Association of Women's Business Centers Kicks Off TikTok-Powered Accelerator to Fuel Growth for Veteran-Owned Businesses

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC) announced today the cohort of veteran-owned businesses selected for the Veteran Business Accelerator Powered by TikTok, an eight-week virtual e-commerce program beginning January 5, 2026 and hosted on VeteranStartup.org.

The accelerator expands AWBC's national e-commerce programming for veteran entrepreneurs, with focused training on TikTok Shop, one of the fastest-growing platforms for product discovery and direct-to-consumer sales. The program is designed to help veteran-owned businesses strengthen online visibility, increase revenue, and build sustainable digital sales channels.

Following a competitive application process, nine veteran-owned businesses were selected from across the United States. All participating companies are at least 51 percent veteran-owned and actively selling online. The inaugural cohort includes:

Frank Manteau — MilTreats

Paden Sickles — SickFit

Andrew Lynam — Custom Jacks

Javier Trevino — Azteca Greens LLC

Crystal Harrell — Pretty n Slayed Hair

Joshua Parish — VETLIFE

Jessica Harris — K9 Salute

Charlynda Scales — Mutts Sauce

Cenita Williamson — ALYS (Always Love Yourself)

"Veterans bring focus, determination, and a deep sense of purpose to building businesses," said Corinne Goble, CEO of AWBC. "This accelerator is about meeting them where commerce is actually happening today. TikTok Shop has become a powerful channel for growing brands to reach customers and drive up their sales revenue, and our goal is to make sure veteran entrepreneurs know how to make it work best for their businesses."

"TikTok Shop is designed to help small businesses grow faster by meeting customers where discovery actually happens," said Patrick Nommensen, Head of Strategic Initiatives, TikTok Shop (Americas & Europe). "Through this partnership with AWBC, we're empowering veteran entrepreneurs with the tools and training to turn their stories, products, and communities into meaningful commercial success."

Program participants receive hands-on training in TikTok Shop storefront setup and optimization, short-form video strategy, creator collaboration, paid and organic marketing tactics, and customer conversion. The curriculum also includes coaching on brand positioning, digital marketing fundamentals, online storefront optimization, and customer acquisition.

Enrollment for future cohorts is now open. Veteran entrepreneurs can apply at https://veteranstartup.org/apply or learn more at https://veteranstartup.org/tiktok .

About VeteranStartup.org

VeteranStartup.org connects veteran entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources they need to be successful. Whether testing a new business concept or navigating growth, the platform links veterans to a national support network of Women's Business Centers and military-connected organizations dedicated to helping women start and grow businesses.

About AWBC

The Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC) is the leading national voice and resource for igniting the economic power of women's entrepreneurship. AWBC advocates for and supports a network of over 150 Women's Business Centers (WBCs) across the United States. These centers provide entrepreneurs with free coaching, networking opportunities, small business resources, training, and more. AWBC's mission is to ensure that small business owners have the tools and support they need to succeed in business and contribute to the broader economy.

In partnership with Verizon, TikTok, and other corporate allies, AWBC expands access to digital readiness and upskilling programs, as well as national initiatives including HOPE2Women.org , VeteranStartup.org , and Biz2Grow.org .

