Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (formerly AACC) elects new leaders to serve terms starting in August 2024

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) is pleased to announce that Paul Jannetto, PhD, DABCC, FADLM, MT(ASCP), has been elected to serve on the ADLM board of directors as president-elect starting in August 2024. Following this, he will serve successive terms as the association's president from August 2025-July 2026 and as past president from August 2026-July 2027. In addition, the ADLM membership elected two new directors to the association's board. They will take office in August 2024 along with the incoming president of the Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine and the incoming chair of the ADLM Clinical Laboratory Scientists Council, both of whom will also serve on the board.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be elected to serve as the president-elect of ADLM," said Dr. Jannetto. "In this role, I plan to focus on driving ADLM's advocacy efforts forward and continuing to educate policymakers and payors about the value of laboratory medicine and to ensure its accessibility for everyone. It is also my goal to promote the field of laboratory medicine as a career in an effort to alleviate the staffing shortages that clinical labs are facing. Overall, I am excited to work with ADLM's leadership, staff, and members to provide the resources that laboratory medicine professionals need to continue to do what they do best: provide vital insights so that patients get the care they need."

Dr. Jannetto is a professor in the department of laboratory medicine and pathology and a consultant at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. At Mayo, he also serves as the co-director for the clinical mass spectrometry laboratory, clinical and forensic toxicology laboratory, and the metals laboratory and as the vice chair of supply chain management for the department of laboratory medicine and pathology. Dr. Jannetto is actively involved with ADLM and has held numerous association positions at the national level, including on the ADLM board of directors, Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine board of directors, and the Governance Review Advisory Task Force.

Mark A. Cervinski, PhD, DABCC, FADLM, and Jane Dickerson, PhD, DABCC, will serve as members of ADLM's board of directors from August 2024-July 2027. Qing H. Meng, MD, PhD, DABCC, FADLM, will also serve on the board from August 2024-July 2025 as president of the Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine, the association's home for distinguished laboratory experts who shape science in the field. Additionally, Reid Rosehill, MD, MLS (ASCP)CM, will serve on the board from August 2024-July 2027 as chair of the Clinical Laboratory Scientists Council, which guides ADLM's activities and programs to address the professional needs of ADLM's clinical laboratory scientist members.

Dr. Cervinski is medical director of clinical chemistry and point-of-care testing at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He also serves as associate professor of pathology and laboratory medicine and as director of the clinical chemistry fellowship program at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College. He has served ADLM in various capacities for the past 15 years.

Dr. Dickerson is division head of lab medicine, director of the core lab, director of reference lab services, and the CLIA medical director at the North Clinic at Seattle Children's Hospital. She is also an associate professor at the University of Washington and a co-founder and director of clinical services for PLUGS (Patient-centered Laboratory Utilization Guidance Services), a national collaboration whose mission is to improve test ordering, retrieval, interpretation, and reimbursement. An ADLM member for more than 10 years, she has contributed to the organization in a variety of ways, including as a member of the ADLM finance committee when it was first formed in 2016.

ADLM's membership has also elected Stacy Melanson, MD, PhD; Robert D. Nerenz, PhD, DABCC, FADLM; and Amy L. Pyle-Eilola, PhD, DABCC, FADLM, to serve from August 2024-July 2027 on the association's nominating committee. The ADLM nominating committee carries out the important task of ensuring that the association's leadership comprises a diverse and highly talented group of individuals who represent the full breadth of ADLM's membership.

Dr. Melanson is vice chair of the clinical laboratories at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, associate clinical director of Mass General Brigham Enterprise Laboratory Services, and associate professor of pathology at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Nerenz is an associate professor in the department of pathology and laboratory medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin and a co-director of clinical chemistry at Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories in Milwaukee.

Dr. Pyle-Eilola is clinical chemistry director at Nationwide Children's Hospital and associate professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at The Ohio State University in Columbus.

