, and a $39 million tax benefit.

"2024 was a year of significant progress for Associated," said President and CEO Andy Harmening. "We bolstered our executive team with several high-quality leaders, enhanced our consumer value proposition, expanded our commercial team, and complemented these actions with an equity raise and balance sheet repositioning. In the fourth quarter, the emerging momentum from these actions drove strong core financial results, with robust commercial loan growth, core customer deposit1 growth, and stable credit trends."

"We're entering 2025 with several tailwinds including record-high customer satisfaction scores, net customer household growth, balance sheet growth, and a strengthened profitability profile. We feel well-positioned to deliver enhanced value for all of our stakeholders in 2025, and we look forward to providing updates throughout the year."

2024 SUMMARY (all comparisons on a period end basis compared to 2023)

  • Diluted GAAP earnings per common share of $0.72; Adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $2.381
  • Total deposit growth of $1.2 billion; Total core customer deposit growth of $1.2 billion1
  • Total loan growth of $552 million; Adjusted total loan growth of $1.3 billion1
  • Net interest income of $1.0 billion
  • Total noninterest (loss) income of $(9) million; Adjusted noninterest income of $269 million1
  • Total noninterest expense of $818 million; Adjusted noninterest expense of $804 million1
  • Provision for credit losses of $85 million
  • Net charge offs / average loans of 0.23%

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See pages 10 and 11 of the attached tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Loans

Fourth quarter 2024 period end total loans of $29.8 billion decreased 1%, or $222 million, from the prior quarter, driven primarily by a sale of $723 million in residential mortgages associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the same period last year, period end total loans were up 2%, or $552 million. With respect to fourth quarter 2024 period end balances by loan category:

  • Commercial and business lending increased $338 million from the prior quarter and increased $924 million from the same period last year to $11.7 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending increased $26 million from the prior quarter and decreased $185 million from the same period last year to $7.2 billion.
  • Total consumer lending decreased $586 million from the prior quarter and decreased $187 million from the same period last year to $10.8 billion.

Fourth quarter 2024 average total loans of $30.2 billion were up 2%, or $568 million, from the prior quarter and were up 1%, or $249 million, from the same period last year. With respect to fourth quarter 2024 average balances by loan category:

  • Commercial and business lending increased $503 million from the prior quarter and increased $654 million from the same period last year to $11.5 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending decreased $29 million from the prior quarter and decreased $191 million from the same period last year to $7.2 billion.
  • Total consumer lending increased $93 million from the prior quarter and decreased $214 million from the same period last year to $11.5 billion.

Full year 2024 average loans of $29.7 billion were up 1%, or $163 million, from 2023. With respect to full year 2024 average balances by loan category:

  • Commercial and business lending increased $238 million to $11.1 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending decreased $44 million to $7.3 billion.
  • Total consumer lending decreased $30 million to $11.4 billion.

In 2025, we expect total period end loan growth of 5% to 6% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Fourth quarter 2024 period end deposits of $34.6 billion were up 3%, or $1.1 billion, from the prior quarter and were up 4%, or $1.2 billion from the same period last year. With respect to fourth quarter 2024 period end balances by deposit category:

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $82 million from the prior quarter and decreased $344 million from the same period last year to $5.8 billion.
  • Savings increased $61 million from the prior quarter and increased $298 million from the same period last year to $5.1 billion.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $519 million from the prior quarter and increased $281 million from the same period last year to $9.1 billion.
  • Money market deposits increased $543 million from the prior quarter and increased $307 million from the same period last year to $6.6 billion.
  • Total time deposits increased $53 million from the prior quarter and increased $661 million from the same period last year to $8.0 billion.
  • Network transaction deposits (included in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits) increased $191 million from the prior quarter and increased $192 million from the same period last year to $1.8 billion.

Fourth quarter 2024 average deposits of $34.3 billion were up 3%, or $1.0 billion, from the prior quarter and were up 7%, or $2.1 billion from the same period last year. With respect to fourth quarter 2024 average balances by deposit category:

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $86 million from the prior quarter and decreased $433 million from the same period last year to $5.7 billion.
  • Savings increased $7 million from the prior quarter and increased $270 million from the same period last year to $5.1 billion.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $229 million from the prior quarter and increased $467 million from the same period last year to $7.6 billion.
  • Money market deposits decreased $18 million from the prior quarter and decreased $197 million from the same period last year to $5.9 billion.
  • Total time deposits increased $666 million from the prior quarter and increased $2.0 billion from the same period last year to $8.2 billion.
  • Network transaction deposits increased $46 million from the prior quarter and increased $74 million from the same period last year to $1.7 billion.

Full year 2024 average deposits of $33.4 billion were up 7%, or $2.0 billion from 2023. With respect to full year 2024 average balances by deposit category:

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $875 million to $5.7 billion.
  • Savings increased $307 million to $5.1 billion.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $539 million to $7.4 billion.
  • Money market deposits decreased $675 million to $6.0 billion.
  • Network transaction deposits increased $176 million to $1.6 billion.
  • Total time deposits increased $2.6 billion to $7.5 billion.

In 2025, we expect period end total deposit growth of 1% to 2% and period end core customer deposit growth of 4% to 5% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Full year 2024 net interest income of $1.0 billion was up 1%, or $8 million, from 2023. Net interest margin of 2.78% decreased 3 basis points from the prior year.

  • The average yield on total earning assets increased 36 basis points from the prior year to 5.61%.
  • The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 38 basis points from the prior year to 3.51%.
  • The net free funds benefit decreased 1 basis point from the prior year to 0.68%.

Fourth quarter 2024 net interest income of $270 million increased 3%, or $8 million, from the prior quarter. Net interest margin of 2.81% increased 3 basis points from the prior quarter. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased 7%, or $17 million, and the net interest margin increased 12 basis points.

  • The average yield on total earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 22 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 5 basis points from the same period last year to 5.46%.
  • The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 30 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 26 basis points from the same period last year to 3.29%.
  • The net free funds benefit for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 5 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 9 basis points from the same period last year to 0.64%.

We expect total net interest income growth of 12% to 13% in 2025.

Noninterest Income

Full year 2024 noninterest income of negative $9 million decreased $73 million from the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by nonrecurring items associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2024, including a $130 million loss on a mortgage portfolio sale and a $148 million net loss on a sale of investments. With respect to 2024 noninterest income line items:

  • Investment securities losses, net increased $85 million from the prior year, driven primarily by a $148 million net loss on a sale of investments associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Loss on mortgage portfolio sale decreased $6 million from the prior year, driven by a $130 million loss on sale of mortgages associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Wealth management fees increased $10 million from the prior year.
  • Mortgage banking, net decreased $9 million from the prior year.
  • Service charges and deposit account fees increased $3 million from the prior year.
  • Capital markets, net decreased $3 million from the prior year.

Fourth quarter 2024 total noninterest income of negative $207 million decreased $274 million from the prior quarter and decreased $76 million from the same period last year. The decrease was primarily driven by nonrecurring items associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2024, including a $130 million loss on a mortgage portfolio sale and a $148 million net loss on a sale of investments. With respect to fourth quarter 2024 noninterest income line items:

  • Investment securities gains (losses) decreased $148 million from the prior quarter and decreased $89 million from the same period last year, driven primarily by a $148 million net loss on a sale of investments associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Loss on mortgage portfolio sale increased $130 million from the prior quarter and decreased $6 million from the same period last year, driven by a $130 million loss on sale of mortgages associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Wealth management fees were down slightly compared to the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.
  • Capital markets, net increased $5 million from the prior quarter and was down slightly compared to the same period last year.
  • Mortgage banking, net increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.

After adjusting to exclude the impact of the mortgage and investment securities sales announced during the fourth quarter of 2024, we expect total noninterest income growth of between 0% and 1% in 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Full year 2024 noninterest expense of $818 million increased 1%, or $5 million, from the prior year, including a $14 million expense for a loss on prepayments of FHLB advances associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2024. With respect to full year 2024 noninterest expense line items:

  • FDIC assessment expense decreased $29 million from the prior year, driven primarily by a $31 million expense for the special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Personnel expense increased $20 million from the prior year, largely driven by increased investment in our colleagues.
  • Technology expense increased $6 million from the prior year, driven by investments tied to our strategic initiatives.

Fourth quarter 2024 noninterest expense of $224 million increased $24 million from the prior quarter, driven primarily by a $14 million expense for a loss on prepayments of FHLB advances associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $15 million from the same period last year, driven primarily by a $31 million expense for the FDIC special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. With respect to fourth quarter 2024 noninterest expense line items:

  • Personnel expense increased $5 million from the prior quarter and increased $5 million from the same period last year.
  • FDIC assessment expense increased $1 million from the prior quarter and decreased $32 million from the same period last year, primarily driven by the $31 million special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Technology expense decreased slightly from the prior quarter and decreased $1 million from the same period last year.

After adjusting to exclude the $14 million impact of the loss on prepayments of FHLB advances recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024, we expect total noninterest expense to grow by 3% to 4% in 2025.

Taxes

The fourth quarter of 2024 had a tax benefit of $16 million compared to $20 million of tax expense in the prior quarter and $47 million of tax benefit in the same period last year. The tax benefit recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by a loss on income before income taxes as a result of nonrecurring items associated with the previously announced balance sheet repositioning.

In 2025, we expect the annual effective tax rate to be between 19% and 21%, assuming no change in the corporate tax rate.

Credit

Full year 2024 provision for credit losses was $85 million, compared to a provision of $83 million in the prior year. The increase in provision in 2024 was primarily driven by loan growth related to our strategic initiatives.

The fourth quarter 2024 provision for credit losses was $17 million, compared to a provision of $21 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $21 million in the same period last year. With respect to fourth quarter 2024 credit quality:

  • Nonaccrual loans of $123 million decreased $5 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter and decreased $26 million, or 17%, from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.41% in the fourth quarter, down from 0.43% in the prior quarter and down from 0.51% in the same period last year.
  • Net charge offs of $12 million decreased $1 million, or 7%, from the prior quarter and decreased $3 million, or 22%, from the same period last year.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) of $402 million increased $5 million from the prior quarter and increased $16 million from the same period last year. The ACLL to total loans ratio was 1.35% in the fourth quarter, up from 1.33% in the prior quarter and up from 1.32% in the same period last year.

In 2025, we expect to adjust provision to reflect changes to risk grades, economic conditions, loan volumes, and other indications of credit quality.

Capital

The Company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 10.00% at December 31, 2024. The Company's capital ratios continue to be in excess of the Basel III "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks on a fully phased in basis.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) today, January 23, 2025. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.associatedbank.com. Parties may also dial into the call at 877-407-8037 (domestic) or 201-689-8037 (international) and request the Associated Banc-Corp fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. The fourth quarter 2024 financial tables with an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company's website just prior to the call. An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately fifteen minutes after the call is over.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $43 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," "forecast," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Associated Banc-Corp

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)






($ in thousands)

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

Seql Qtr
$ Change

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Comp Qtr
$ Change

Assets






Cash and due from banks

$        544,059

$          554,631

$      (10,571)

$    470,818

$    429,859

$       484,384

$       59,675

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

453,590

408,101

45,488

484,677

420,114

425,089

28,501

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell

21,955

4,310

17,645

3,600

1,610

14,350

7,605

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

4,581,434

4,152,527

428,907

3,912,730

3,724,148

3,600,892

980,542

Investment securities held to maturity, net, at amortized cost

3,738,687

3,769,150

(30,463)

3,799,035

3,832,967

3,860,160

(121,473)

Equity securities

23,242

23,158

84

22,944

19,571

41,651

(18,409)

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

179,665

178,168

1,497

212,102

173,968

229,171

(49,506)

Residential loans held for sale

646,687

67,219

579,467

83,795

52,414

33,011

613,676

Commercial loans held for sale

32,634

11,833

20,801

90,303

(57,669)

Loans

29,768,586

29,990,897

(222,311)

29,618,271

29,494,263

29,216,218

552,368

Allowance for loan losses

(363,545)

(361,765)

(1,780)

(355,844)

(356,006)

(351,094)

(12,451)

Loans, net

29,405,041

29,629,131

(224,091)

29,262,428

29,138,257

28,865,124

539,917

Tax credit and other investments

258,886

265,385

(6,498)

246,300

255,252

258,067

819

Premises and equipment, net

379,093

373,816

5,276

369,968

367,618

372,978

6,115

Bank and corporate owned life insurance

689,000

686,704

2,296

683,451

685,089

682,649

6,351

Goodwill

1,104,992

1,104,992

1,104,992

1,104,992

1,104,992

Other intangible assets, net

31,660

33,863

(2,203)

36,066

38,268

40,471

(8,811)

Mortgage servicing rights, net

87,683

81,977

5,707

85,640

85,226

84,390

3,293

Interest receivable

167,772

167,777

(5)

173,106

167,092

169,569

(1,797)

Other assets

676,987

698,073

(21,086)

672,256

640,638

658,604

18,383

Total assets

$    43,023,068

$     42,210,815

$     812,253

$  41,623,908

$  41,137,084

$   41,015,855

$  2,007,213

Liabilities and stockholders' equity






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     5,775,657

$       5,857,421

$      (81,764)

$ 5,815,045

$  6,254,135

$    6,119,956

$   (344,299)

Interest-bearing deposits

28,872,777

27,696,877

1,175,900

26,875,995

27,459,023

27,326,093

1,546,684

Total deposits

34,648,434

33,554,298

1,094,136

32,691,039

33,713,158

33,446,049

1,202,385

Short-term funding

470,369

917,028

(446,659)

859,539

765,671

326,780

143,589

FHLB advances

1,853,807

1,913,294

(59,486)

2,673,046

1,333,411

1,940,194

(86,387)

Other long-term funding

837,635

844,342

(6,707)

536,113

536,055

541,269

296,366

Allowance for unfunded commitments

38,776

35,776

3,000

33,776

31,776

34,776

4,000

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

568,485

532,842

35,644

588,057

588,341

552,814

15,671

Total liabilities

38,417,506

37,797,579

619,927

37,381,571

36,968,412

36,841,882

1,575,624

Stockholders' equity






Preferred equity

194,112

194,112

194,112

194,112

194,112

Common equity

4,411,450

4,219,125

192,325

4,048,225

3,974,561

3,979,861

431,589

Total stockholders' equity

4,605,562

4,413,236

192,325

4,242,337

4,168,673

4,173,973

431,589

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    43,023,068

$     42,210,815

$     812,253

$  41,623,908

$  41,137,084

$   41,015,855

$  2,007,213

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Comp Qtr

YTD

YTD

Comp YTD

($ in thousands, except per share data)

4Q24

4Q23

$ Change

% Change

December
2024

December
2023

$ Change

% Change

Interest income







Interest and fees on loans

$     453,253

$     457,868

$   (4,615)

(1) %

$  1,830,241

$  1,720,406

$ 109,835

6 %

Interest and dividends on investment securities







Taxable

50,524

41,809

8,715

21 %

198,579

146,006

52,573

36 %

Tax-exempt

14,469

15,273

(804)

(5) %

58,572

63,233

(4,661)

(7) %

Other interest

10,478

10,418

60

1 %

35,312

28,408

6,904

24 %

Total interest income

528,724

525,367

3,357

1 %

2,122,704

1,958,052

164,652

8 %

Interest expense







Interest on deposits

222,888

208,875

14,013

7 %

901,804

673,624

228,180

34 %

Interest on federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase

3,203

3,734

(531)

(14) %

11,754

12,238

(484)

(4) %

Interest on other short-term funding

668

668

N/M

17,597

1

17,596

N/M

Interest on FHLB advances

17,908

49,171

(31,263)

(64) %

98,520

196,535

(98,015)

(50) %

Interest on long-term funding

13,769

10,185

3,584

35 %

45,781

36,080

9,701

27 %

Total interest expense

258,436

271,965

(13,529)

(5) %

1,075,456

918,479

156,977

17 %

Net interest income

270,289

253,403

16,886

7 %

1,047,248

1,039,573

7,675

1 %

Provision for credit losses

16,986

21,007

(4,021)

(19) %

84,986

83,021

1,965

2 %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

253,303

232,395

20,908

9 %

962,263

956,552

5,711

1 %

Noninterest income







Wealth management fees

24,103

21,003

3,100

15 %

92,569

82,502

10,067

12 %

Service charges and deposit account fees

13,232

10,815

2,417

22 %

51,642

49,045

2,597

5 %

Card-based fees

11,948

11,528

420

4 %

46,921

45,020

1,901

4 %

Other fee-based revenue

5,182

4,019

1,163

29 %

19,499

17,268

2,231

13 %

Capital markets, net 

9,032

9,106

(74)

(1) %

22,084

24,649

(2,565)

(10) %

Mortgage banking, net

3,387

1,615

1,772

110 %

10,686

19,429

(8,743)

(45) %

Loss on mortgage portfolio sale

(130,406)

(136,239)

5,833

(4) %

(130,406)

(136,239)

5,833

(4) %

Bank and corporate owned life insurance

2,322

3,383

(1,061)

(31) %

13,477

10,266

3,211

31 %

Asset gains (losses), net

364

(136)

500

N/M

(1,042)

454

(1,496)

N/M

Investment securities (losses), net

(148,194)

(58,958)

(89,236)

151 %

(144,147)

(58,903)

(85,244)

145 %

Other 

2,257

2,850

(593)

(21) %

9,310

9,691

(381)

(4) %

Total noninterest (loss) income

(206,772)

(131,013)

(75,759)

58 %

(9,407)

63,182

(72,589)

N/M

Noninterest expense







Personnel

125,944

120,686

5,258

4 %

487,956

468,355

19,601

4 %

Technology

26,984

28,027

(1,043)

(4) %

107,563

102,018

5,545

5 %

Occupancy

14,325

14,429

(104)

(1) %

54,622

57,204

(2,582)

(5) %

Business development and advertising

7,408

8,350

(942)

(11) %

28,142

28,405

(263)

(1) %

Equipment

4,729

4,742

(13)

— %

18,431

19,663

(1,232)

(6) %

Legal and professional

6,861

6,762

99

1 %

21,601

19,911

1,690

8 %

Loan and foreclosure costs

1,951

585

1,366

N/M

8,471

5,408

3,063

57 %

FDIC assessment

9,139

41,497

(32,358)

(78) %

38,439

67,072

(28,633)

(43) %

Other intangible amortization

2,203

2,203

— %

8,811

8,811

— %

Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances

14,243

14,243

N/M

14,243

14,243

N/M

Other

10,496

12,110

(1,614)

(13) %

30,118

36,837

(6,719)

(18) %

Total noninterest expense

224,282

239,391

(15,109)

(6) %

818,397

813,682

4,715

1 %

(Loss) income before income taxes

(177,752)

(138,009)

(39,743)

29 %

134,459

206,052

(71,593)

(35) %

Income tax (benefit) expense

(16,137)

(47,202)

31,065

(66) %

11,314

23,097

(11,783)

(51) %

Net (loss) income

(161,615)

(90,806)

(70,809)

78 %

123,145

182,956

(59,811)

(33) %

Preferred stock dividends

2,875

2,875

— %

11,500

11,500

— %

Net (loss) income available to common equity

$   (164,490)

$     (93,681)

$ (70,809)

76 %

$     111,645

$     171,456

$ (59,811)

(35) %

(Loss) earnings per common share







Basic

$        (1.04)

$        (0.63)

$     (0.41)

65 %

$          0.73

$          1.14

$     (0.41)

(36) %

Diluted

$        (1.03)

$        (0.62)

$     (0.41)

66 %

$          0.72

$          1.13

$     (0.41)

(36) %

Average common shares outstanding







Basic

157,710

150,085

7,625

5 %

151,933

149,968

1,965

1 %

Diluted

159,164

151,007

8,157

5 %

153,347

150,860

2,487

2 %

N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Quarterly Trend

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Seql Qtr


Comp Qtr

4Q24

3Q24

$ Change

% Change

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

$ Change

% Change

Interest income








Interest and fees on loans

$  453,253

$  465,728

$  (12,476)

(3) %

$  456,788

$  454,472

$  457,868

$    (4,615)

(1) %

Interest and dividends on investment securities








Taxable

50,524

51,229

(705)

(1) %

50,278

46,548

41,809

8,715

21 %

Tax-exempt

14,469

14,660

(191)

(1) %

14,669

14,774

15,273

(804)

(5) %

Other interest

10,478

8,701

1,777

20 %

8,539

7,595

10,418

60

1 %

Total interest income

528,724

540,318

(11,594)

(2) %

530,274

523,388

525,367

3,357

1 %

Interest expense








Interest on deposits

222,888

231,623

(8,736)

(4) %

221,062

226,231

208,875

14,013

7 %

Interest on federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase

3,203

3,385

(182)

(5) %

2,303

2,863

3,734

(531)

(14) %

Interest on other short-term funding

668

6,144

(5,476)

(89) %

6,077

4,708

668

N/M

Interest on FHLB advances

17,908

24,799

(6,891)

(28) %

34,143

21,671

49,171

(31,263)

(64) %

Interest on long-term funding

13,769

11,858

1,911

16 %

10,096

10,058

10,185

3,584

35 %

Total interest expense

258,436

277,809

(19,374)

(7) %

273,681

265,530

271,965

(13,529)

(5) %

Net interest income

270,289

262,509

7,780

3 %

256,593

257,858

253,403

16,886

7 %

Provision for credit losses

16,986

20,991

(4,006)

(19) %

23,008

24,001

21,007

(4,021)

(19) %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

253,303

241,518

11,785

5 %

233,585

233,857

232,395

20,908

9 %

Noninterest income








Wealth management fees

24,103

24,144

(41)

— %

22,628

21,694

21,003

3,100

15 %

Service charges and deposit account fees

13,232

13,708

(475)

(3) %

12,263

12,439

10,815

2,417

22 %

Card-based fees

11,948

11,731

216

2 %

11,975

11,267

11,528

420

4 %

Other fee-based revenue

5,182

5,057

125

2 %

4,857

4,402

4,019

1,163

29 %

Capital markets, net

9,032

4,317

4,715

109 %

4,685

4,050

9,106

(74)

(1) %

Mortgage banking, net

3,387

2,132

1,255

59 %

2,505

2,662

1,615

1,772

110 %

Loss on mortgage portfolio sale

(130,406)

(130,406)

N/M

(136,239)

5,833

(4) %

Bank and corporate owned life insurance

2,322

4,001

(1,680)

(42) %

4,584

2,570

3,383

(1,061)

(31) %

Asset gains (losses), net

364

(474)

838

N/M

(627)

(306)

(136)

500

N/M

Investment securities (losses) gains, net

(148,194)

100

(148,294)

N/M

67

3,879

(58,958)

(89,236)

151 %

Other

2,257

2,504

(248)

(10) %

2,222

2,327

2,850

(593)

(21) %

Total noninterest (loss) income

(206,772)

67,221

(273,994)

N/M

65,159

64,985

(131,013)

(75,759)

58 %

Noninterest expense








Personnel

125,944

121,036

4,908

4 %

121,581

119,395

120,686

5,258

4 %

Technology

26,984

27,217

(233)

(1) %

27,161

26,200

28,027

(1,043)

(4) %

Occupancy

14,325

13,536

789

6 %

13,128

13,633

14,429

(104)

(1) %

Business development and advertising

7,408

6,683

725

11 %

7,535

6,517

8,350

(942)

(11) %

Equipment

4,729

4,653

75

2 %

4,450

4,599

4,742

(13)

— %

Legal and professional

6,861

5,639

1,222

22 %

4,429

4,672

6,762

99

1 %

Loan and foreclosure costs

1,951

2,748

(797)

(29) %

1,793

1,979

585

1,366

N/M

FDIC assessment

9,139

8,223

915

11 %

7,131

13,946

41,497

(32,358)

(78) %

Other intangible amortization

2,203

2,203

— %

2,203

2,203

2,203

— %

Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances

14,243

14,243

N/M

14,243

N/M

Other

10,496

8,659

1,837

21 %

6,450

4,513

12,110

(1,614)

(13) %

Total noninterest expense

224,282

200,597

23,685

12 %

195,861

197,657

239,391

(15,109)

(6) %

(Loss) income before income taxes

(177,752)

108,142

(285,894)

N/M

102,884

101,185

(138,009)

(39,743)

29 %

Income tax (benefit) expense

(16,137)

20,124

(36,261)

N/M

(12,689)

20,016

(47,202)

31,065

(66) %

Net (loss) income

(161,615)

88,018

(249,633)

N/M

115,573

81,169

(90,806)

(70,809)

78 %

Preferred stock dividends

2,875

2,875

— %

2,875

2,875

2,875

— %

Net (loss) income available to common equity

$ (164,490)

$    85,143

$ (249,633)

N/M

$  112,698

$    78,294

$  (93,681)

$  (70,809)

76 %

(Loss) earnings per common share








Basic

$      (1.04)

$       0.56

$      (1.60)

N/M

$       0.75

$       0.52

$      (0.63)

$      (0.41)

65 %

Diluted

$      (1.03)

$       0.56

$      (1.59)

N/M

$       0.74

$       0.52

$      (0.62)

$      (0.41)

66 %

Average common shares outstanding








Basic

157,710

150,247

7,463

5 %

149,872

149,855

150,085

7,625

5 %

Diluted

159,164

151,492

7,672

5 %

151,288

151,292

151,007

8,157

5 %

N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp

Selected Quarterly Information






($ in millions except per share data; shares repurchased and
outstanding in thousands)

YTD

Dec 2024

YTD

Dec 2023

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

Per common share data






Dividends

$      0.89

$      0.85

$      0.23

$      0.22

$      0.22

$      0.22

$      0.22

Market value:






High

28.14

24.18

28.14

23.95

22.48

22.00

21.79

Low

19.73

14.48

20.64

20.07

19.90

19.73

15.45

Close

23.90

21.54

21.15

21.51

21.39

Book value / share

26.55

27.90

26.85

26.37

26.35

Tangible book value / share

19.71

20.37

19.28

18.78

18.77

Performance ratios (annualized)






Return on average assets

0.30 %

0.45 %

(1.53) %

0.85 %

1.13 %

0.80 %

(0.87) %

Noninterest expense / average assets

1.98 %

2.00 %

2.12 %

1.93 %

1.92 %

1.95 %

2.30 %

Effective tax rate

8.41 %

11.21 %

N/M

18.61 %

(12.33) %

19.78 %

N/M

Dividend payout ratio(a)

121.92 %

74.56 %

N/M

39.29 %

29.33 %

42.31 %

N/M

Net interest margin

2.78 %

2.81 %

2.81 %

2.78 %

2.75 %

2.79 %

2.69 %

Selected trend information






Average full time equivalent employees(b)

4,030

4,199

3,982

4,041

4,025

4,070

4,130

Branch count

188

188

188

188

196

Assets under management, at market value(c)

$   14,773

$   15,033

$   14,304

$   14,171

$   13,545

Mortgage loans originated for sale during period

$       618

$       396

$       167

$       176

$       169

$       105

$       112

Mortgage loan settlements during period

$       585

$    1,212

$       169

$       187

$       138

$         91

$       957

Mortgage portfolio loans transferred to held for sale during period

$       723

$       969

$       723

$         —

$         —

$         —

$       969

Mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d)

$    6,285

$    6,302

$    6,307

$    6,349

$    7,364

Mortgage servicing rights, net / mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d)

1.40 %

1.30 %

1.36 %

1.34 %

1.15 %

Shares repurchased during period(e)

900

900

Shares outstanding, end of period

166,178

151,213

150,785

150,739

151,037

Selected quarterly ratios






Loans / deposits

85.92 %

89.38 %

90.60 %

87.49 %

87.35 %

Stockholders' equity / assets

10.70 %

10.46 %

10.19 %

10.13 %

10.18 %

Risk-based capital(f)(g)






Total risk-weighted assets

$   33,948

$   33,326

$   32,768

$   32,753

$   32,733

Common equity Tier 1

$    3,395

$    3,238

$    3,172

$    3,089

$    3,075

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

10.00 %

9.72 %

9.68 %

9.43 %

9.39 %

Tier 1 capital ratio

10.57 %

10.30 %

10.27 %

10.02 %

9.99 %

Total capital ratio

12.61 %

12.36 %

12.34 %

12.08 %

12.21 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.73 %

8.49 %

8.37 %

8.24 %

8.06 %


N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share.

(b)

Average full time equivalent employees without overtime.

(c)

Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts.

(d)

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation transferred $969 million of residential mortgages into held for sale and subsequently sold them for $844 million. After sale, the servicing was retained for a short period until full servicing was transferred to the purchaser in January 2024.

(e)

Does not include repurchases related to tax withholding on equity compensation.

(f)

The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions.

(g)

December 31, 2024 data is estimated.

Associated Banc-Corp

Selected Asset Quality Information




($ in thousands)

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Allowance for loan losses






Balance at beginning of period

$    361,765

$    355,844

2 %

$    356,006

$    351,094

$    345,795

5 %

Provision for loan losses

14,000

19,000

(26) %

21,000

27,000

21,000

(33) %

Charge offs

(13,770)

(15,337)

(10) %

(23,290)

(24,018)

(17,878)

(23) %

Recoveries

1,551

2,258

(31) %

2,127

1,930

2,177

(29) %

Net (charge offs) recoveries

(12,220)

(13,078)

(7) %

(21,163)

(22,088)

(15,701)

(22) %

Balance at end of period

$    363,545

$    361,765

— %

$    355,844

$    356,006

$    351,094

4 %

Allowance for unfunded commitments






Balance at beginning of period

$      35,776

$      33,776

6 %

$      31,776

$      34,776

$      34,776

3 %

Provision for unfunded commitments

3,000

2,000

50 %

2,000

(3,000)

N/M

Balance at end of period

$      38,776

$      35,776

8 %

$      33,776

$      31,776

$      34,776

12 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL)

$    402,322

$    397,541

1 %

$    389,620

$    387,782

$    385,870

4 %

Provision for credit losses on loans

$      17,000

$      21,000

(19) %

$      23,000

$      24,000

$      21,000

(19) %

($ in thousands)

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %

Change

Net (charge offs) recoveries






Commercial and industrial

$      (2,406)

$    (10,649)

(77) %

$    (13,676)

$    (18,638)

$    (13,178)

(82) %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

N/M

1

2

(22)

(100) %

Commercial and business lending

(2,406)

(10,649)

(77) %

(13,674)

(18,636)

(13,200)

(82) %

Commercial real estate—investor

(6,617)

(1)

N/M

(4,569)

216

N/M

Real estate construction

4

2

100 %

28

30

38

(89) %

Commercial real estate lending

(6,612)

2

N/M

(4,541)

30

253

N/M

Total commercial

(9,018)

(10,647)

(15) %

(18,216)

(18,606)

(12,947)

(30) %

Residential mortgage

(239)

(160)

49 %

(289)

(62)

(53)

N/M

Auto finance

(1,782)

(1,281)

39 %

(1,480)

(2,094)

(1,436)

24 %

Home equity

277

424

(35) %

238

211

185

50 %

Other consumer

(1,457)

(1,414)

3 %

(1,417)

(1,537)

(1,450)

— %

Total consumer

(3,202)

(2,431)

32 %

(2,947)

(3,482)

(2,754)

16 %

Total net (charge offs) recoveries

$    (12,220)

$    (13,078)

(7) %

$    (21,163)

$    (22,088)

$    (15,701)

(22) %

(In basis points)

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans (annualized)








Commercial and industrial

(9)

(43)

(55)

(77)

(54)

Commercial real estate—owner occupied


(1)

Commercial and business lending

(8)

(39)

(50)

(69)

(48)

Commercial real estate—investor

(51)


(37)

2

Real estate construction


1

1

Commercial real estate lending

(37)


(25)

1

Total commercial

(19)

(23)

(40)

(41)

(28)

Residential mortgage

(1)

(1)

(1)


Auto finance

(26)

(19)

(24)

(35)

(27)

Home equity

17

26

15

14

12

Other consumer

(208)

(216)

(221)

(232)

(208)

Total consumer

(11)

(8)

(10)

(13)

(9)

Total net (charge offs) recoveries

(16)

(18)

(29)

(30)

(21)

($ in thousands)

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Seql Qtr %

Change

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %

Change

Credit quality






Nonaccrual loans

$    123,260

$    128,476

(4) %

$    154,423

$    178,346

$    148,997

(17) %

Other real estate owned (OREO)

20,217

18,830

7 %

8,325

8,437

10,506

92 %

Repossessed assets

687

793

(13) %

671

1,241

919

(25) %

Total nonperforming assets

$    144,164

$    148,098

(3) %

$    163,418

$    188,025

$    160,421

(10) %

Loans 90 or more days past due and still accruing

$        3,189

$        7,107

(55) %

$        2,354

$        2,417

$      21,689

(85) %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.35 %

1.33 %

1.32 %

1.31 %

1.32 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans

326.40 %

309.43 %

252.31 %

217.43 %

258.98 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.41 %

0.43 %

0.52 %

0.60 %

0.51 %

Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and
repossessed assets

0.48 %

0.49 %

0.55 %

0.64 %

0.55 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.34 %

0.35 %

0.39 %

0.46 %

0.39 %

Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to
year-to-date average loans

0.23 %

0.25 %

0.30 %

0.30 %

0.16 %

Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Asset Quality Information (continued)

($ in thousands)

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Nonaccrual loans






Commercial and industrial

$         19,084

$         14,369

33 %

$         21,190

$         72,243

$         62,022

(69) %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

1,501

9,285

(84) %

1,851

2,090

1,394

8 %

Commercial and business lending

20,585

23,654

(13) %

23,041

74,333

63,416

(68) %

Commercial real estate—investor

16,705

18,913

(12) %

48,249

18,697

N/M

Real estate construction

30

15

100 %

16

18

6

N/M

Commercial real estate lending

16,735

18,928

(12) %

48,265

18,715

6

N/M

Total commercial

37,320

42,582

(12) %

71,306

93,047

63,422

(41) %

Residential mortgage

70,038

70,138

— %

68,058

69,954

71,142

(2) %

Auto finance

7,402

7,456

(1) %

6,986

7,158

5,797

28 %

Home equity

8,378

8,231

2 %

7,996

8,100

8,508

(2) %

Other consumer

122

70

74 %

77

87

128

(5) %

Total consumer

85,941

85,894

— %

83,117

85,299

85,574

— %

Total nonaccrual loans

$       123,260

$       128,476

(4) %

$       154,423

$       178,346

$       148,997

(17) %

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Restructured loans (accruing)






Commercial and industrial

$             475

$             424

12 %

$             410

$             377

$             306

55 %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

N/M

N/M

Commercial and business lending

475

424

12 %

410

377

306

55 %

Commercial real estate—investor

N/M

N/M

Real estate construction

N/M

N/M

Commercial real estate lending

N/M

N/M

Total commercial

475

424

12 %

410

377

306

55 %

Residential mortgage

782

361

117 %

306

345

405

93 %

Auto finance

8

35

(77) %

142

66

255

(97) %

Home equity

27

104

(74) %

103

182

305

(91) %

Other consumer

2,239

1,642

36 %

1,615

1,487

1,449

55 %

Total consumer

3,057

2,141

43 %

2,166

2,080

2,414

27 %

Total restructured loans (accruing)

$           3,531

$           2,565

38 %

$           2,576

$           2,457

$           2,719

30 %

Nonaccrual restructured loans (included in nonaccrual loans)

$           2,581

$           1,840

40 %

$             717

$           1,141

$             805

N/M

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Accruing loans 30-89 days past due






Commercial and industrial

$           1,260

$           1,212

4 %

$           2,052

$             521

$           5,565

(77) %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

1,634

2,209

(26) %

358

N/M

Commercial and business lending

2,893

3,421

(15) %

2,052

521

5,923

(51) %

Commercial real estate—investor

36,391

10,746

N/M

1,023

19,164

18,697

95 %

Real estate construction

21

88

(76) %

1,260

N/M

Commercial real estate lending

36,412

10,834

N/M

1,023

20,424

18,697

95 %

Total commercial

39,305

14,255

176 %

3,075

20,945

24,619

60 %

Residential mortgage

14,892

13,630

9 %

10,374

9,903

13,446

11 %

Auto finance

14,850

15,458

(4) %

15,814

12,521

17,386

(15) %

Home equity

4,625

3,146

47 %

3,694

2,819

4,208

10 %

Other consumer

3,128

2,163

45 %

1,995

2,260

2,166

44 %

Total consumer

37,496

34,397

9 %

31,877

27,503

37,205

1 %

Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due

$         76,801

$         48,651

58 %

$         34,952

$         48,448

$         61,825

24 %

N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Sequential and Comparable Quarter



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /
Expense

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /
Expense

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /
Expense

Average
Yield /
Rate

Assets








Earning assets








Loans (a) (b) (c)








Commercial and business lending

$  11,474,489

$    194,355

6.74 %

$  10,971,390

$    200,327

7.27 %

$   10,820,214

$   193,808

7.11 %

Commercial real estate lending

7,206,796

128,476

7.09 %

7,235,505

136,699

7.52 %

7,397,809

138,437

7.42 %

Total commercial

18,681,285

322,831

6.88 %

18,206,896

337,027

7.36 %

18,218,024

332,245

7.24 %

Residential mortgage

7,814,056

70,513

3.61 %

7,888,290

70,171

3.56 %

8,691,258

76,035

3.50 %

Auto finance

2,771,414

39,365

5.65 %

2,635,890

37,904

5.72 %

2,138,536

29,221

5.42 %

Other retail

935,162

21,041

8.98 %

903,011

21,124

9.34 %

904,618

21,026

9.27 %

Total loans

30,201,918

453,750

5.98 %

29,634,087

466,226

6.27 %

29,952,435

458,527

6.08 %

Investment securities








Taxable

5,745,085

50,752

3.53 %

5,816,102

51,466

3.54 %

5,344,578

41,809

3.13 %

Tax-exempt(a)

2,085,957

17,653

3.39 %

2,110,896

17,885

3.39 %

2,209,662

19,244

3.48 %

Other short-term investments

846,195

10,717

5.04 %

629,431

8,959

5.66 %

767,256

10,418

5.39 %

Investments and other

8,677,238

79,122

3.64 %

8,556,429

78,310

3.66 %

8,321,495

71,471

3.43 %

Total earning assets

38,879,155

$    532,871

5.46 %

38,190,516

$    544,535

5.68 %

38,273,931

$   529,998

5.51 %

Other assets, net

3,192,406

3,199,195

3,056,772

Total assets

$  42,071,562

$  41,389,711

$   41,330,703

Liabilities and stockholders' equity








Interest-bearing liabilities








Interest-bearing deposits








Savings

$   5,132,247

$      20,120

1.56 %

$   5,125,147

$      21,611

1.68 %

$     4,861,913

$     20,334

1.66 %

Interest-bearing demand

7,623,230

46,061

2.40 %

7,394,550

49,740

2.68 %

7,156,151

47,277

2.62 %

Money market

5,924,269

41,457

2.78 %

5,942,147

46,290

3.10 %

6,121,105

47,110

3.05 %

Network transaction deposits

1,690,745

20,091

4.73 %

1,644,305

22,077

5.34 %

1,616,719

22,034

5.41 %

Time deposits

8,228,420

95,158

4.60 %

7,562,448

91,907

4.83 %

6,264,621

72,121

4.57 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

28,598,911

222,888

3.10 %

27,668,597

231,623

3.33 %

26,020,510

208,875

3.18 %

Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase

310,370

3,203

4.11 %

299,286

3,385

4.50 %

347,204

3,734

4.27 %

Other short-term funding

88,415

1,135

5.11 %

519,421

6,638

5.08 %

— %

FHLB advances

1,456,087

17,908

4.89 %

1,750,590

24,799

5.64 %

3,467,433

49,171

5.63 %

Long-term funding

840,880

13,769

6.55 %

647,440

11,858

7.33 %

531,155

10,185

7.67 %

Total short and long-term funding

2,695,752

36,015

5.33 %

3,216,737

46,680

5.78 %

4,345,793

63,090

5.77 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

31,294,664

$    258,903

3.29 %

30,885,334

$    278,304

3.59 %

30,366,302

$   271,965

3.55 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

5,738,557

5,652,228

6,171,240

Other liabilities

510,000

521,423

672,597

Stockholders' equity

4,528,342

4,330,727

4,120,564

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$  42,071,562

$  41,389,711

$   41,330,703

Interest rate spread

2.17 %

2.10 %

1.96 %

Net free funds

0.64 %

0.69 %

0.73 %

Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin

$    273,968

2.81 %

$    266,232

2.78 %

$   258,033

2.69 %

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

3,680

3,723

4,630

Net interest income

$    270,289

$    262,509

$   253,403


Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% and is net of the effects of certain disallowed interest deductions.

(b)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

(c)

Interest income includes amortization of net deferred loan origination costs and net accreted purchase loan discount.

Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Year Over Year

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /
Expense

Average
Yield /
Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /
Expense

Average
Yield /
Rate

Assets





Earning assets





Loans (a) (b) (c)





Commercial and business lending

$   11,069,185

$          786,963

7.11 %

$   10,831,275

$          740,017

6.83 %

Commercial real estate lending

7,270,239

538,228

7.40 %

7,314,651

520,028

7.11 %

Total commercial

18,339,424

1,325,191

7.23 %

18,145,926

1,260,045

6.94 %

Residential mortgage 

7,907,962

278,804

3.53 %

8,696,706

293,446

3.37 %

Auto finance

2,576,979

144,892

5.62 %

1,793,959

89,454

4.99 %

Other retail

872,994

83,386

9.55 %

897,702

80,189

8.93 %

Total loans

29,697,360

1,832,274

6.17 %

29,534,293

1,723,134

5.83 %

Investment securities





Taxable

5,690,238

199,424

3.50 %

5,243,805

146,006

2.78 %

Tax-exempt (a)

2,111,523

71,458

3.38 %

2,288,328

79,673

3.48 %

Other short-term investments

668,730

37,291

5.58 %

564,284

28,408

5.03 %

Investments and other

8,470,491

308,173

3.64 %

8,096,417

254,087

3.14 %

Total earning assets

38,167,851

$       2,140,446

5.61 %

37,630,710

$       1,977,221

5.25 %

Other assets, net

3,166,002

3,018,214

Total assets

$   41,333,853

$   40,648,923

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Interest-bearing liabilities





Interest-bearing deposits





Savings

$    5,080,045

$            85,450

1.68 %

$    4,773,366

$            63,945

1.34 %

Interest-bearing demand

7,443,738

193,900

2.60 %

6,904,514

154,136

2.23 %

Money market

5,994,171

181,444

3.03 %

6,668,930

177,311

2.66 %

Network transaction deposits

1,645,695

85,788

5.21 %

1,469,616

75,294

5.12 %

Time deposits

7,481,486

355,221

4.75 %

4,905,748

202,939

4.14 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

27,645,135

901,804

3.26 %

24,722,174

673,624

2.72 %

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
agreements to repurchase

272,069

11,754

4.32 %

345,519

12,238

3.54 %

Other short-term funding

403,214

20,420

5.06 %

8,582

1

0.01 %

FHLB advances

1,793,734

98,520

5.49 %

3,741,790

196,535

5.25 %

Long-term funding

640,842

45,781

7.14 %

504,438

36,080

7.15 %

Total short and long-term funding

3,109,859

176,475

5.67 %

4,600,329

244,855

5.32 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

30,754,994

$       1,078,279

3.51 %

29,322,503

$          918,479

3.13 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

5,745,960

6,620,965

Other liabilities

530,537

594,318

Stockholders' equity

4,302,362

4,111,138

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   41,333,853

$   40,648,923

Interest rate spread

2.10 %

2.12 %

Net free funds

0.68 %

0.69 %

Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin

$       1,062,167

2.78 %

$       1,058,742

2.81 %

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

14,919

19,168

Net interest income

$       1,047,248

$       1,039,573


Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% and is net of the effects of certain disallowed interest deductions.

(b)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

(c)

Interest income includes amortization of net deferred loan origination costs and net accreted purchase loan discount.

