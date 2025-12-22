The Association of Women's Business Centers and Stearns Bank Celebrate Initial Success of Childcare Accelerator Program

Data reveals dramatic improvements in financial and operational readiness for licensed childcare providers.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC), in partnership with Stearns Bank, today announced early results from the new WBC Childcare Accelerator Award Program, revealing strong improvements in financial management, business planning, and operational readiness among licensed childcare providers across the first cohort. The program, funded by Stearns Bank's $875,000 contribution, launched in Summer 2025 through seven Women's Business Center hubs and is already demonstrating how targeted business support can strengthen childcare infrastructure nationwide.

Center for Rural Affairs WBC Childcare Accelerator graduates

Initial impact data from a sample set of 28 participants shows that 67 percent adopted new financial tracking tools or systems to better manage their business finances after completing the Accelerator. The proportion of participants with a written business plan increased from 42 percent to 85 percent, with nearly half developing or adopting a new plan during the program. Providers also reported major improvements in operational budgeting, with the share using a monthly operating budget rising from 34 percent to 84 percent and half establishing a new budgeting process. Despite these gains, the majority of participants, 84 percent, expect to need additional funding soon to support program growth, facility upgrades, or new equipment, underscoring the continued need for investment in childcare businesses nationally.

"These early results confirm what our network has long recognized: when childcare providers have access to tailored training, trusted advisors, and flexible capital, their businesses strengthen quickly and meaningfully," said Corinne Goble, CEO of AWBC. "Stearns Bank's investment is helping address one of the most critical gaps in the childcare ecosystem, and we're already seeing the ripple effect across communities." Kelly Skalicky, CEO of Stearns Bank, added, "At Stearns Bank, we understand the vital role childcare providers—of all sizes—play in strengthening and uplifting their local communities through essential family care services. We're proud to be working alongside the AWBC to provide meaningful resources for childcare providers serving local communities across the U.S."

Participants also shared powerful reflections on their experiences in the program. One provider noted, "The program helped me turn my small home daycare into a more organized and confident business. I learned how to manage my finances better, plan for growth, and connect with other childcare providers who inspire me every day."

The Childcare Accelerator Program is being delivered through the Center for Rural Affairs Women's Business Center in Nebraska; the Center for Women's Entrepreneurship at Chatham University in Pennsylvania; El Pájaro Women's Business Center in California; the National Association for Family Child Care in Washington, D.C.; the North Dakota Women's Business Center – East; Women's Economic Ventures in California; and WomenVenture in Minnesota. Each hub provides hands-on training, personalized technical assistance, and financial guidance to help local childcare providers strengthen their businesses and expand access to high-quality childcare in their communities.

The program comes at a critical moment for the childcare sector, which continues to face staffing shortages, rising costs, thin operating margins, and limited access to capital, all of which constrain providers' ability to meet growing demand. The Accelerator's early impact demonstrates how targeted resources and structured business support can improve long-term sustainability and strengthen the childcare backbone that working families rely on. Participants will continue receiving technical assistance through their local Women's Business Centers and will be reassessed in six months to evaluate progress toward the program's ultimate goal of expanding access to high-quality childcare in their communities.

About the Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC)

The Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC) is the leading national voice and resource for igniting the economic power of women's entrepreneurship. AWBC advocates for and supports a network of over 150 Women's Business Centers (WBCs) across the United States. These centers provide entrepreneurs with free coaching, networking opportunities, small business resources, training, and more. AWBC's mission is to ensure that small business owners have the tools and support they need to succeed in business and contribute to the broader economy.

In partnership with Verizon, TikTok, and other corporate allies, AWBC expands access to digital readiness and upskilling programs, as well as national initiatives including HOPE2Women.org, VeteranStartup.org, and Biz2Grow.org.

About Stearns Bank

Stearns Bank National Association is a majority women-owned and governed financial services institution committed to empowering entrepreneurs, small businesses, and local communities to reach their full financial potential. As a privately held, employee-owned institution, Stearns Bank offers a wide array of national products and services and is regularly recognized as one of the nation's highest-performing banks and "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at www.StearnsBank.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Henson

HVM Communications

917-539-7812

[email protected]

SOURCE The Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC)