Associated Banc-Corp to Attend the 2024 KBW Winter Financial Services Conference on February 14 - 16, 2024

GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced today that Management will meet with investors during the 2024 KBW Winter Financial Services Conference in Boca Raton, FL on February 14-16, 2024.

First quarter investor materials will be made available prior to the event and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.associatedbank.com.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Investor Contact: Ben McCarville
Vice President | Director of Investor Relations
920-491-7059

Media Contact: Marilka Vélez
Senior Vice President | Senior Director of Marketing
920-491-7576

