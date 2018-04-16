Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan

$1.4 billion for residential mortgages in minority and LMI neighborhoods

$600 million for community development loans and investments in minority and LMI neighborhoods

$425 million for small business loans, including loans in minority and LMI neighborhoods

$8 million in donations to non-profit organizations that support community development

"At Associated we are committed to investing in our minority and LMI neighborhoods," said Philip B. Flynn, Associated Bank president and CEO. "In addition to our financial commitments, we have developed products specially tailored for minority and LMI communities. Also, Associated's employees are given eight hours of paid time off to volunteer for community service activities. This has resulted in more than 15,000 hours of qualified Community Reinvestment Activities over the past three years."

The Plan was developed in collaboration with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC).

"We want to publicly thank NCRC for their assistance in developing our Community Commitment Plan," said Flynn. "NCRC and their member organizations provided us critical information and suggestions in order to better meet the needs of our minority and LMI communities."

The Plan is an extension of a similar plan adopted in 2016. A copy of the Plan can be found at www.associatedbank.com/pdf/CommunityCommitmentPlan.pdf.

