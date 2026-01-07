Associated Food Stores Adds GoSpotCheck by FORM to Technology Portfolio, Bringing Shelf Intelligence and Merchandising Visibility to Member Retail Services

Innovation-forward cooperative continues digital transformation with mobile task management platform across 450+ stores

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSpotCheck by FORM , a leading provider of mobile task management and retail execution solutions, today announced that Associated Food Stores (AFS), a Salt Lake City-based retailer cooperative serving more than 450 independently owned supermarkets and 41 corporate stores across eight western states, will deploy GoSpotCheck's mobile task management platform.

The deployment marks the latest technology investment for AFS, which has established itself as an innovation leader among grocery cooperatives. In 2025 alone, AFS activated AI-powered warehouse automation at its Utah distribution center and expanded its use of leading e-commerce, retail media, and smart cart technologies across its network. The addition of GoSpotCheck extends that commitment to innovation into field operations by equipping the Member Retail Service team with powerful tools for capturing shelf intelligence and merchandising insights across the cooperative's expansive footprint.

GoSpotCheck will provide critical visibility, insights, and task management capabilities. Post this

AFS will use GoSpotCheck's mobile platform to capture account manager and department head store visit information in real time. The implementation will provide critical visibility, insights, and task management capabilities to the cooperative's marketing, Exclusive Brands, and Fresh Teams, enabling faster decision making and more consistent merchandising execution across its network.

"We've built our technology strategy around giving our member retailers every advantage possible," said April Rice, VP of Retail Support, Associated Food Stores. "GoSpotCheck fits perfectly into that vision. With real-time intelligence from store visits, our marketing, Exclusive Brands, and Fresh Teams can identify merchandising opportunities faster and support our members with actionable insights."

"Associated Food Stores has consistently led the industry in adopting technology that empowers independent grocers to compete and win," said Jeremy DeSilva, Senior Sales Director at FORM. "We're proud to be part of their technology ecosystem, connecting people, places, and processes so their teams can act on insights and move forward in the market."

Since 1940, Associated Food Stores has empowered independent grocers throughout the Intermountain West with distribution, logistics, and retail solutions. More than 85 years later, AFS remains rooted in its founding mission—while continuing to lead with innovative solutions for a changing industry.

About Associated Food Stores

Associated Food Stores is a retailer-owned cooperative based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since 1940, it has empowered independent grocers with warehousing, distribution, logistics, and retail solutions. What began as a partnership between 34 grocers to strengthen buying power and compete with national chains has grown into a network of nearly 500 stores across the Intermountain West. Over 85 years later, Associated Food Stores remains rooted in its founding mission—while continuing to lead with innovative solutions in a rapidly evolving industry. Learn more at afstores.com .

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM activates and connects teams in the field – with leaders, missions, and each other – so they can deliver success in the enterprise. The FORM field execution platform serves as a digital assistant for frontline teams by guiding daily tasks, streamlining data collection, facilitating real-time communication, and providing leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions.

GoSpotCheck introduced new augmented reality in-store execution capabilities for grocers' perishable departments, giving them one consistent, scalable way to measure and act on execution compliance everywhere in the store. With the augmented reality capabilities, grocers can track and manage their most complex departments – the perishable departments – so they can improve key business metrics including labor, sales, and margin.

FORM offers the world's only integrated task management and image recognition platform and enables smart audits on more display types than any solution in the market, plus industry-leading field communications and photo reporting capabilities. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies around the world. To learn more, visit form.com .

SOURCE FORM