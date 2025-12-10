Association of Marshall Scholars Congratulates the 43 winners of 2025 Marshall Scholarship

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 43 winners of the 2026 Marshall Scholarship recently announced by the British Government. Marshall Scholars represent outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and ambassadorial potential that help deepen the U.S.-U.K. relationship.

The Marshall Scholarship program was established by an Act of Parliament in 1953 with gratitude to the United States for the Marshall Plan. The scholarship is funded by the British Government with additional support from world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars and other foundations.

Marshall Scholarships enable the pursuit of graduate study in any academic discipline at universities across the United Kingdom. The scholars contribute to a vibrant exchange of knowledge and expertise between the U.S. and the U.K.

The full list of 2026 Marshall

scholarship recipients:

Omar Abdelmoity – Washington University in St. Louis

Taylor Allgood – University of Cincinnati

Hedley Lawrence-Apfelbaum – Amherst College

Ethan Barnes – Northwestern University

Kashish Bastola – Harvard University

Samuel Bowden – Kenyon College

Evelyn Browning – University of Wisconsin–Madison

Maya Butani – Princeton University

Mark Clemons – United States Military Academy

Sarah Cobau – University of Maryland – College Park

Joshua Donaldson – University of Missouri-Columbia

Hannah Duane – Harvard University

Piper Farmer – Bryn Mawr College

Lila Fowler – University of San Diego

Tenzin Gund-Morrow – Harvard University

Logan Hanssler – University of Chicago

Leo Hidy – Oberlin College

Elijah Jenkins – University of Chicago

Joseph Karaganis – Columbia University

Adelaide Lyall – University of Pennsylvania

Claire McDonald – Williams College

Addison Miller – University of Alabama – Tuscaloosa

Dhruvak Mirani – University of Maryland – College Park

Mikhail Mikhaylov – University of Florida

Brianna Przywozny – Columbia University

Norah Rami – University of Pennsylvania

Isabel Rancu – Yale University

Edith Siyanbade – Harvard University

Anna Singley – University of Portland

Ashwin Sivakumar – Harvard University

Sreenidhi Surineni – University of California – Riverside

Paul Straw – University of Montana – Missoula

Clara Tandar – Brown University

Mark Tang – United States Air Force Academy

Theodore Taplitz – Columbia University

Karinne Tennenbaum – Yale University

Sophia Toner – University of Mississippi

Emmanuel Uzobuife – University of Notre Dame

Jack Wallace – University of Virginia

Finn Walsh – University of Georgia

Claire Wolfer-Jenkins – Purdue University

Giulia Wood – Oregon State

Daniel Yu – Princeton University

About the Association of Marshall Scholars

The Association of Marshall Scholars works to strengthen US-UK ties and also the Marshall Scholarship. Historically, the transatlantic alliance has served as a lynchpin for liberal democracy, prosperity, and global peace. A valuable thread of this relationship has been the Marshall Scholarship, an educational program strengthening international exchange and advancement in nearly every field of human endeavor.