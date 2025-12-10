Association of Marshall Scholars Congratulates the 43 winners of 2025 Marshall Scholarship
Dec 10, 2025, 12:49 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 43 winners of the 2026 Marshall Scholarship recently announced by the British Government. Marshall Scholars represent outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and ambassadorial potential that help deepen the U.S.-U.K. relationship.
The Marshall Scholarship program was established by an Act of Parliament in 1953 with gratitude to the United States for the Marshall Plan. The scholarship is funded by the British Government with additional support from world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars and other foundations.
Marshall Scholarships enable the pursuit of graduate study in any academic discipline at universities across the United Kingdom. The scholars contribute to a vibrant exchange of knowledge and expertise between the U.S. and the U.K.
The full list of 2026 Marshall
scholarship recipients:
Omar Abdelmoity – Washington University in St. Louis
Taylor Allgood – University of Cincinnati
Hedley Lawrence-Apfelbaum – Amherst College
Ethan Barnes – Northwestern University
Kashish Bastola – Harvard University
Samuel Bowden – Kenyon College
Evelyn Browning – University of Wisconsin–Madison
Maya Butani – Princeton University
Mark Clemons – United States Military Academy
Sarah Cobau – University of Maryland – College Park
Joshua Donaldson – University of Missouri-Columbia
Hannah Duane – Harvard University
Piper Farmer – Bryn Mawr College
Lila Fowler – University of San Diego
Tenzin Gund-Morrow – Harvard University
Logan Hanssler – University of Chicago
Leo Hidy – Oberlin College
Elijah Jenkins – University of Chicago
Joseph Karaganis – Columbia University
Adelaide Lyall – University of Pennsylvania
Claire McDonald – Williams College
Addison Miller – University of Alabama – Tuscaloosa
Dhruvak Mirani – University of Maryland – College Park
Mikhail Mikhaylov – University of Florida
Brianna Przywozny – Columbia University
Norah Rami – University of Pennsylvania
Isabel Rancu – Yale University
Edith Siyanbade – Harvard University
Anna Singley – University of Portland
Ashwin Sivakumar – Harvard University
Sreenidhi Surineni – University of California – Riverside
Paul Straw – University of Montana – Missoula
Clara Tandar – Brown University
Mark Tang – United States Air Force Academy
Theodore Taplitz – Columbia University
Karinne Tennenbaum – Yale University
Sophia Toner – University of Mississippi
Emmanuel Uzobuife – University of Notre Dame
Jack Wallace – University of Virginia
Finn Walsh – University of Georgia
Claire Wolfer-Jenkins – Purdue University
Giulia Wood – Oregon State
Daniel Yu – Princeton University
About the Association of Marshall Scholars
The Association of Marshall Scholars works to strengthen US-UK ties and also the Marshall Scholarship. Historically, the transatlantic alliance has served as a lynchpin for liberal democracy, prosperity, and global peace. A valuable thread of this relationship has been the Marshall Scholarship, an educational program strengthening international exchange and advancement in nearly every field of human endeavor.
For more information, please visit: www.marshallscholars.org
