Associated Bank names Jason Hansen Nebraska and Western Iowa market president

OMAHA, Neb., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank today announced Jason Hansen as Nebraska and Western Iowa market president, and business segment leader - Commercial Banking, effective immediately, reporting into Phil Trier, executive vice president, head of Corporate & Commercial Banking. Hansen previously served as president of American National Bank.

Jason Hansen, Nebraska and Western Iowa market president, and business segment leader - Commercial Banking, Associated Bank

Hansen's career at American National Bank began in 2000 as a teller and quickly progressed to other responsibilities prior to being named to significant commercial and client-centered management roles. His expertise in relationship development, financial structuring and the creation of operational efficiencies kept the American National Bank at the forefront of the industry and was instrumental in the bank's achievement of its financial goals and objectives. Associated Bank acquired American National Bank with the deal closing April 1, 2026.

"Jason being appointed Nebraska and Western Iowa market president marks an exciting next step following our recent acquisition because he not only understands the market, but has helped shape it," said Trier. "His deep roots in the community and longstanding relationships with clients and local leaders make him an invaluable addition to our team. As Associated builds on the strong foundation established by American National Bank, his leadership will help ensure continuity for clients while accelerating our growth and impact in the region."

The combined company is positioned to accelerate Associated's momentum with a proven, relationship-focused strategy featuring a dynamic product suite, modern digital banking experience, effective marketing acquisition engine, and expanded commercial capabilities designed to grow and deepen relationships in key growth markets such as Omaha and the Twin Cities.

"Leading Associated Bank's Nebraska and Western Iowa business at this pivotal moment is both an honor and a responsibility," said Hansen. "The strong legacy and deep relationships built by American National Bank are the foundation of our future here. As we come together, we are committed to preserving what clients value most, like personalized service, local decision-making and community focus, while expanding access to broader capabilities and resources that support continued growth across the Omaha, Council Bluffs and surrounding markets."

Hansen is a graduate of University of Nebraska – Omaha with a bachelor's in business administration, finance and banking as well as the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado Boulder. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for United Way of the Midlands and has previously held the role of Chairman of the Board for both the Urban League of Nebraska and the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA)/Easterseals. His dedication to public service has been recognized with the University of Nebraska at Omaha's College of Public Affairs and Community Service Alumni Award for Excellence in Public Service.

Hansen lives in Elkhorn, Nebraska, with his wife and three children.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of approximately $50 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

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SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp