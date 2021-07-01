Associated Bank announces leadership changes

"John is a proven leader in our company and a trusted advisor to individuals and business owners, alike," said president and CEO Andy Harmening. "His appointment to our executive leadership team will bring a unique perspective and help strengthen our overall delivery of Wealth Management services to a growing base of clients."

Thayer joined Associated in 2000 and most recently served as the chief investment officer of Associated Trust Company and Kellogg Asset Management. As the Head of Wealth Management, he will oversee the company's comprehensive suite of wealth management activities including private banking, financial planning, asset management, generational wealth transfer and fiduciary services.

A graduate of the University of Michigan where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, Thayer has also earned the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst® and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, Inc.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $35 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

