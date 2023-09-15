J.P. Morgan Wealth Management's Eric Tepper Honored with AAAA Spirit of the V.I.S.I.O.N. Leadership Award for Commitment to Diversity

Mr. Tepper honored for his success in hiring, promoting, and supporting Black/African American financial advisors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of African American Financial Advisors ("AAAA" or the "Association"), a non-profit membership organization for African American financial advisors and other wealth management industry professionals, honored Eric Tepper, CEO of Chase Wealth Management, with the 2023 'Spirit of the V.I.S.I.O.N. Award' at its 2023 Annual V.I.S.I.O.N. Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Spirit of the V.I.S.I.O.N. [Value. Impact. Success. Influence. Optimize. Now.] Award recognizes leaders in the wealth and asset management community who have dedicated themselves to promoting ethnic diversity, specifically Black/African Americans in the industry.

Mr. Tepper oversees thousands of financial advisors and leaders in Chase branches across 48 states who support clients in their local communities. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is committed to recruiting and retaining diverse advisors and, in 2021, announced its goal to hire 300 Black, Hispanic, and Latino advisors by 2025. Earlier this year, Mr. Tepper and his team hosted J.P. Morgan Wealth Management's second annual Black Advisor Summit, which brought together more than 300 advisors, leaders, and executives to network, build community, and learn how to grow their businesses.

"Diversity is not just a 'nice to have'; it's a 'must have,' but it takes commitment and hard work. I believe J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the best place to work. If you want to build a successful practice as a financial advisor or manager, come work with us. You will be heard, and we will help you grow your career," said Mr. Tepper. "It's an honor to receive this award from AAAA. We have more work to do to make our industry accessible and inclusive for everyone. We are dedicated to continuing that important work and supporting Black and African American advisors and leaders."

The Association of African American Financial Advisors ("AAAA" or the "Association") is a non-profit membership organization for African American financial advisors and related wealth management industry professionals.

"It takes intentional, consistent leadership to achieve real change," said LeCount Davis, MBA, CFP®, founder of AAAA. "Eric has demonstrated true leadership in our industry and has been a long-time champion of diversity. He has set an example that I hope other leaders in the industry will follow."

About The Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA)

A non-profit membership organization for African American financial advisors and affiliated professionals, the Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA) was created to address the needs and concerns of African American Financial Professionals. AAAA works in alliance with academic leaders at HBCUs that support financial planning degree programs, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations. AAAA fosters the value of financial planning and advances the financial planning profession.

Media Contacts

Joseph Kuo or Elizabeth Shim

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 318 4861

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Association of African American Financial Advisors