Association of Physician Assistants in Oncology (APAO) and Horizon CME announce partnership to provide Certified Medical Education (CME) to APAO membership

APAO is the preeminent national organization representing physician assistants in oncology and they offer an annual oncology symposium for healthcare providers including nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and nurses. This partnership will increase the value of APAO's membership through reduced-fee and free access to high-quality oncology education, speaking and other professional development opportunities, and increase the footprint of APAO across the United States.

Horizon CME develops and conducts APPOS, a two-day conference covering a broad spectrum of oncology topics. Plans for 2020 include hosting events in 17 cities. Each educational conference is developed by and for APPs in cancer care, ensuring that the content meets the needs of these increasingly important healthcare providers. The partnership with APAO will allow HCME to market APPOS to a broader audience and increased access to oncology experts who understand not only the science, but also the barriers to care.

"This partnership represents an opportunity for our members to have privileged access to locally-developed and locally-delivered oncology education that's designed to sharpen their practice skills. The broad network of APPOS, expanding web-based educational offerings and low registration fees mean quality and up-to-date education is more accessible and affordable for our members. We're excited to be entering into this partnership with HCME," noted Lynn Hupp, Executive Director of APAO.

"Our collaboration with Horizon CME will increase our educational offerings and allow us to provide oncology education to our members within the communities in which they practice," adds APAO president Corinne Williams PA-C. "Physician assistants in oncology continue to gain critical responsibilities as integral members of the cancer care team. We want to ensure our members remain highly-trained to deliver exceptional care to people with cancer and related disorders."

"For Horizon CME, this partnership is a logical extension of our goal to bring high-quality, low-cost oncology education to the advanced practice provider right in their backyards," said Brian Lee, PharmD, President and Medical Director of Horizon CME. "Each of our APPOS are developed with a local practicing, multi-disciplinary team of APPs to ensure the education meets the needs of the providers within the designated community. Having the expertise and reach of APAO aids in that goal."

About APAO: The Association of Physician Assistants in Oncology (APAO) is a non-profit 501(c) specialty organization affiliated with the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA) that consists of physician assistants working in the field of oncology. For more informati0n, visit www.apao.cc.

About Horizon CME: Founded in 2007, Horizon CME (HCME) is a continuing medical education company dedicated to providing quality continuing education activities furthering knowledge, skills, and practice for healthcare providers to ultimately improve patient outcomes. Horizon CME provides quality oncology education to advanced practice providers within the local communities they practice with low cost and convenience. For more information, visit www.apponcologysummit.com.

Contact: Lynn Hupp – APAO - (407) 774-7880 - lhupp@kmgnet.com

Stacy Heatherington – Horizon CME – (503) 659-5558 - stacy.heatherington@horizoncme.com

SOURCE Horizon CME

Related Links

https://horizoncme.mededmanager.com/

