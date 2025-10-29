Associated Bank Announces New Twin Cities Leadership, Brings Enhanced Banking Services to Minneapolis with New Branch in Iconic IDS Center

NEW LOCATION OFFERS COMPREHENSIVE BANKING SERVICES IN CRYSTAL COURT WITH EXPANDED FOOTPRINT AND ENHANCED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") Associated announced that effective January 1, 2026, Mike Lebens, senior vice president and commercial banking market leader, will succeed Paul Schmidt, executive vice president and head of commercial real estate and facilities, as the Twin Cities market president. The announcement was made at the grand opening of the bank's new IDS Center branch in the iconic Crystal Court.

Associated Bank marks the grand opening of its downtown Minneapolis branch in the IDS Center, alongside local partners, customers and colleagues.

Lebens joined Associated in May 2024, from Wells Fargo Bank where he spent 22 years in various leadership positions. He will continue to report directly to Phillip Trier, executive vice president, head of Corporate & Commercial Banking.

"Mike's strategic mindset and collaborative leadership style will play a key role in advancing our long-term goals in the region, and we're excited for the positive impact he will make for our clients, colleagues and communities," said Trier. "Paul has been a valued partner, and someone I have worked closely with since joining the bank and helped us create our market strategy for the Twin Cities and laid the foundation for our growth you are seeing today."

In October 2024, Paul Schmidt, current Twin Cities market president and head of Commercial Real Estate and Facilities, announced his intent to retire at the end of 2025. He was named Twin Cities market president in 2022, after joining Associated in 2015.

"I'm excited to continue proving why Associated is the bank to watch in the Twin Cities, and beyond, which is thanks to Paul and Phil's leadership," said Lebens. "Associated's focus on relationships and personalized service is what sets us apart, and I'm eager to lead our efforts to help clients and businesses build strong relationships as we drive growth in this dynamic market."

The bank celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown Minneapolis branch at the IDS Center at 80 S 8th St. The new branch is comprised of 1,665 square feet of retail space and over 6,000 square feet of office space. The new location represents a significant investment in the downtown Minneapolis market; the larger, enhanced space and prominent location enable the bank to better serve existing customers while attracting new business in the dynamic downtown market.

"Relocating to the IDS Center, a building so renown it doesn't need an address, reflects our dedication to being part of the heartbeat of Minneapolis," said Schmidt. "Our 18 branch locations across the state align with our broader business strategies which enable us to stay closely connected to our clients and communities that helps us drive the region's economic momentum."

The ribbon cutting ceremony included remarks from Schmidt, Lebens and Steve Zandpour, executive vice president and head of Consumer and Business Banking. They were joined by local business partners, customers, and colleagues to mark the momentous occasion.

The IDS Center branch will offer comprehensive full-service banking services, including:

Personal Banking

Commercial Banking

Wealth Solutions

Commercial Real Estate Services

Private Banking

Construction on the IDS Center branch began in February 2025 as part of Associated's broader investment in the Minneapolis market. The new location replaces the bank's former Baker Center branch and increases its square footage by 400 square feet.

Associated continues to grow its presence across the Greater Twin Cities area, including moving its Minneapolis offices to the IDS Center's 43rd floor at 80 S 8th St. This move will more than double the bank's current footprint at the PwC Tower. The new office, anticipated to open in Spring 2026, will accommodate approximately 100 colleagues across several key business lines, including commercial banking, commercial real estate and relationship management teams serving clients across the region.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $44 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com

