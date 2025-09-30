Assort Health Secures $102 Million to Scale Nation's First Agentic AI Platform That Solves Longstanding Frustrations Tied to Patient Access and Experience

Series B, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, will turbocharge company's rapid growth and extend their lead role in using AI to transform the patient experience—eliminating the stress tied to doctor's appointments, lab tests, prescription renewals, physician referrals, and beyond—putting an end to the dreaded hold music

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assort Health , the most comprehensive patient experience platform powered by specialty-specific agentic AI, today announced the close of a $76 million Series B financing round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with investments by Felicis, First Round Capital, Chemistry, A*, Liquid2, and Quiet Capital. Galym Imanbayev, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, will join the board, and Paul Ricci, founding CEO of Nuance will be joining as a board advisor. Following a recent Series A round just four months prior, the company has raised $102 million to date and plans to use these funds to expand Assort Health's growing team and accelerate the development of a comprehensive platform—Assort OS—that has handled tens of millions of patient interactions across thousands of providers. Beyond the challenge of scheduling doctor's appointments, Assort Health has improved the patient experience across every touchpoint including care navigation, lab tests, prescription renewals, and physician referrals.

Jeff Liu (left) and Jon Wang (right), founders and co-CEOs of Assort Health

Today, Assort solves a universal problem—it's a nightmare to schedule a doctor's appointment. A patient calls their provider and gets put on endless hold, or worse, is disconnected and has to start over in the queue. If they're lucky and reach an operator, there are often multiple transfers involved and constant resharing of intake data. Missed calls, wrong doctors, no response on weekends and holidays, call centers overseas—it's an endless list of barriers and frustration people face that result in missed appointments and ultimately, incomplete care. According to the American Academy of Physician Associates , each month, U.S. adults devote the equivalent of an entire workday to navigating healthcare needs for themselves and their families.

"At Assort Health, we are leveraging agentic AI to revolutionize the way provider practices and hospitals engage with patients to remove barriers to care," said Jon Wang, founder and co-CEO of Assort Health.

"Launching our comprehensive platform, Assort OS, we are bringing customers an opportunity to up-level operations and making it easier to get patients in the door," said Jeffery Liu, founder and co-CEO of Assort Health.

Part of Assort's success is driven through an intense, execution-focused culture committed to patient and customer experience; sources show Assort engineers at the 100th percentile of velocity.

"What drew me to Assort Health was the team's relentless focus on the patient and their dedication to becoming 1% better each day," said Apolo Ohno, eight-time Olympic champion and Assort Health investor. "I am proud to be a part of Assort Health's journey as they simplify the healthcare experience for patients and providers."

Providers are facing reduced reimbursements, increasing costs, and persistent shortages of healthcare workers. At the same time, front office operations teams are overburdened, managing multiple sites, several physicians and towering call volumes. With patient access as the top priority, healthcare facilities are in need of technology-driven solutions to ensure timely and dependable patient experience.

"Getting the first impression right during a scheduling call is critical for a good patient experience," said Dr. Titus Abraham, physician at Annapolis Internal Medicine, whose practice handles thousands of inbound calls a month. "Assort's AI agent easily manages inbound calls and conducts patient outreach as needs change. The new OS platform has also simplified care navigation and internal operations to ensure consistent quality care. Today's healthcare system is reactive, but with Assort, we can move towards a proactive patient centric system."

Assort Health's AI agents get patients in front of doctors faster through a seamless and pleasant experience. Leveraging Assort's technology, customers have seen 89% shorter patient call wait times and fewer delays to care. By developing a system of reliable omnichannel AI solutions tailored to providers' specialization and practice, Assort Health has moved far beyond traditional telemedicine platforms that assist patients in finding and scheduling appointments with healthcare providers. Rather than occupying medical call center teams with routine calls and having patients in need of care left on hold, Assort Health integrates itself into EHR and PM workflows with the use of AI and natural language processing to create ease for the patient and resolve any inquiries.

"Patient engagement is the vital heartbeat of healthcare organizations both clinically and administratively. We are thrilled to back Assort Health as it leads the re-platforming of patient engagement into the AI-native era with superior experience for patients and unprecedented outcomes for the organizations that care for them," stated Galym Imanbayev, MD of Lightspeed Venture Partners, the leader of Assort's Series B round.

About Assort Health

Assort Health is the most comprehensive patient experience platform powered by specialty-specific agentic AI. With tens of millions of patient interactions across thousands of providers, Assort's omnichannel AI agents seamlessly integrate with EHR/PMS and complicated provider preferences to eliminate lengthy hold times and inefficiencies that stand in the way of patients getting the care they need. Hundreds of leading healthcare organizations, from Orthoindy to Chesapeake Healthcare, achieve PSAT scores above 94% and see 98% resolution rates using the company's platform. Assort was recently recognized on the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 list, alongside companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. To learn more, visit www.assorthealth.com .

Media Contact: 120/80 MKTG, [email protected]

SOURCE Assort Health