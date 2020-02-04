Associated Bank announces leadership changes

Ahern joined Associated in 2010 and has more than 30 years of experience, including multiple leadership roles in commercial real estate and credit functions. In his new role, Ahern will be responsible for the leadership and strategic execution of the company's credit policy, reserve methodology, underwriting standards, loan quality and overall credit administration. Ahern will also serve as a member of the executive committee. He will be based in Chicago.

"Pat will continue to help position Associated for continued growth through his institutional knowledge and experience in credit and commercial real estate," said Philip B. Flynn, Associated president and CEO.

Ahern succeeds John Hankerd who retired as chief credit officer and as a member of Associated's executive committee on February 4, 2020.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $32 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Investor Contact:

Robb Timme, Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations

920-491-7059

Robb.Timme@associatedbank.com

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

