Associated Bank Names Neil Riegelman as Milwaukee Market President

MILWAUKEE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today announced a strategic leadership transition in its Milwaukee market designed to accelerate both local growth and the continued expansion of its national verticals.

Neil Riegelman, senior vice president and head of Commercial Banking – Milwaukee and Madison, and Milwaukee market president at Associated Bank.

Effective April 1, Neil Riegelman, senior vice president and head of Commercial Banking – Milwaukee and Madison, will also assume the role of Milwaukee market president. He succeeds John Utz, executive vice president, Milwaukee market president and head of Specialized Industries, who will dedicate his focus to scaling the bank's nationally focused specialty businesses he also oversees.

Utz was appointed Milwaukee market president in 2015, at a pivotal time in the bank's evolution in the region. Under his leadership, Associated significantly expanded its specialized industries, commercial and corporate banking presence, strengthening its position in the market and reshaping its brand from primarily consumer-focused to a full-service financial partner.

"When I joined Associated and took on the role of market president, the directive for Milwaukee was clear: build a stronger commercial platform and expand our relevance in the market and I'm proud of what we have accomplished so far," said Utz. "Neil is a Wisconsin native who can continue to grow our Milwaukee business while I focus on growing our specialized industries across the country."

Riegelman joined Associated in October 2023 to lead the commercial banking team's business development, client relationships and related strategies for Southern Wisconsin. Associated's commercial business has had unprecedented growth, with 2025 being the strongest bottom line in the company's history and the strongest year for commercial lending.

"John's leadership has been instrumental in elevating our Milwaukee presence and building deep connections across the business community," said Riegelman. "I'm honored to step into this role and continue advancing our commercial strategy in one of our most important markets."

Riegelman earned a degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh. He serves on the boards of Discovery World and Ducks Unlimited of Milwaukee and resides in Brookfield, Wis.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $45 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com

Associated Bank Contact: Andrea Kozek

VP/Senior Manager, Public Relations

920-491-7518

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp