Association of Bioscience Financial Officers Announces Preliminary Program for 2024 National Conference in Boston May 28-31

Industry's Premier Event for Financial Executives will Focus on the "Power of Perseverance" with Line-Up of High-Profile Speakers, Panel Sessions, Roundtables and Networking Activities

Topics and Best Practices Covered will Include Accounting/SEC Update, CFO Expert Panel, Capital Markets Update, Cybersecurity, ESG and IRA Considerations, Current Financing Alternatives, Public Company Readiness and Compensation/D&O Trends

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Bioscience Financial Officers (ABFO) today announced the preliminary program for its 2024 National Conference, which is set for May 28-31 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston. As the largest annual educational and networking gathering of CFOs and financial leaders of biopharma, medtech and diagnostics companies, the meeting features a series of keynote talks, small-group break-out sessions and social events that provide ample networking time. ABFO's National Conference is the only annual event focused exclusively on the hot topics and trends impacting the work of bioscience finance team members.

With the conference theme of "The Power of Perseverance," ABFO's program highlights will include:

Former New England Patriot Tedy Bruschi and his "Never Give Up" Story in a Sit-Down Interview with NFL Broadcaster Solomon Wilcots

MassBio CEO and President Kendalle Burlin O'Connell's Partnerships and Patients: The Life Sciences in Massachusetts and Beyond

Partnerships and Patients: The Life Sciences in and Beyond Bank of America Chief Market Strategist Joe Quinlan's State of the U.S. Economy

Sage Therapeutics CEO Barry Greene's View from the Top Fireside Chat with Karyopharm Therapeutics CFO Mike Mason

View from the Top Fireside Chat with Karyopharm Therapeutics CFO Team Simon's Presentation of "The Infinite Game" About Business and Leadership

"We're seeing a strong start to 2024 for the bioscience industry and know that perseverance is what has helped us to get here," said Jonathan Freve, conference co-chair and CFO of Galecto. "The ABFO National Conference is at an ideal time of the year for financial officers to connect and address the many opportunities and challenges that we face in our work. Many conference attendees say that ABFO is the best opportunity to build new relationships with peers who can help with the exchange of information and ideas year-round. The early registration period was very strong, and we expect more than 200 industry professionals to join us at the conference."

Maryellen Garett, conference co-chair and head of global accounting and finance operations at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, said, "We're excited to host the ABFO National Conference in Boston and have created an extensive, high-energy program that involves local life sciences and New England sports leaders. On the learning front, attendees who are CPAs can earn up to 18 hours of continuing professional education credits by participating in the meeting activities. At the same time, we balance this with what many tell us are the best social events for finance team members at any time and any conference throughout the year. We are grateful to the sponsors who help to make this meeting a success, and welcome attendees and supporters to Boston in May."

The ABFO National Conference is supported by Aon, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Capital Advisors Group, Condor, Coupa, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Ernst & Young LLP, Goodwin, Oxford Finance and Russo Partners.

