Associated Bank welcomes Phillip Trier as executive vice president, commercial banking group leader

Associated Banc-Corp

16 Nov, 2023, 16:01 ET

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank today announced the appointment of Phillip Trier as the company's executive vice president, commercial banking group leader. In his new role, Trier will focus on accelerating core Commercial Middle Market business development across the company's major metropolitan markets. He will also lead the company's equipment finance and leasing vertical and commercial deposit and treasury management sales and service strategies. 

Phillip Trier
Phillip Trier

The bank recently announced plans for the next phase of their people-led, digitally enabled strategic plan that includes a series of investments in people, products and technology intended to grow and remix the loan portfolio, accelerate core customer deposit growth, and deliver a better banking experience for customers.

A leading industry expert, Trier joins Associated Bank from U.S. Bank where over the past 23 years he has taken on increasing levels of leadership with an exceptional focus on new client acquisition, prudent risk management and operational excellence. Most recently, he led commercial banking for U.S. Bank's 11-state Midwest region, including the Twin Cities, Milwaukee and Chicago markets, and several national industry verticals.

"We are excited to have Phil join the Associated Bank team as his collaborative style and extensive experience fits perfectly with our culture," said executive vice president, head of corporate banking, John Utz. "His career progression is a testament to his exceptional leadership, strategic thinking and ability to deliver results and we look forward to his expertise as he drives new products and solutions and creates new verticals to expand our client base."

Trier earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from St. John's University and is a graduate of the prestigious Pacific Coast Banking School. Active in the community, Trier's board service has included Gillette Children's Hospital, Minneapolis Downtown Council, Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement and the Young Presidents Organization.

Trier will be located in the Twin Cities market.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $42 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

