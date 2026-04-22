Associated Bank hires Lisa Buetow as senior vice president, Private Banking, major metro markets director to accelerate growth

MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank today announced Lisa Buetow has joined Associated Bank as director of Private Banking, major metro markets. Buetow is based in Minneapolis and will be responsible for Minnesota, Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison, Wis., and will report to Jayne Hladio, executive vice president and president, Associated Bank Private Wealth.

Lisa Buetow, senior vice president, Private Banking, major metro markets director, Associated Bank

Buetow brings more than 25 years of experience across investment banking, corporate banking, and private wealth, with a proven history of leading complex, high-performing organizations serving ultra-high-net-worth clients. Most recently, she served as managing director and Private Wealth Banking manager at Wells Fargo, where she led client-facing banking and lending teams across 11 states in the central U.S., partnering with more than 1,000 wealth and financial advisors to serve the banking and lending needs of high- and ultra-high-net worth clients.

Prior to that, Buetow held senior leadership roles at Abbot Downing, where she oversaw professionals offering custom lending, cash management and deposit services to ultra-high-net-worth clients nationwide and advanced various enterprise initiatives. Her depth of experience in wealth advisory, strategic credit structuring, risk management, and multi-market leadership will be instrumental as Private Wealth continues to scale its Private Banking capabilities across Associated's largest and most complex markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to our team. Her deep expertise in private banking and wealth, fortified by her ability to build trusted relationships makes her an exceptional addition to our organization, especially as we move forward with Associated's merger with American National Bank," said Hladio. "Lisa brings a client-first mindset, serving as a true advocate who listens, anticipates needs, and delivers thoughtful, tailored guidance. That commitment to place clients' needs at the center of every decision and team consult is exactly what defines our elevated wealth care approach we provide at Associated Private Wealth."

Designating major metropolitan markets will fortify local senior leadership and accelerate momentum growing banking and investing households and attract top talent. Strong leadership, market focus, elevated capabilities and disciplined execution position Associated to win across major, metropolitan, and community markets. Buetow will complement the deep organizational expertise of Stacy Stecker, director of metro banking for Fox Valley, Wis., Green Bay, Wis., Omaha, Neb., American National Bank and administration.

"It's an exciting time to join Associated, as the bank has a powerful opportunity to expand our reach and deepen relationships in the communities we serve," said Buetow. "I'm excited to join at such a pivotal moment and help accelerate our growth by working with our team, partners, and clients and ensuring we continue to deliver a high-touch, client-focused experience to drive sustainable, long-term value."

She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management, earning both a bachelor's degree in business and an MBA. Buetow and her family live in Minnesota, and she is based in the IDS Center in Minneapolis.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of approximately $50 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

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SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp