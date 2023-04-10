Association of Bioscience Financial Officers 2023 National Conference Returns to San Francisco May 15-18

Largest Annual Meeting of Bioscience CFOs and Finance Team Members Provides CPE Credits and Multiple Networking Opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Bioscience Financial Officers (ABFO) has announced the return of its national conference to San Francisco. Set for May 15-18 at the Fairmont Hotel atop Nob Hill, the meeting is the largest annual educational and networking gathering of CFOs and financial officers of biopharma, medtech and diagnostics companies. The sessions focus exclusively on topics critical to finance executives in today's operating environment.

Topics front and center will include the current economic and financing environment for bioscience companies. With this, ABFO has assembled a prominent group of thought-leaders and industry professionals to guide these important conversations. Attendees of this year's ABFO conference can look forward to an exceptional line up of speakers, numerous industry panels and roundtables.

"ABFO is back where it all began in San Francisco 33 years ago," said Co-Chair Amy Bachrodt, Vice President of Finance, Maze Therapeutics. "This is a one-of-a-kind meeting that brings together executives from finance teams to discuss and develop practical strategies for achieving business goals, engage in impactful conversations, and strengthen professional networks. We encourage financial officers who haven't experienced ABFO to join us for the 2023 National Conference. This is a good time for industry professionals to join together to tackle the challenges that we face in the current operating environment while forging new relationships – and having fun."

Co-Chair Martyn Webster, CFO, of RefleXion Medical, added, "ABFO is the perfect place to meet new people, reconnect with industry peers and create networks that can be leveraged year-round. This annual gathering is a transformative, three-day event that leaves a lasting impact and inspires attendees to return year after year. We have worked with our program committee to create a comprehensive and diverse program. With the strong interest in what the National Conference offers, we advise finance officers to register early to guarantee their admission."

The line up of speakers for the ABFO 2023 National Conference include:

Joseph Quinlan , Managing Director & Chief Market Strategist, US Trust, Bank of America, Private Wealth Management

, Managing Director & Chief Market Strategist, US Trust, Bank of America, Private Wealth Management Cara Hale-Alter , Author, Founder of SpeechSkills

, Author, Founder of SpeechSkills Christie Pearce Rampone , International soccer star, multiple gold medal-winning Olympian, former Captain of the US National Team, coach and sports broadcaster

, International soccer star, multiple gold medal-winning Olympian, former Captain of the US National Team, coach and sports broadcaster Markus Renschler , MD , President and CEO of Cyteir Therapeutics

, President and CEO of Cyteir Therapeutics Meredith May , Award-winning journalist, fifth-generation beekeeper and best-selling author, "We are Stronger Together Than Apart: How Bees Teach Us To Be Better Humans"

Additionally, all participating Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) can earn up to 18 hours of continuing professional education (CPE) credits by participating in the meeting activities. Click here to see the complete conference program.

The 2023 ABFO National Conference sponsors are Aon, Bank of America, Condor, Coupa, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Ernst & Young LLP, Goodwin, Oxford Finance and Russo Partners.

