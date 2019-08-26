Associated Bank shows how "Your Money Works Here™" in new marketing campaign

"The word 'here' represents where we belong, the experiences we share and what we take pride in; to us, 'here' is community," said Christopher Piotrowski, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Associated Bank. "Through the 'Your Money Works Here' campaign, we're able to show how we're investing our customers' money in the things they care about – like their neighbors and businesses nearby – rather than sending it somewhere else."

The campaign reflects Associated Bank's work with individual, family and business customers, as well as how it engages with the communities within its footprint. By highlighting the work in this way, customers will be able see how Associated Bank keeps their neighborhoods vibrant while business customers will better understand what the bank is doing to support their local economy. Additionally, the campaign will showcase how Associated Bank invests back into its footprint by actively working with cities and community organizations to help make the Midwest an even better place to live.

"Consumers choose brands that share their values, and for this reason, the campaign showcases how Associated invests money back into the people and places they care about most," said Piotrowski. "Associated Bank offers all of the same products and digital services as the big banks; yet our size and Midwest presence allows us to provide daily, direct interactions with our customers."

To further highlight its commitment to the communities and people within its footprint, Associated Bank shot the television commercials for the 'Your Money Works Here' campaign in its local markets. The commercials, which will begin airing in August and continue into 2020, feature several residential, commercial and community locations around Wisconsin.

The campaign will extend beyond television commercials to print, billboard, direct mail and digital programing that will appear in Associated Bank's key markets, including Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Contact: Jennifer Kaminski

Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager

920-491-7576

Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

