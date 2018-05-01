Associated Banc-Corp to acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc.

ABRC is a multi-line insurance and Midwest-based consulting firm with more than 400 employees. Anderson, which was founded in 1927, adds a range of complementary services and significant expertise in workers' compensation and executive risk management services.

"The investment in Anderson is a continuation of our strategy to expand our overall suite of financial and risk management services for our customers," said William M. Bohn, executive vice president and head of Associated Private Client & Institutional Services, which includes ABRC. "We look forward to adding their expertise to our team."

Based on 2017 financials, and the March 1, 2018, acquisition of Diversified Insurance Solutions the company believes the addition of Anderson will solidify ABRC's position among the United States' top 45 insurance brokerage firms.

"It is an extremely exciting time for us. After a long and highly successful history, we look forward to extending our competency to a greater scale while also expanding the breadth of services we can offer our customers," said Shaun Irwin, president, Anderson Agency.

"We are pleased to welcome the seasoned and experienced Anderson team to Associated. Management from our firms have known each other for a number of years making this a great fit for our strategy, culture and customers," said Dean Hildebrandt, CEO, ABRC.

As part of the proposed transaction, key Anderson executives will continue leadership roles for some time. Along with current ABRC senior leadership, the team will be responsible for the thoughtful integration and expansion of the business going forward.

