Associated Bank to Hold Second Annual Day of Service

Over 2,400 Associate Bank employees are likely to participate in hundreds of activities benefiting 200+ community organizations across Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") announced plans for its 2024 Stock the Box and Day of Service initiatives, an annual food drive and volunteer event that mobilizes thousands of employees across the bank's footprint to give back to their local communities. In its second year, the 2024 Day of Service will focus on addressing food security and youth support services in partnership with local nonprofit organizations across Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

"As a part of our ongoing commitment to uplifting our communities, we are excited to hold our second annual Day of Service event in support of two causes our employees are passionate about and that fill real needs across our footprint," said Andy Harmening, president and CEO, Associated Bank. "In 2023, we made an incredible impact in just one day with 2,114 employees donating over 6,300 volunteer hours to 210 hunger-focused nonprofits across 112 local communities, and this year we are aiming even higher."

From May 13 to June 3, all Associated Bank locations will host a Stock the Box food drive. The drive will collect nonperishable food items that will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. Customers and community members are invited to drop off nonperishable, non-glass food items in Stock the Box collection bins located at each branch through June 3.

Most of the Day of Service activities will happen on June 5, and there will be additional volunteer opportunities throughout June. Activities will include food packaging and distribution, youth mentoring or engagement and other services to support those in need.

Building on Associated's longstanding nonprofit partnerships, employees will have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to these two important causes in their local communities as a part of the annual Day of Service.

With a passion to give back, each year in addition to the Day of Service, Associated employees provide thousands of volunteer hours through the bank's Roots in our Community program. Since the program launched in 2012, Associated employees have reported volunteer hours equating to more than $18.5 million in community service value.

