Association for Financial Professionals Launches Initiative to Promote Treasury and Finance Careers to Underrepresented Communities

BETHESDA, Md., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) has launched a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Awareness Initiative with founding partner, Invesco. This Initiative will be a sustained campaign to inform individuals from underrepresented communities about career opportunities in corporate finance and treasury.

AFP and Invesco will showcase opportunities for professional development, skills building, ongoing training, and continuous learning that will prepare individuals for challenging and rewarding careers in corporate finance and treasury.

"The corporate treasury and finance profession offers individuals a dynamic, growth-oriented career opportunity that drives the success of organizations globally," said Jim Kaitz, president and CEO of AFP. "We are excited, with the support of Invesco, to highlight these long-term career opportunities to diverse communities."

"We are committed to improving diversity and inclusion throughout the industry as well as across our global business to create better outcomes for our clients and provide a rewarding work environment for our colleagues," said Laurie Brignac, CIO and Head of Global Liquidity, Invesco. "This new endeavor directly aligns with those values, and we're proud to be a founding partner with AFP on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awareness Initiative designed to bolster awareness and encourage individuals in underrepresented communities to explore a career in corporate finance and treasury."

For any press queries regarding the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Awareness Initiative, please contact Melissa Rawak, [email protected].

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. AFP established and administers the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials, which set standards of excellence in treasury and finance.