Associated Banc-Corp        

Loan and Deposit Composition






($ in thousands)






Period end loan composition

Dec 31, 2024 

Sep 30, 2024 

Seql Qtr %
Change 

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024 

Dec 31, 2023 

Comp Qtr %
Change

Commercial and industrial

$   10,573,741

$   10,258,899

3 %

$     9,970,412

$    9,858,329

$    9,731,555

9 %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

1,143,741

1,120,849

2 %

1,102,146

1,095,894

1,061,700

8 %

Commercial and business lending

11,717,483

11,379,748

3 %

11,072,558

10,954,223

10,793,255

9 %

Commercial real estate—investor

5,227,975

5,070,635

3 %

5,001,392

5,035,195

5,124,245

2 %

Real estate construction

1,982,632

2,114,300

(6) %

2,255,637

2,287,041

2,271,398

(13) %

Commercial real estate lending

7,210,607

7,184,934

— %

7,257,029

7,322,237

7,395,644

(3) %

Total commercial

18,928,090

18,564,683

2 %

18,329,587

18,276,460

18,188,898

4 %

Residential mortgage

7,047,541

7,803,083

(10) %

7,840,073

7,868,180

7,864,891

(10) %

Auto finance

2,810,220

2,708,946

4 %

2,556,009

2,471,257

2,256,162

25 %

Home equity

664,252

651,379

2 %

634,142

619,764

628,526

6 %

Other consumer

318,483

262,806

21 %

258,460

258,603

277,740

15 %

Total consumer

10,840,496

11,426,214

(5) %

11,288,684

11,217,802

11,027,319

(2) %

Total loans

$   29,768,586

$   29,990,897

(1) %

$   29,618,271

$   29,494,263

$   29,216,218

2 %

Period end deposit and customer funding composition

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$    5,775,657

$     5,857,421

(1) %

$     5,815,045

$    6,254,135

$    6,119,956

(6) %

Savings

5,133,295

5,072,508

1 %

5,157,103

5,124,639

4,835,701

6 %

Interest-bearing demand

9,124,741

8,605,578

6 %

8,284,017

8,747,127

8,843,967

3 %

Money market

6,637,915

6,095,206

9 %

6,294,895

6,721,674

6,330,453

5 %

Brokered CDs

4,276,309

4,242,670

1 %

4,061,578

3,931,230

4,447,479

(4) %

Other time deposits

3,700,518

3,680,914

1 %

3,078,401

2,934,352

2,868,494

29 %

Total deposits

34,648,434

33,554,298

3 %

32,691,039

33,713,158

33,446,049

4 %

Other customer funding(a)

100,044

110,988

(10) %

89,524

90,536

106,620

(6) %

Total deposits and other customer funding

$   34,748,478

$   33,665,286

3 %

$   32,780,564

$   33,803,694

$   33,552,669

4 %

Network transaction deposits(b)

$    1,758,388

$     1,566,908

12 %

$     1,502,919

$    1,792,820

$    1,566,139

12 %

Net deposits and other customer funding(c)

$   28,713,780

$   27,855,707

3 %

$   27,216,066

$   28,079,644

$   27,539,051

4 %

Quarter average loan composition

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Commercial and industrial

$   10,338,865

$     9,884,246

5 %

$     9,915,894

$    9,729,718

$    9,768,803

6 %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

1,135,624

1,087,144

4 %

1,095,334

1,086,537

1,051,412

8 %

Commercial and business lending

11,474,489

10,971,390

5 %

11,011,228

10,816,255

10,820,214

6 %

Commercial real estate—investor

5,120,608

5,085,090

1 %

4,964,394

5,041,518

5,156,528

(1) %

Real estate construction

2,086,188

2,150,416

(3) %

2,285,379

2,348,444

2,241,281

(7) %

Commercial real estate lending

7,206,796

7,235,505

— %

7,249,773

7,389,962

7,397,809

(3) %

Total commercial

18,681,285

18,206,896

3 %

18,261,000

18,206,217

18,218,024

3 %

Residential mortgage

7,814,056

7,888,290

(1) %

7,905,236

7,896,956

8,691,258

(10) %

Auto finance

2,771,414

2,635,890

5 %

2,524,107

2,373,720

2,138,536

30 %

Home equity

656,792

642,463

2 %

630,855

625,686

627,736

5 %

Other consumer

278,370

260,547

7 %

258,366

266,443

276,881

1 %

Total consumer

11,520,632

11,427,191

1 %

11,318,564

11,162,805

11,734,412

(2) %

Total loans(d)

$   30,201,918

$   29,634,087

2 %

$   29,579,564

$   29,369,022

$   29,952,435

1 %

Quarter average deposit composition

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$    5,738,557

$     5,652,228

2 %

$     5,712,115

$    5,882,052

$    6,171,240

(7) %

Savings

5,132,247

5,125,147

— %

5,133,688

4,928,031

4,861,913

6 %

Interest-bearing demand

7,623,230

7,394,550

3 %

7,265,621

7,490,119

7,156,151

7 %

Money market

5,924,269

5,942,147

— %

5,995,005

6,116,604

6,121,105

(3) %

Network transaction deposits

1,690,745

1,644,305

3 %

1,595,312

1,651,937

1,616,719

5 %

Brokered CDs

4,514,841

4,247,941

6 %

3,927,727

4,268,881

3,470,516

30 %

Other time deposits

3,713,579

3,314,507

12 %

2,999,936

2,929,434

2,794,105

33 %

Total deposits

34,337,468

33,320,825

3 %

32,629,404

33,267,057

32,191,750

7 %

Other customer funding(a)

94,965

104,115

(9) %

87,161

101,483

127,252

(25) %

Total deposits and other customer funding

$   34,432,433

$   33,424,940

3 %

$   32,716,565

$   33,368,540

$   32,319,002

7 %

Net deposits and other customer funding(c)

$   28,226,848

$   27,532,694

3 %

$   27,193,526

$   27,447,723

$   27,231,767

4 %


N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

Includes repurchase agreements.

(b)

Included above in interest-bearing demand and money market.

(c)

Total deposits and other customer funding, excluding brokered CDs and network transaction deposits.

(d)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

Associated Banc-Corp

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

YTD

YTD




($ in millions)

Dec 2024

Dec 2023

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

Selected equity and performance ratios(a)(b)(c)






Tangible common equity / tangible assets

7.82 %

7.50 %

7.18 %

7.08 %

7.11 %

Return on average equity

2.86 %

4.45 %

(14.20) %

8.09 %

11.16 %

7.81 %

(8.74) %

Return on average tangible common equity

3.99 %

6.44 %

(20.27) %

11.52 %

16.25 %

11.31 %

(13.13) %

Return on average common equity Tier 1

3.49 %

5.51 %

(19.28) %

10.53 %

14.54 %

10.27 %

(11.85) %

Return on average tangible assets

0.32 %

0.48 %

(1.55) %

0.89 %

1.18 %

0.84 %

(0.88) %

Average stockholders' equity / average assets

10.41 %

10.11 %

10.76 %

10.46 %

10.14 %

10.26 %

9.97 %

Tangible common equity reconciliation(a)






Common equity

$    4,411

$    4,219

$    4,048

$    3,975

$    3,980

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,137)

(1,139)

(1,141)

(1,143)

(1,145)

Tangible common equity

$    3,275

$    3,080

$    2,907

$    2,831

$    2,834

Tangible assets reconciliation(a)






Total assets

$   43,023

$   42,211

$   41,624

$   41,137

$   41,016

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,137)

(1,139)

(1,141)

(1,143)

(1,145)

Tangible assets

$   41,886

$   41,072

$   40,483

$   39,994

$   39,870

Average tangible common equity and average
common equity Tier 1 reconciliation(a)






Common equity

$    4,108

$    3,917

$    4,334

$    4,137

$    3,972

$    3,987

$    3,926

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,141)

(1,150)

(1,138)

(1,140)

(1,142)

(1,145)

(1,147)

Tangible common equity

2,967

2,767

3,196

2,997

2,830

2,843

2,780

   Modified CECL transitional amount

22

45

22

22

22

22

45

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

188

275

152

173

242

188

286

Deferred tax assets, net

21

28

23

24

25

12

27

Average common equity Tier 1

$    3,199

$    3,114

$    3,394

$    3,215

$    3,118

$    3,065

$    3,138

Average tangible assets reconciliation(a)






Total assets

$   41,334

$   40,649

$   42,072

$   41,390

$   41,101

$   40,769

$   41,331

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,141)

(1,150)

(1,138)

(1,140)

(1,142)

(1,145)

(1,147)

