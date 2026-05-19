Associated Bank Expands Commercial Banking Presence in Dallas

Brandon White joins bank as senior vice president, Dallas market leader; move builds on proven Kansas City model as bank extends national commercial reach

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today announced it is significantly growing its commercial banking capabilities and expanding into the Dallas market, adding a dedicated Corporate and Commercial Banking team to complement its established Commercial Real Estate (CRE) business in the market. The expansion includes new leadership, additional relationship manager hiring and the buildout of enhanced deposit and treasury management solutions for commercial clients in Texas.

Brandon White, senior vice president, Dallas market leader, Corporate and Commercial Banking at Associated Bank.

The move follows the success of Associated's Kansas City, Missouri, commercial team, which launched in March 2025 as the bank's first market entered without a traditional branch network. Within its first year, the Kansas City team doubled in size from three to six bankers and exceeded growth expectations, validating the bank's approach of pairing experienced local talent with the full resources of a $50 billion institution. Dallas represents the next step in that proven playbook as a key growth market.

Brandon White, senior vice president, Dallas market leader, Corporate and Commercial Banking, has been hired to lead the initiative. In his role, White will oversee the buildout of a dedicated Commercial team, with relationship manager (RM) hiring underway. The bank expects to add approximately four positions across its Texas offices in 2026.

"Dallas represents a significant opportunity for Associated Bank as we continue to expand our commercial banking footprint in high-growth markets beyond the Midwest," said Phillip Trier, executive vice president, head of Corporate & Commercial Banking. "Bringing on Brandon to lead our Commercial efforts allows us to build on the success of Associated's CRE momentum and deliver a more comprehensive suite of solutions to our clients."

Prior to joining Associated, White was with Comerica Bank for more than 16 years, most recently leading a team of RMs focused on developing opportunities with corporate banking clients and sport franchises. He will report into Matt Flynn, senior vice president, business segment and region leader. Based in Kansas City, Mo., Flynn oversees Associated's expansion into Kansas City, Mo., Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas as well as leads Associated Bank's national Short Line Rail Industry vertical.

To support this growth and new team, Associated is doubling the size of its Preston Center office at 5950 Sherry Lane in Dallas to nearly 6,000 square feet, with construction underway and expected to be complete in August 2026.

Associated's Dallas office was established in 2015 to serve CRE clients, and expanded services into Houston in 2022. Associated's Texas offices serve clients across Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

"This is an exciting opportunity to establish and grow Associated Bank's commercial banking presence in Dallas and across Texas," said White. "Dallas is a dynamic, high-growth market, and we are committed to building a strong, local team that understands the needs of businesses here. By combining relationship-driven banking with the full breadth of our capabilities, we look forward to delivering tailored financial solutions that help our clients succeed."

The expansion enables Associated to offer enhanced deposit and treasury management solutions to commercial clients in Texas, building on the bank's 2024 launch of its Specialty Deposit and Payment Solutions national vertical. Combined with the September 2025 addition of Eric Lien as director of Treasury Management, Associated's Dallas team will be positioned to deliver a comprehensive suite of lending, deposit, payment and treasury solutions alongside its established CRE lending platform.

Dallas is adding approximately 100,000 new jobs per year, outpacing most major U.S. markets. Combined with Kansas City's position as a central U.S. business hub, the two markets give Associated a commercial presence that spans from the Midwest through the Southern and Central corridors of the country.

The Dallas and Kansas City expansions follow a period of substantial commercial growth for Associated. Since 2020, Associated has grown its Commercial loan portfolio significantly, with 2025 representing a record year for its Commercial business. In recent years, the bank has added top talent in key leadership roles, expanded capabilities through several new industry verticals, and increased the number of RMs in key growth markets including the Twin Cities and Kansas City.

White has a bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University – Rawls College of Business and an MBA from Texas Christian University. He resides in Dallas.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of approximately $50 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

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SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp