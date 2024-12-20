Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Names David Wyatt as New CEO and Executive Director

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Wyatt, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, CNOR, FAORN, FAAN, as its new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, effective February 10.

Retiring CEO and Executive Director Linda Groah, MSN, RN, CNOR, NEA-BC, FAAN, will continue in her role through the transition.

AORN announces David Wyatt, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, CNOR, FAORN, FAAN, as its new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. All Rights Reserved

A career perioperative nurse, Wyatt brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in surgical services and healthcare management to this role, positioning AORN to further advance its mission of improving surgical patient care through excellence in nursing.

"After an extensive and thoughtful search process, we are thrilled to welcome David Wyatt as AORN's new CEO," said Nakeisha Tolliver, DNP, MBA, RN, NE-BC, CNOR, CSSM, AORN's 2024 President. "David's deep understanding of perioperative patient care, combined with his dedication to fostering professional growth and practice innovation, makes him the ideal leader to guide AORN into the future. His strategic vision aligns perfectly with our mission to support and empower perioperative nurses at every stage of their careers."

Wyatt, a recognized leader in the nursing profession, has held numerous senior roles throughout his career. Currently, he serves as Chief Nursing Officer at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, where he is responsible for the operational and clinical leadership of inpatient, procedural and hospital-based ambulatory departments and 3,000 staff members.

Previously he was Vice President of Perioperative Enterprise at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was responsible for the overall operational and strategic leadership of perioperative services across multiple locations as well as inpatient and ambulatory surgical care settings. Prior to that, he worked for HCA Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver as Vice President of Perioperative Services.

An AORN member for more than 25 years, Wyatt has served on several task forces and committees for the association covering national issues such as the nursing shortage, nursing leadership, strategic governance and the formation of AORN Syntegrity. In addition to conducting clinical and practice improvement research, he has presented at numerous healthcare conferences on leadership, management and combatting the nursing shortage.

Wyatt served two terms on AORN's board of directors from 2008 to 2012. He was elected AORN President for the 2020-2021 term, overseeing the organization's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN) and AORN (FAORN) and has been a passionate advocate for advancing the role of nurses in healthcare leadership. His career spans clinical nursing, executive management and academia, equipping him with the expertise to tackle the challenges and opportunities facing perioperative nursing today.

"It is an incredible honor to join AORN as CEO and Executive Director," Wyatt said. "I have long supported AORN's unwavering commitment to perioperative nurses and promoting safe, evidence-based surgical care. I am excited to work with our staff, members, healthcare systems and partners to expand our impact and ensure perioperative nurses have the resources, education and advocacy they need to thrive."

In his new role, Wyatt is eager to focus on key priorities, including workforce development, advancing the adoption of evidence-based practices, and championing equity and inclusion in the nursing profession. "Together, we will build on AORN's strong foundation to address today's complex healthcare challenges and shape the future of perioperative nursing," he added.

"AORN's members are the backbone of safe and efficient surgical care, and David's leadership will ensure that we continue to elevate their voices and needs," Tolliver said. "We look forward to collaborating with him to drive innovation and excellence in perioperative nursing."

About AORN

Founded in 1949, AORN is the leading professional organization for perioperative nurses, supporting the practice of more than 200,000 perioperative nurses by providing evidence-based research, nursing education, standards and practice resources to enable optimal outcomes for patients undergoing operative and other invasive procedures. AORN unites and empowers perioperative nurses, healthcare organizations, and industry partners to support safe surgery for every patient, every time.

For more information about AORN and its initiatives, visit www.aorn.org.

CONTACT:

Adam Ross

Senior Manager Communications and Public Relations

AORN

[email protected]

SOURCE Association of periOperative Registered Nurses