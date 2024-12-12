Associated Bank Announces Steven Zandpour to Join Executive Leadership Team

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") announced today the appointment of Steven Zandpour to its Executive Leadership Team (ELT), effective January 1, 2025.

Zandpour, 48 will be executive vice president, deputy head of Consumer and Business Banking, Associated Bank, reporting directly to David Stein, executive vice president, head of Consumer and Business Banking and Madison Market president.

Steven Zandpour

"Steve's people-first leadership style and dedication to colleagues and customers has helped us grow our business and improve our customer experience throughout 2024," said Stein. "By expanding Steve's role to encompass all revenue sources in our line of business, he will expand his impact on delivering additional product and service enhancements to meet the needs of our customers across our footprint."

Zandpour joined Associated Bank in January 2024, focusing on consumer and small business growth across the company's major metropolitan markets while leading its branch network, contact centers and other sales and service channels in those markets. Adding Consumer Lending to his portfolio will make Zandpour accountable for all revenue growth for the Consumer and Business Banking line of business.

"I'm excited to have Steve join Associated Bank's Executive Leadership Team," said Andrew J. Harmening, president and CEO of Associated Bank. "Since joining us in early 2024, his leadership, strategic thinking and ability to deliver results has helped us capitalize on our momentum in this phase of our strategic plan and will help guide us in our next phase."

Zandpour joined Associated from BMO in Chicago where he most recently served as U.S. head of Specialty Sales and successfully drove sales, service and financial results for mortgage, business banking and mass affluent segments across BMO's U.S. footprint. Prior to joining BMO, he spent 14 years in leadership at Fifth Third Bank in Illinois.

"Contributing to the success of the bank's strategic plan through a people-centric approach with top-notch products to drive consumer value is an opportunity I've relished," said Zandpour. "I look forward to everything we will accomplish in the future."

Zandpour earned his MBA from the University of Notre Dame and his Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Iowa. In the community, he has dedicated his time and talent to City Year Chicago, Valley of the Sun United Way Cabinet and the Arizona Science Center.

Zandpour is based in Milwaukee.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $42 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

