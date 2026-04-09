Former Eagles Quarterback Donovan McNabb to Conduct Fireside Chat with NFL Broadcaster Solomon Wilcots at 2026 ABFO National Conference in Philadelphia

Program Theme of "One More Round" to Combine Timely Educational and Networking Sessions at Largest Annual Meeting of Bioscience Finance Executives in May

Limited Availability for Attendees Remains; Register Online Here

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Bioscience Financial Officers (ABFO) today announced the full program line-up for its 2026 National Conference, which is set for May 26-29 at The Logan Hotel in Philadelphia. The largest annual meeting for bioscience CFOs and senior finance professionals will feature a fireside chat with former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb and NFL broadcaster Solomon Wilcots to explore healthcare lessons learned from their own experiences. Other keynote speakers are Tom Whitehead, Co-Founder Emily Whitehead Foundation; Joe Quinlan, Chief Market Strategist, Bank of America Merrill Lynch; and Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal, CEO & Founder of the Resilience Leadership Institute.

Additional program highlights reflecting the conference theme of "One More Round" will include:

A CFO market outlook session focused on capital costs, liquidity, and financing strategies suggested for use in the next 12 to 24 months

Discussions with active bioscience investors on what is driving funding decisions today and how executives can best engage

Breakout sessions ranging from IPO readiness to mergers & acquisitions strategy and commercial planning

A series of networking activities that enables bioscience finance executives at all levels to interact, engage, and build new industry relationships.

"What makes ABFO truly special is the caliber of conversation it generates," said David Garrett, co-chair of the conference.

"The program brings together an exceptional group of speakers and panelists offering practical, real‑world insights that drive growth—professionally and organizationally. These are leaders who have faced biotech finance's most difficult moments and are willing to speak candidly about them. That level of openness is rare, and it's why ABFO continues to resonate year after year."

Ryan Lake, conference co-chair, added, "This year's program in Philadelphia is built around the challenges and opportunities faced by financial leaders and offers timely strategies for maximizing your organization's potential in the current fiscal environment. If you're serious about sharpening your edge as a financial leader in life sciences, this is the event you can't afford to miss. We look forward to welcoming the who's who of biotech finance for what promises to be our most dynamic conference yet."

In addition to curated programming, attendees can earn up to 16+ hours of CPE credits and participate in a multi-day experience that blends strategic content with high-value networking. Signature events include an opening reception, evening social gatherings, and small-group discussions that foster meaningful peer connections.

With attendance nearing capacity, prospective participants are encouraged to register soon. To view the full agenda and secure a spot, see here.

The ABFO National Conference is supported by Aon, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EY, CFGI, Goodwin, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Marsh, Coupa, Condor, Oxford Finance, Stout, Capital Advisors Group, and Russo Partners.

About ABFO

The Association of Bioscience Financial Officers (ABFO) is dedicated to supporting financial leaders in the life sciences industry through education, community, and the exchange of best practices. Its annual National Conference serves as a cornerstone event for CFOs and senior finance professionals navigating the evolving biotech landscape.

Association of Bioscience Financial Officers Contacts

David Garrett or Ryan Lake

[email protected]

[email protected]

Media Contacts

Sean Naughton, Ph.D., or Conrad Metcalfe

Russo Partners, LLC

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Association of Bioscience Financial Officers