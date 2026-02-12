Association of Bioscience Financial Officers Announces Preliminary Program and Early Registration for 2026 National Conference in Philadelphia

The Theme for the 2026 ABFO National Conference is "One More Round" and will explore topics such as Regulatory Changes, AI Implementation, Preparing for an IPO, and Risk Mitigation.

The 3-Day Event Offers up to 16+ Hours of CPE

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Bioscience Financial Officers (ABFO) today announced the preliminary program for its 2026 National Conference, which is set to take place May 26-29 at The Logan Hotel in Philadelphia. The 2026 ABFO National Conference stands as the bioscience industry's premier gathering for CFOs and emerging finance leaders. This year's event will feature industry veterans and financial experts sharing their insights in the form of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and targeted breakout sessions. As the only annual conference built specifically for life sciences finance executives, ABFO 2026 offers distinctive opportunities to advance both your personal career and your organization's financial strategy.

Through the theme of "One More Round," the National conference will feature:

An Opening Keynote Address by Tom Whitehead, Co-Founder of the Emily Whitehead Foundation

A Signature Keynote Address with Joe Quinlan of Bank of America Merrill Lynch

A Breakout Session with Aamir Mecklai of Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Additional Breakout Sessions with Biotech Investors and Covering Analysts Discussing Best Practices

Additional Keynotes and Speakers to be Announced

