Association of African American Financial Advisors Donates 20,000 Bottles of Water to Jackson State University Students

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of African American Financial Advisors ("AAAA" or the "Association"), a non-profit membership organization for African American financial advisors and other wealth management industry professionals, partnered with retired NFL player Nolan Carroll and the Nolan Carroll Foundation to donate more than 20,000 bottles of water to students at Jackson State University (JSU). The donation event, held this spring, was welcomed by Howard Brown, Jr., chief financial officer and vice president for business and finance at JSU and university students.

Christian Nwasike, MFP®, Chairman of the Board of the Association, said, "The Association of African American Financial Advisors believes that health impacts wealth. We are committed to giving back to the community while inspiring the next generation of financial professionals. We also are thrilled to partner with retired NFL player Nolan Carroll and the Nolan Carroll Foundation to donate water to the students at Jackson State University, one of the largest historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the United States. The Association and the Foundation recognize the importance of supporting education and promoting financial literacy as one of the best ways to give back to the community."

Promoting financial literacy

Since its founding in 2001, the Association has taken a leadership role in giving back to Black and African American communities, while inspiring the next generation of financial professionals, As part of the event, held in conjunction with the Association's quarterly regional conference, Mr. Nwasike and Chel Bernard, manager of diversity and community outreach with Dalton Education, spoke with students about career opportunities in wealth management, in alignment with their common goal of empowering and supporting Black communities by promoting financial literacy in underserved communities.

The conference, part of a series of regional conferences hosted by the Association throughout the year, included a series of client symposiums, and provided free financial education to attendees on a range of topics, including retirement planning, investment strategies, and debt management. One attendee said, "The information provided at the symposium was extremely helpful. I feel more confident about my financial future after attending." The Association's next regional conference is to take place in New York City, June 20-21.

In addition to the client symposiums, the Association hosted a career fair and networking event for career changers and students at Jackson State University. The event provided students with the opportunity to meet with the Association's Corporate members and learn about internships or other career opportunities in wealth management.

About The Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA)

A non-profit membership organization for African American financial advisors and affiliated professionals, the Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA) was created to address the needs and concerns of African American Financial Professionals. AAAA works in alliance with academic leaders at HBCUs that support financial planning degree programs, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations. AAAA fosters the value of financial planning and advances the financial planning profession.

