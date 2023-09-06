Association of African American Financial Advisors To Hold Annual V.I.S.I.O.N. Conference, Sept. 13-15

Diverse Financial Professionals to Gather for Three-Day Event focused on 'Navigating the Future of Wealth Management for Black America'

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of African American Financial Advisors ("AAAA" or the "Association"), a non-profit membership organization for African American financial advisors and other wealth management industry professionals, today announced the group's annual flagship V.I.S.I.O.N. Conference, to be held Sept. 13 to 15, at the prestigious Gaylord National Hotel in National Harbor, Maryland.

This year, AAAA will shine a spotlight on the recipient of the annual Spirit of the V.I.S.I.O.N. Leadership Award, and for the first time recognize an exceptional collaborator who has actively championed the organization's mission. V.I.S.I.O.N. is an acronym for "Value. Impact. Success. Influence. Optimize. Now."

The announcement comes after the Association confirmed a highly successful regional Conference in New York City and Jackson, Mississippi. The group is preparing to bring hundreds of Black/African American financial advisors and financial planners, under this year's inspiring theme. 'Navigating the Future of Wealth Management for Black America,' underscores the Association's commitment to enriching the financial landscape of African American communities.

Christian Nwasike, MFP®, Chairman of the Board of the Association, said, "We stand at the helm of an important mission to navigate the future of wealth management for Black America. Our annual V.I.S.I.O.N. Conference provides an ideal platform to drive this mission forward. We are thrilled to host this event in National Harbor, a location that seamlessly blends cultural richness with a modern, dynamic setting."

The Association is taking registrations for the Conference and has confirmed the event is nearing full capacity. Past attendees of AAAA's conferences have said the events are an unparalleled opportunity to join the ranks of forward-thinking professionals dedicated to making a tangible difference in the financial future of Black America. This year's flagship Conference offers an exceptional opportunity to connect with AAAA's corporate members, including leading financial institutions committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Members of the media are invited to attend the Conference in Maryland but must register with AAAA's public relations agency Haven Tower Group.

AAAA Spirit of the V.I.S.I.O.N. Leadership Award

The Spirit of the V.I.S.I.O.N. Award recognizes leaders in the Wealth and Asset Management Community who have dedicated themselves to promoting ethnic diversity, specifically Black/African Americans in the industry.

LeCount Davis, MBA, CFP®, and founder of the Association, said, "Now more than ever, the way to achieve change is by having diversity champions within the industry, to advocate for fellow professionals of color. Industry insiders can leverage their knowledge and experience, as well as their credibility, to exert the right kind of influence on others. Another important factor is to understand the values, beliefs and practices of the people who need to change, and to tailor the message accordingly."

Sheena Gray, Second Vice Chairwoman of the Board, shared, "At the conference, we plan to extend our recognition across multiple categories. These encompass accolades such as the 'Top 50 Under Fifty Distinguished Black/African American Financial Services Professionals,' 'Best Workplace for B/AA Financial Professionals in Wealth Management,' 'Excellence in Community Service,' and 'B/AA Top Performers,' spanning various sectors within wealth management. Anticipation is building this year around the '2023 Spirit of the V.I.S.I.O.N. Leadership Award.' This prestigious distinction has been conferred upon only one other leader: Mr. Andy Sieg, formerly President of Merrill Lynch and now heading Citi Global Wealth Management."

AAAA Strategic Partner of the Year Award

The AAAA Strategic Partner of the Year Award, a centerpiece of the Conference, will recognize an exceptional collaborator who has actively championed AAAA's mission of empowering Black/African American Financial Advisors and Planners. This award celebrates the partner's remarkable dedication, meaningful collaboration, and transformative influence within the wealth management industry.

Crucially, the award recipient will be distinguished by their engagement in joint initiatives, underscoring their commitment to collaborative efforts that align with AAAA's strategic objectives. By actively participating in or leading joint programs or projects, the partner will have played a pivotal role in advancing the Association's goals and enhancing the industry landscape.

"For the first time, the Association is creating a structured system to formally acknowledge the invaluable contributions of our Strategic Partners. This recognition is not merely ceremonial, it signifies our enhanced capability to quantitatively and qualitatively assess the symbiotic relationships we foster. The magnitude of value and insights we've received from this particular award recipient notably exceeds the resources we've extended to them. We look forward to disclosing the identity of the deserving team at the conference," said Rickie Taylor, First Vice Chairman of the Association.

Alex David, CEO of Stifel independent Advisors, and incoming Chairman Emeritus of AAAA concluded, "The Association's annual flagship V.I.S.I.O.N. Conference, and theme, 'Navigating the Future of Wealth Management for Black America,' could not be timelier for the financial community, and African American communities across the country. We thank our corporate partners and collaborators as we make concrete steps to address the racial wealth gap in the United States and mentor the next generation of Black/African financial professionals who are molding the future of this important industry."

About The Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA)

A non-profit membership organization for African American financial advisors and affiliated professionals, the Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA) was created to address the needs and concerns of African American Financial Professionals. AAAA works in alliance with academic leaders at HBCUs that support financial planning degree programs, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations. AAAA fosters the value of financial planning and advances the financial planning profession.