Tangible assets

$   40,193

$   39,499

$   40,934

$   40,250

$   39,958

$   39,625

$   40,184

Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation(b)






Net income (loss)

$       123

$       183

$     (162)

$         88

$       116

$         81

$       (91)

Other intangible amortization, net of tax

7

7

2

2

2

2

2

Adjusted net income (loss)

$       130

$       190

$     (160)

$         90

$       117

$         83

$       (89)

Adjusted net income (loss) available to common
equity reconciliation(b)






Net income (loss) available to common equity

$       112

$       171

$     (164)

$         85

$       113

$         78

$       (94)

Other intangible amortization, net of tax

7

7

2

2

2

2

2

Adjusted net income (loss) available to common equity

$       118

$       178

$     (163)

$         87

$       114

$         80

$       (92)

Selected trend information(d)








Wealth management fees

$         93

$         83

$         24

$         24

$         23

$         22

$         21

Service charges and deposit account fees

52

49

13

14

12

12

11

Card-based fees

47

45

12

12

12

11

12

Other fee-based revenue

19

17

5

5

5

4

4

Fee-based revenue

211

194

54

55

52

50

47

Other

(220)

(131)

(261)

13

13

15

(178)

Total noninterest income

$         (9)

$         63

$     (207)

$         67

$         65

$         65

$     (131)

Pre-tax pre-provision income (loss)(e)






Income (loss) before income taxes

$       134

$       206

$     (178)

$       108

$       103

$       101

$     (138)

Provision for credit losses

85

83

17

21

23

24

21

Pre-tax pre-provision income (loss)

$       219

$       289

$     (161)

$       129

$       126

$       125

$     (117)

Efficiency ratio reconciliation(f)






Federal Reserve efficiency ratio

69.58 %

69.70 %

107.36 %

61.46 %

61.51 %

61.03 %

132.01 %

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

(0.87) %

(1.13) %

(1.83) %

(0.69) %

(0.71) %

(0.71) %

(3.29) %

Other intangible amortization

(0.75) %

(0.76) %

(1.04) %

(0.67) %

(0.68) %

(0.69) %

(1.21) %

Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio

67.97 %

67.82 %

104.50 %

60.11 %

60.12 %

59.63 %

127.54 %

FDIC special assessment

(0.29) %

(2.32) %

0.14 %

0.30 %

0.73 %

(2.38) %

(9.50) %

Announced initiatives

(7.75) %

(7.02) %

(43.53) %

— %

— %

— %

(53.92) %

Adjusted efficiency ratio

59.93 %

58.48 %

61.11 %

60.42 %

60.85 %

57.25 %

64.12 %


Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

The ratio tangible common equity to tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net. This financial measure has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and strength.

(b)

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income available to common equity, which are used in the calculation of return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, respectively, add back other intangible amortization, net of tax.

(c)

These capital measurements are used by management, regulators, investors, and analysts to assess, monitor, and compare the quality and composition of our capital with the capital of other financial services companies.

(d)

These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations.

(e)

Management believes this measure is meaningful because it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

(f)

The efficiency ratio as defined by the Federal Reserve guidance is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments) divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, FDIC special assessment costs, and announced initiatives, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net and announced initiatives. Management believes the adjusted efficiency ratio is a meaningful measure as it enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources and provides a better measure as to how the Corporation is managing its expenses by adjusting for nonrecurring costs like the FDIC special assessment and announced initiatives.

Associated Banc-Corp

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation




($ in millions)

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

Period end core customer deposits reconciliation




Total deposits

$   34,648

$   33,554

$   32,691

$   33,713

$   33,446

Network transaction deposits

(1,758)

(1,567)

(1,503)

(1,793)

(1,566)

Brokered CDs

(4,276)

(4,243)

(4,062)

(3,931)

(4,447)

Core customer deposits

$   28,614

$   27,745

$   27,127

$   27,989

$   27,432

Quarterly average core customer deposits reconciliation




Total deposits

$   34,337

$   33,321

$   32,629

$   33,267

$   32,192

Network transaction deposits

(1,691)

(1,644)

(1,595)

(1,652)

(1,617)

Brokered CDs

(4,515)

(4,248)

(3,928)

(4,269)

(3,471)

Core customer deposits

$   28,132

$   27,429

$   27,106

$   27,346

$   27,105

Nonrecurring Item Reconciliation

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

($ in millions, except per share data)

Dec 2024

Dec 2024 per share data
(diluted)

Dec 2023

Dec 2023 per share data
(diluted)

GAAP net income

$                 123

$                            0.72

$                 183

$                            1.13

Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(a)

130

0.85

136

0.90

Provision on initiatives

1

0.01

(3)

(0.02)

Net loss on sale of investments(a)

148

0.96

65

0.43

Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances

14

0.09

FDIC special assessment


31

0.20

Tax effect

(39)

(0.25)

(55)

(0.36)

Net income, excluding nonrecurring items, net of tax

379

$                            2.38

357

$                            2.27

        Less preferred stock dividends

(12)

(12)

            Net income available to common equity, excluding
nonrecurring items, net of tax

$                 367

$                 345

Nonrecurring Item Reconciliation




($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q24

4Q24 per share data
(diluted)

4Q23

4Q23 per share data
(diluted)

GAAP net (loss)

$               (162)

$                           (1.03)

$                 (91)

$                           (0.62)

Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(a)

130

0.82

136

0.90

Provision on initiatives

1

0.01

(3)

(0.02)

Net loss on sale of investments(a)

148

0.93

65

0.43

Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances

14

0.09

FDIC special assessment


31

0.20

Tax effect

(39)

(0.24)

(55)

(0.36)

Net income, excluding nonrecurring items, net of tax

94

$                            0.57

83

$                            0.53

        Less preferred stock dividends

(3)

(3)

            Net income available to common equity, excluding
nonrecurring items, net of tax

$                   91

$                   80

Nonrecurring Item Noninterest Income Reconciliation

YTD

YTD

($ in thousands)

Dec 2024

Dec 2023

4Q24

4Q23

GAAP noninterest (loss) income

$                     (9,407)

$                     63,182

$                 (206,772)

$                 (131,013)

Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(a)

130,406

136,239

130,406

136,239

Net loss on sale of investments(a)

148,183

64,940

148,183

64,940

Noninterest income, excluding nonrecurring items

$                   269,182

$                   264,361

$                     71,816

$                     70,166





Nonrecurring Item Noninterest Expense Reconciliation

YTD

YTD

($ in thousands)

Dec 2024

Dec 2023

4Q24

4Q23

GAAP noninterest expense

$                   818,397

$                   813,682

$                   224,282

$                   239,391

Loss on prepayments of FHLB advances

(14,243)

(14,243)

FDIC special assessment

(30,597)

(30,597)

Noninterest expense, excluding nonrecurring items

$                   804,154

$                   783,085

$                   210,039

$                   208,795

Period End Loans Reconciliation



($ in thousands)


4Q24

Loans


$               29,768,586

Mortgage portfolio loans transferred to held for sale


722,943

Adjusted loans


$               30,491,529


(a)

These items classified as nonrecurring items are the result of balance sheet repositionings that the Corporation announced in the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023.

Investor Contact:
Ben McCarville, Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations      
920-491-7059

Media Contact:
Andrea Kozek, Vice President, Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7518

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Associated Banc-Corp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on January 23, 2025

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) today announced it expects to release fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, January 23, 2025, after...
Associated Bank Welcomes Four Additional Relationship Managers to Support Ongoing Commercial Banking Expansion

Associated Bank Welcomes Four Additional Relationship Managers to Support Ongoing Commercial Banking Expansion

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today announced the addition of four experienced relationship managers to the company's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics