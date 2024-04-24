Registration for Association of Bioscience Financial Officers 2024 National Conference in May in Boston Nearing Full Capacity

Register Online Now Here to Guarantee Your Admission

BOSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Bioscience Financial Officers (ABFO) today reported that registration for its 2024 National Conference is nearing full capacity and advised interested attendees to complete the online registration process before the end of April. The conference registration page is available here: https://www.abfointernational.org/WP/2024abforegistration/

Scheduled for May 28-31 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, the ABFO National Conference is the largest annual educational and networking gathering of CFOs and financial executives at all levels with companies developing and commercializing biopharma, medtech and diagnostics products. The meeting format consists of keynote talks, break-out sessions and social events that enable attendees to network with their peers as well as enjoy experiences unique to the host city. ABFO's National Conference is the only annual event focused exclusively on topics and trends impacting the work of bioscience finance team members.

The 2024 conference theme is "The Power of Perseverance." In line with the theme, the program highlights include:

Former New England Patriot Tedy Bruschi and his "Never Give Up" Story in a Sit-Down Interview with NFL Broadcaster Solomon Wilcots

MassBio CEO and President Kendalle Burlin O'Connell's Partnerships and Patients: The Life Sciences in Massachusetts and Beyond

Partnerships and Patients: The Life Sciences in and Beyond Bank of America Chief Market Strategist Joe Quinlan's State of the U.S. Economy

Sage Therapeutics CEO Barry Greene's View from the Top Fireside Chat with Karyopharm Therapeutics CFO Mike Mason

View from the Top Fireside Chat with Karyopharm Therapeutics CFO Team Simon's Presentation of "The Infinite Game" About Business and Leadership

"Early conference registration numbers are at a level that we haven't seen in recent years," said Jonathan Freve, conference co-chair and CFO of Galecto. "With limited space and the typical pattern of a wave of registrations in late-April and early May, we want to make sure that attendees who have not yet registered do so before the end of the month."

Maryellen Garrett, conference co-chair and head of global accounting and finance operations at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, said, "We want to remind attendees that this is a tremendous learning and networking opportunity rolled into three days of high-impact programming. For those attendees who are CPAs, they can earn up to 18 hours of continuing professional education credits. We look forward to seeing the conference regulars and first-timers next month in Boston."

The ABFO National Conference is supported by Aon, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Capital Advisors Group, Condor Software, Coupa, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Ernst & Young LLP, Goodwin, Oxford Finance and Russo Partners.

